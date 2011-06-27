  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Quattroporte
  4. Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2007 Maserati Quattroporte Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling inside and out, confident handling dynamics, excellent new automatic transmission, relative rarity.
  • Pricier and not as powerful as some rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Maserati Quattroporte for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$12,797 - $22,037
Used Quattroporte for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Maserati Quattroporte is a sexy Italian alternative to other high-end performance sedans. And thanks to its new automatic transmission and softened adaptive suspension, this year's model is the best one yet for American roads and tastes.

Vehicle overview

Certain things just sound better in other languages. Women wear fancy French perfumes called eau de toilette even though it translates "water of the toilet." In the same vein, a vehicle known as the Chevrolet Four Door would be laughed off the auto show stage, derided for unoriginality and blunt obviousness. Yet, when said en Italiano, "Four Door" becomes a sexy, tongue-slithering Quattroporte. One can almost hear Sophia Loren passionately whispering it. The 2007 Maserati Quattroporte is more than a deceptively sexy name; it is a beautiful luxury car endowed with ample power, sharp handling and two impressive transmissions that make it the closest thing available to a Ferrari sedan.

Since its introduction in 2004, the Quattroporte has come standard with a "DuoSelect" electro-actuated paddle-shift clutchless manual similar to those found in F1 race cars and many Ferraris. (Maserati and Ferrari are both owned by Fiat.) This five-speed transmission offers lightning-quick gearchanges and perfectly matches revs when downshifting, but its automatic mode is jerky in traffic and its operation is different from the manual and automatic transmissions found in just about every other car on the market. There is, for instance, no "Park," and "Reverse" is selected by a small toggle lever. In other words, Americans don't like it.

To rectify the situation, Maserati has introduced a new ZF-built six-speed automatic transmission for 2007 that offers fast, smooth shifts and crisp throttle response that might make it the world's best automatic. When either is paired with the Ferrari-sourced 400-hp V8, the Quattroporte is on par with the Mercedes-Benz S550 and only a few steps behind its more powerful competition: the Audi S8 and BMW's M5 and Alpina B7.

The new automatic is actually mounted in the front of the Quattroporte (versus the DuoSelect's rear-mounted transaxle), lending it a more even weight balance (49/51 versus 47/53). This is nothing more than an interesting tidbit, though, as both models remain rear-biased for the type of sporty handling one expects from the nation shaped like one of Nancy Sinatra's boots. Despite weighing about 4,400 pounds, the svelte Maserati manages to feel like a car half its size, with well-weighted steering, limited body roll and a slinky eagerness to change direction. The Quattroporte comes standard with Maserati's Skyhook system, which is the company's unique name for adaptive suspension and not a new technology developed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Controlled by a button on the dashboard, Skyhook can be set to the firm-but-comfortable "Normal" mode or the noticeably firmer "Sport" setting. Both are set a little more on the supple side for the Automatic model  once again for American tastes.

The 2007 Maserati Quattroporte comes with a hefty price tag, though, and it doesn't offer the same straight-line punch as some of its full-size luxury sedan competitors. Yet this "Italian Flagship," as Maserati calls it, is not only a great choice for driving enthusiasts, it's also the art house pick, with stunning Pininfarina styling and an interior that can be made to order. While its German rivals go about their business with stern efficiency (both in performance and nomenclature), the Quattroporte is all about Italian passion  even if it just means "four-door."

2007 Maserati Quattroporte models

The 2007 Maserati Quattroporte is a performance luxury sedan offered in DuoSelect and Automatic models. The two have virtually identical engines, styling and features, but differ in transmission. DuoSelect is an F1-style clutchless manual with paddle shifters, while Automatic is rather obviously a traditional automatic transmission. Both models are offered in base, Executive GT and Sport GT trim levels.

Standard equipment on the base Quattroporte includes 18-inch wheels (19 with the DuoSelect), the adaptive "Skyhook" suspension system, bi-xenon headlamps, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, front heated seats, a Bose audio system with six-CD changer and a navigation system. The Executive GT is more luxury-oriented, adding a different grille and 19-inch wheels, a wood steering wheel, rear climate controls and a rear-seat comfort package with heat, cooling and massage. The Sport GT is additionally equipped with a chrome grille, 20-inch wheels, cross-drilled brakes, a sport steering wheel, carbon-fiber interior trim and steering-wheel paddles on Automatic models.

Options for all trim levels include run-flat tires; front parking sensors; a rear-seat heating system; front- and rear-seat Comfort Packages with heat, cooling and massage; pull-down rear-seat tables; a "Clima" Pack with rear-seat climate controls and side blinds; and a rear DVD entertainment system. Quattroportes can also be customized with a wide selection of exterior paints and interior leather color combinations.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Maserati Quattroporte is now offered with an automatic transmission to complement its standard DuoSelect F1-style, clutchless gearbox. As such, the Quattroporte is broken into Automatic and DuoSelect models, which are offered in regular, Executive GT and Sport GT trim levels. The Automatic is differentiated by a new grille and redesigned center console that accommodates the new traditional auto gear selector. The 4.2-liter V8 receives minor updates when attached to the Automatic to reduce noise and improve efficiency. The Quattroporte's impressive selection of customizable interior and exterior hues has been updated as well.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Maserati Quattroporte is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 engine attached to either a regular six-speed automatic transmission or a DuoSelect F1-style paddle-shift clutchless six-speed manual. The automatic is all-new for 2007, offering smoother performance and a more traditional operation than the clutchless gearbox. Automanual function is standard, however, with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters optional. The DuoSelect is essentially a manual transmission without a clutch and is shifted by the driver via paddle shifters or by the car itself. Compared to the Automatic model, this quasi-automatic feature is jerkier and feels more like a traditional manual in traffic. Although the DuoSelect will appeal to performance-minded drivers, the excellent new automatic should better suit American tastes.

The V8 produces 400 horsepower with both transmissions, but the version on the Automatic model makes nine more pound-feet of torque than the DuoSelect's 331. Maserati says a Quattroporte Automatic will run to 60 mph in the mid 5-second range, while DuoSelect trims about a half-second off that time.

Safety

The Quattroporte comes well stocked with safety features. Front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control, antilock brakes and stability control are all standard. A tire-pressure monitoring system comes bundled with the run-flat tire option.

Driving

While the new automatic transmission makes the 2007 Maserati Quattroporte a little less sporty, the Automatic's more familiar gear-selection procedure and the crisp-yet-friendly predictability of its shifts are just right for the American luxury-car buyer. The DuoSelect, however, offers lightning-quick gearchanges (35 percent faster in the Sport GT) and perfectly matches revs with every downshift. Regardless of transmission, the Quattroporte is responsive and very well-balanced, changing direction swiftly and easily like a car half its size. Under regular driving, the Quattroporte offers a smooth, supple ride comparable to other full-size luxury cars. The Automatic's adjustable suspension is tuned a bit softer for comfort than the DuoSelect, but this is only a negative when it's pushed especially hard into a corner.

Interior

As a low-volume, high-end luxury car, the 2007 Maserati Quattroporte can be customized to meet an individual buyer's needs with a variety of cabin trims and leather colors that can be mixed and matched throughout the cabin. Desire a hideous combo of Cuiuo burnt orange and Bordeaux red? Maserati will set you up, although the word "stupido" may be liberally thrown around the Modena factory. Seating is comfortable for touring (though we'd like more lateral support) and tailored for four, as indicated by the rear seat's aggressive contour. The handsome dash and console has a healthy dollop of look-alike buttons, so it takes awhile to acclimate to some controls. The standard navigation system is also one of the slowest-reacting and poorly detailed systems we've ever used.

The center console design differs in the new Automatic models with a new traditional automatic gear selector, two cupholders, an electronic parking brake switch and a larger ashtray. The DuoSelect maintains its small toggle-like transmission mode selector, a single tiny cupholder, regular mechanical brake and a smaller ashtray that requires more frequent butt dumps.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Maserati Quattroporte.

5(70%)
4(30%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this car!! It just draws you in...
Charlie Hawkins,03/25/2016
Executive GT Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
OK, I'm going to try to do this quick. If you are considering one of these cars, You wont be disappointed. I sold my 2002 911 cab and my 2004 BMW 7 Series and moved to this 2007 QP Exec GT and 07 Escalade. This Maserati is so cool. The engine with 400 hp and lots of torque, the sound of the exhaust (it gets louder on Sport Mode) the handling, interesting interior and the exterior styling are like no other in its class. The engine block in these cars was shared with the Ferrari F360 and F430 however the tuning and resulting HP output is higher in the final Ferrari versions. These QP's are not mechanical nightmares at all. I have had nime for 4 years (from 2011 through present/2016) and have had no problems. Maintenance prices at the Ferrari/Maserati dealer are more than at Cadillac dealer but that is one of the trade off for driving a hand built Italian semi-exotic. The way this car drives above 50 MPH is hard to describe, All I can say is that it feels better than my modern day 911 did at speeds over 80, it seems to beg you to give it more gas. I know this really sounds weird, I find myself taking care of this car likes a living pet or something, I like it that much. If you are "car" person, these 2005 - 2008 pre-face lift (minor changes to bumpers and lights) are a steel right now! The list price on mine was $128,000. You can find good, reliable versions these cars now for between $30k and $45k. The "duo-select" same tranny as the Ferrari 360 paddle shift with clutch, but has an automatic mode is less sought after and expect to replace the clutch for about $4k every 35,000 miles. Conversely, the fully automatic transmission was released in 2007 models and it is flawless. It is made in Germany by the same supplier that makes the Mercedes and BMW transmissions. Its one of the smartest things Maserati ever did. These cars will sell for more and hold there value better than a duo select. If you aren't limited in your budget, then also consider Quottroporte 4.7 Liter "S" model. That engine is very powerful and am told it makes the driving experience even that much better. I believe the "S" engine option was available starting in 2011 I hope this information has helped any of you that are considering buying a used Quottroporte.
Six figures on my QP's odometer
ARG,11/04/2016
Sport GT Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
First off, one needs to realize that owning one of these cars isn't going to be like owning any of its German competitors. Parts and service costs are higher, wait times are longer for parts and consumables like brakes and tires will go at double the rate they would on an S-Class or 7er. That said, the fifth gen QP (in Automatica spec) has proven itself in the field of reliability. My own car, an '07 Sport GT Automatica, has a shade over 100K on the clock at the time of this review and everything works as it should and the car still feels well screwed together. Yes, the quality of some of the interior trim is not quite as good as the Germans, however the hide on the seats holds up very well and the seats are supremely comfortable on long hauls. My only wish would be that they would raise up a bit higher to allow better legroom and a little bit more thigh support would be nice. Otherwise, no complaints about comfort at all. The suspension system does have a tendency to eat bushings rather quickly and they're expensive to replace and handling can become a bit "wet noodle-like" over certain imperfect roads but I put that down to my car needing new Skyhook strut assemblies. Maintenance is very straightforward; a major service every two years which covers all fluids and filters and both belts and otherwise just keep up with oil changes every 5K miles. The only major engine issue you may face is replacement of the intake cam timing variators which, if done out of warranty, is a $9K job at the Maz dealer. My car had them done at 54K miles and once they're done, they're done for good as the new parts are re-designed. Otherwise, the ZF six speed is bulletproof as are the electronics with the exception of a few niggles here and there but those can just as easily happen to any German car too. So in summary, if you've always wanted one, do yourself a favor and get one! They're tremendous value now that depreciation has taken its toll and as long as you have either a competent (and fair) dealer or a good Italian car indie nearby, you'll have no problem using this car every day. Just be prepared for frequent replacement of the rear tires and brakes. Remember, go into Italian car ownership with expectations set! It might be more maintenance but as they say, nothing beautiful is easy to keep! Update as of 5/7/17: still going strong, front end bushes have all been replaced along with anti roll bar bushes and also had front skyhook strut assemblies overhauled with new bushes, spring pads and upper mounts. Front end now tight as a drum and I figure on seeing this car through to 200K miles barring any major failures, of which I expect none. UPDATE: 117K Miles as of November 2017 still going strong with no failures and four big trips this year. 200K here we come! UPDATE: 124K Miles as of May 2018. No issues whatsoever save for one oil leak fixed at the recent oil change (o-ring on the oil level sending unit in the oil pan and also valve cover gaskets replaced). Still love the car, still as reliable as anyone could ask, still beautiful! UPDATE: 139K miles as of November 2019 and still no major issues. Had to put a drivers door window regulator in which I would expect any car of this age and mileage to need at some point and I did have to replace the drivers door main window switch pack as one of the buttons came loose but other than that the car is still flawless. Edmunds must have been reading my mind as I was just thinking the other day what a great car it is and this morning I got an email in my inbox asking me to update my review. Still feel the same way about the car, plan to drive it until it is no longer practical and will probably just replace it with a newer version of the same car.
Sport GTs Rock!
SammySlim1,09/16/2008
I traded in my 2006 Duoselect QP for this 2007 Sport GT automatic, and it is fantastic! Smoother, quieter, even better inside and out. Love the 20-inch wheels, the suspension and gearing in sport mode, and my wife loves the full automatic. This car gets lots of attention - my wife reports she gets more attention in this car than out of it! Handles perfectly, tremendous power and responsiveness in both automatic and manual modes. I put over 30,000 miles on my 2006 and plan to drive this car daily as well - the more you drive these, the more reliable they are. These cars are meant to be driven. Love this car!
Better than my Ferrari 360
RussB,07/09/2009
I am sad that my lease is ending on the QP. The car is amazing. I have owned 2 Lambos, 2 Ferarri 360s, an S600, an Arnage, a 745Li, and the QP is the best all around car I've ever owned. It is built along side the 612 Scaglietti and the minute you drive it you can feel Ferrari in its blood stream. The understated elegance and amazing drive train/suspension make this car my top choice in a crowded field of luxo/performance sedans. Mercedes and BMW simply don't have a clue compared to the Italians!
See all 10 reviews of the 2007 Maserati Quattroporte
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Maserati Quattroporte
More About This Model

We love the way Italians say "sporty."

We heard it a lot during the launch of the new 2007 Maserati Quattroporte Automatica in the appropriately sporty Principality of Monaco. Maserati CEO Roberto Ronchi used the word repeatedly at the press conference and then again over lunch at the appropriately swank Monte Carlo Bay Hotel.

"Above all," he insisted, "the Automatica must be sporty."

As pronounced by Signore Ronchi, the word takes on almost poetic dignity. It jumps from his pursed lips, is garnished with a Latinate tongue roll and an explosive brio, and then concludes with a tonal shrug that lends Italian its wonderfully musical cadence: Sporr-tee-uh.

The 2007 Quattroporte Automatica with its conventional six-speed automatic transmission is indeed sporty. Yet "sporty" turns out to be just one of several appropriate words to describe the Automatica Executive GT that we drove along the Côte d'Azur and into les Alpes Maritimes.

Automatically sporting
There are three Quattroporte trim levels, and now each one will come as both a DuoSelect model and an Automatica model. The Automatica models are $1,250 more than the DuoSelect models (not including gas-guzzler tax and destination fees): the $112,500 Quattroporte, $122,400 Executive GT and $121,100 Sport GT.

This automatic transmission is a key technology for Maserati, which wants to grow much larger in the U.S. to help fulfill the 10,000-car production capacity of its assembly plant in Modena, Italy.

Maserati's ZF-built automatic is built to the same design as the excellent transmission we've already experienced in the BMW 3 Series convertible, and its fast, smooth shifts and crisp throttle response might make it the world's best automatic.

The Quattroporte Automatica places the shift lever properly close to your right hand. In proper European style, you push the lever forward to downshift to a lower gear and pull it back to upshift to a higher gear. Shift paddles mounted on the steering column are optional.

It's true, the hydraulic torque converter of the Automatica's conventional six-speed automatic transmission makes this Quattroporte a little less sporty than with the DuoSelect's six-speed servo-actuated automated manual gearbox.

But the Automatica's more familiar gear-selection procedure and the crisp yet friendly predictability of its shifts are just right for the American luxury-car buyer, who considers an ultra-suave automatic to be a birthright, not a privilege.

