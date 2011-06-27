2010 Maserati Quattroporte Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling
- engaging handling
- scintillating V8 soundtrack
- extensive customization options.
- More costly and less powerful than some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2010 Maserati Quattroporte remains a worthy luxury sedan with Italian pedigree, but its age is beginning to show among a fresher group of competitors.
Vehicle overview
Some things just sound better in Italian. In English, Giuseppe Verdi would be a rather pedestrian-sounding Joe Green. Likewise, would you shell out more than $120,000 for a car that is simply called the "four-door?" Call it the 2010 Maserati Quattroporte, however, and suddenly, it doesn't sound so plain.
For Maserati, the Quattroporte name dates back to the 1960s, with the current model representing the fifth generation. But this model has been around since 2004 and is beginning to show its age in the face of newer four-door luxury models from Germany and England. The Maserati Quattroporte, however, does still manage to hit all of the necessary bases.
As expected, the Quattroporte delivers a smooth and quiet ride that rivals that of any other luxury brand. And even though power output from the V8 engine is less than that of its rivals, the Quattroporte manages to engage and excite. Handling is also noteworthy, even in its "base" configuration.
While the Quattroporte has received a few updates in the six years since its debut, other manufacturers have unleashed all-new models that should give potential Maserati buyers some pause. The class-defining Mercedes-Benz S-Class offers several models, from a hybrid to the wild AMG variants, and provides more contemporary technological features. The Porsche Panamera lineup is also worth a look for its surprising levels of sophistication and performance, as is the Jaguar XJ. Most of these alternatives also have a starting price well below that of the Maserati. But if you've got a thing for Italian passion, you'd be remiss to pass up the 2010 Maserati Quattroporte.
2010 Maserati Quattroporte models
The 2010 Maserati Quattroporte is a performance luxury sedan offered in base, S and Sport GT S trims. Standard equipment on the base Quattroporte includes 18-inch wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlamps, foglamps, power-folding and heated sideview mirrors, a power trunk lid, power-assisted door openers, rear parking sensors, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with driver memory, a refrigerated storage compartment in the front armrest, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power rear sunshade. Also standard is a Bose multimedia integration system with a 30-gigabyte hard drive, a voice-activated navigation system, satellite radio, an iPod jack, a USB port and an 11-speaker surround-sound audio system.
The S model adds the 4.7-liter V8, 19-inch wheels, larger brakes, adjustable "Skyhook" suspension dampers and polished Wenge wood interior trim. The Sport GT S is similar but has 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned (nonadjustable) suspension, shift paddles, Alcantara seat inserts and exclusive interior and exterior styling details.
Many of the features from the higher-trimmed Quattroportes are available on supporting models. Additionally, buyers can add a sunroof, tinted glass, front parking sensors, an Alcantara headliner, four-way power-adjustable and heated rear outboard seats, rear side window sun blinds, rear-seat climate controls and a rear-seat entertainment system. Front seats may be heated, ventilated and can also be had with massage functions.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The base 2010 Maserati Quattroporte is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 that produces 400 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. Both the Quattroporte S and GT S models receive a 4.7-liter V8 that increases output to 425 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque. Either engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Maserati estimates 0-60-mph acceleration at 5.6 seconds for the base model and 5.4 seconds for the S. The GT S, making use of its launch control system, is expected to make the same run in only 5.1 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 11 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg in combined driving for the 4.2-liter V8, while the 4.7-liter engine is rated at 1 mpg greater on the highway.
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2010 Quattroportes include antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
Driving
The 2010 Maserati Quattroporte won't win any races against some of its more athletic competition, but it will certainly have enough power and handling to stir the soul of the average driver. The six-speed automatic transmission makes the best of the available power with smooth and crisp shifts. Despite its 2-ton-plus weight class, the big Maserati is surprisingly competent on serpentine roads, thanks to excellent steering feel and body control. The base model Quattroporte delivers a luxurious and tranquil highway ride. Opting for the S and GT S models will stiffen up the ride some, but certainly not to the point of becoming intrusive.
Interior
The Quattroporte's interior is befitting a luxury sedan of this stature. Nearly every surface is covered in supple leathers and rich wood accents. Furthermore, clients may choose among a dizzying array of color and materials to suit their particular tastes. Controls are fairly intuitive and easy to operate, with the Bose multimedia system featuring a clever infrared proximity sensor that automatically summons the proper audio or navigation menu to the screen when your finger moves close to the desired button.
Technically, the Maserati Quattroporte can seat up to five passengers, but judging from the deeply contoured outboard rear seats, only four would really be comfortable. All seats are supportive and comfortable for long stretches, but taller drivers may find the accommodations lacking in headroom. The trunk can hold up to 16 cubic feet, which is plenty for a few golf bags and suitcases.
