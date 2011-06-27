  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Quattroporte
  4. Used 2010 Maserati Quattroporte
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2010 Maserati Quattroporte Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling
  • engaging handling
  • scintillating V8 soundtrack
  • extensive customization options.
  • More costly and less powerful than some competitors.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Maserati Quattroporte for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$24,526 - $37,194
Used Quattroporte for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Maserati Quattroporte remains a worthy luxury sedan with Italian pedigree, but its age is beginning to show among a fresher group of competitors.

Vehicle overview

Some things just sound better in Italian. In English, Giuseppe Verdi would be a rather pedestrian-sounding Joe Green. Likewise, would you shell out more than $120,000 for a car that is simply called the "four-door?" Call it the 2010 Maserati Quattroporte, however, and suddenly, it doesn't sound so plain.

For Maserati, the Quattroporte name dates back to the 1960s, with the current model representing the fifth generation. But this model has been around since 2004 and is beginning to show its age in the face of newer four-door luxury models from Germany and England. The Maserati Quattroporte, however, does still manage to hit all of the necessary bases.

As expected, the Quattroporte delivers a smooth and quiet ride that rivals that of any other luxury brand. And even though power output from the V8 engine is less than that of its rivals, the Quattroporte manages to engage and excite. Handling is also noteworthy, even in its "base" configuration.

While the Quattroporte has received a few updates in the six years since its debut, other manufacturers have unleashed all-new models that should give potential Maserati buyers some pause. The class-defining Mercedes-Benz S-Class offers several models, from a hybrid to the wild AMG variants, and provides more contemporary technological features. The Porsche Panamera lineup is also worth a look for its surprising levels of sophistication and performance, as is the Jaguar XJ. Most of these alternatives also have a starting price well below that of the Maserati. But if you've got a thing for Italian passion, you'd be remiss to pass up the 2010 Maserati Quattroporte.

2010 Maserati Quattroporte models

The 2010 Maserati Quattroporte is a performance luxury sedan offered in base, S and Sport GT S trims. Standard equipment on the base Quattroporte includes 18-inch wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlamps, foglamps, power-folding and heated sideview mirrors, a power trunk lid, power-assisted door openers, rear parking sensors, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with driver memory, a refrigerated storage compartment in the front armrest, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power rear sunshade. Also standard is a Bose multimedia integration system with a 30-gigabyte hard drive, a voice-activated navigation system, satellite radio, an iPod jack, a USB port and an 11-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The S model adds the 4.7-liter V8, 19-inch wheels, larger brakes, adjustable "Skyhook" suspension dampers and polished Wenge wood interior trim. The Sport GT S is similar but has 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned (nonadjustable) suspension, shift paddles, Alcantara seat inserts and exclusive interior and exterior styling details.

Many of the features from the higher-trimmed Quattroportes are available on supporting models. Additionally, buyers can add a sunroof, tinted glass, front parking sensors, an Alcantara headliner, four-way power-adjustable and heated rear outboard seats, rear side window sun blinds, rear-seat climate controls and a rear-seat entertainment system. Front seats may be heated, ventilated and can also be had with massage functions.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Maserati Quattroporte carries over unchanged from the previous year.

Performance & mpg

The base 2010 Maserati Quattroporte is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 that produces 400 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. Both the Quattroporte S and GT S models receive a 4.7-liter V8 that increases output to 425 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque. Either engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Maserati estimates 0-60-mph acceleration at 5.6 seconds for the base model and 5.4 seconds for the S. The GT S, making use of its launch control system, is expected to make the same run in only 5.1 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 11 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg in combined driving for the 4.2-liter V8, while the 4.7-liter engine is rated at 1 mpg greater on the highway.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2010 Quattroportes include antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Driving

The 2010 Maserati Quattroporte won't win any races against some of its more athletic competition, but it will certainly have enough power and handling to stir the soul of the average driver. The six-speed automatic transmission makes the best of the available power with smooth and crisp shifts. Despite its 2-ton-plus weight class, the big Maserati is surprisingly competent on serpentine roads, thanks to excellent steering feel and body control. The base model Quattroporte delivers a luxurious and tranquil highway ride. Opting for the S and GT S models will stiffen up the ride some, but certainly not to the point of becoming intrusive.

Interior

The Quattroporte's interior is befitting a luxury sedan of this stature. Nearly every surface is covered in supple leathers and rich wood accents. Furthermore, clients may choose among a dizzying array of color and materials to suit their particular tastes. Controls are fairly intuitive and easy to operate, with the Bose multimedia system featuring a clever infrared proximity sensor that automatically summons the proper audio or navigation menu to the screen when your finger moves close to the desired button.

Technically, the Maserati Quattroporte can seat up to five passengers, but judging from the deeply contoured outboard rear seats, only four would really be comfortable. All seats are supportive and comfortable for long stretches, but taller drivers may find the accommodations lacking in headroom. The trunk can hold up to 16 cubic feet, which is plenty for a few golf bags and suitcases.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2010 Maserati Quattroporte.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
425 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
433 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 2010 Maserati Quattroporte features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Maserati Quattroporte

Used 2010 Maserati Quattroporte Overview

The Used 2010 Maserati Quattroporte is offered in the following submodels: Quattroporte Sedan, Quattroporte Sport GT S, Quattroporte S. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and Sport GT S 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Maserati Quattroporte?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Maserati Quattroportes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Maserati Quattroporte for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Maserati Quattroporte.

Can't find a used 2010 Maserati Quattroportes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,210.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,259.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,473.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,333.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Maserati Quattroporte?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati Quattroporte lease specials

Related Used 2010 Maserati Quattroporte info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles