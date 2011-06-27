Vehicle overview

Some things just sound better in Italian. In English, Giuseppe Verdi would be a rather pedestrian-sounding Joe Green. Likewise, would you shell out more than $120,000 for a car that is simply called the "four-door?" Call it the 2010 Maserati Quattroporte, however, and suddenly, it doesn't sound so plain.

For Maserati, the Quattroporte name dates back to the 1960s, with the current model representing the fifth generation. But this model has been around since 2004 and is beginning to show its age in the face of newer four-door luxury models from Germany and England. The Maserati Quattroporte, however, does still manage to hit all of the necessary bases.

As expected, the Quattroporte delivers a smooth and quiet ride that rivals that of any other luxury brand. And even though power output from the V8 engine is less than that of its rivals, the Quattroporte manages to engage and excite. Handling is also noteworthy, even in its "base" configuration.

While the Quattroporte has received a few updates in the six years since its debut, other manufacturers have unleashed all-new models that should give potential Maserati buyers some pause. The class-defining Mercedes-Benz S-Class offers several models, from a hybrid to the wild AMG variants, and provides more contemporary technological features. The Porsche Panamera lineup is also worth a look for its surprising levels of sophistication and performance, as is the Jaguar XJ. Most of these alternatives also have a starting price well below that of the Maserati. But if you've got a thing for Italian passion, you'd be remiss to pass up the 2010 Maserati Quattroporte.