Major shifts for a new shifter
The Quattroporte DuoSelect and Automatica models wear the same Pininfarina-penned bodywork, but you can tell them apart by the Automatica's specific grille, wheels and badging.

While the DuoSelect features a rear-mounted transaxle, the Automatica's ZF transmission is mounted in the conventional location right behind the engine, and the propeller shaft that connects it to the rear differential requires some changes to the rear suspension subframe.

Maserati has also converted its V8 engine with its dry-sump oiling system and twin pumps to a conventional wet-sump oiling system with a single pump, a measure to make the Automatica's engine quieter and more comfortable for America, explains Maserati's Ronchi. The engine block and oil breather also have been changed.

Not just another V8
The 4.2-liter V8 itself has received some mechanical refinements, including new pistons and variable valve timing on the intake camshaft. (Maserati calls it a "continuous-phase speed change gear at the aspiration side.") While they were at it, the Maserati guys painted the valve covers of the Automatica V8 blue to complement the DuoSelect V8's red lids.

The Automatica V8 spins out 400 horsepower at 7,000 rpm, yet its internal changes help produce more torque at a lower rpm than the DuoSelect V8, some 340 pound-feet of torque at 4,250 rpm for the Automatica compared to 331 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm from the DuoSelect engine.

The additional low-end grunt helps offset the Automatica's 44 extra pounds of curb weight, although its taller, more fuel-efficient overall gearing makes the car slightly slower than the DuoSelect. At the same time, the Automatica gets almost 10-percent better fuel economy than the DuoSelect.

Still, the Automatica's ability to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 5.6 seconds is no ugly achievement for a 4,400-pound luxury GT, and we can certainly live with the car's slightly lower top speed of 168 mph.

More important to us, the delivery of the V8's power to the Quattroporte's rear wheels feels unfettered by the automatic transmission, and forward thrust is accompanied by the same exhaust growl note that we loved when we first heard it in the DuoSelect.

Despite the heavier revised powertrain, the Automatica's weight distribution is biased toward the rear as before, though the 49-percent front/51-percent rear distribution isn't as dramatic as the DuoSelect's 47-percent front/53-percent rear. And as before, the engine and transmission fit behind the front axle, plus the top of the Automatica's wet-sump engine sits no higher in the bay than that of the DuoSelect's dry-sump engine.

All this adds up to a car that changes direction swiftly and easily. We felt little desire to explore the limits of the car's handling on the narrow country roads and crowded city streets of this part of France, but a few quick bursts of speed revealed the same responsive yet predictable dynamics we've always experienced in this Quattroporte.

The Automatica's suspension tuning is a bit softer than its sibling's, as befits a car designed for comfort, but we noticed it only when we pushed the car really hard into the corners in the Maritime Alps and some understeer encouraged us to back off the speed.

On the highway along the Côte d'Azur, the Automatica floated along like the best luxury barge until we encountered the customary bumper-to-bumper traffic. And that's when the Automatica's transmission fulfilled all its promise.

Che Bella...and beyond
Getting stuck in traffic is almost a pleasure in the Quattroporte. Even in its most basic form, the Maserati is a stunner inside, a luxuriously elegant place to be.

Naturally, a car that promises a higher degree of exclusivity right out of the box than, say, a Mercedes-Benz S550 or BMW 750i, must also offer embellishments far beyond the Quattroporte's standard Frua leather upholstery and brightly hued Tanganyika wood trim. That's why the Maserati workshops are prepared to fill almost any custom order imaginable, including new combinations of color, leather and wood trim.

The Automatica cockpit differs from that of the DuoSelect chiefly in the presence of the new transmission tunnel with its center console, which contains the shift lever trimmed in wood and leather, a switch for the new electronic parking brake and twin illuminated cupholders (still too small for a Big Gulp, though).

The console also features an ashtray said to be four times larger than before — very politically incorrect, but it's part of the car's unique appeal.

Blasphemy or blessing?
The Automatica might seem like blasphemy for a company that builds automobiles meant to involve you emotionally. But we think it's a blessing, even if somewhat of a mixed one. As we like to say, "Blasphemy is underrated; it's often good business."

The transmission is not perfectly suited to the Ferrari-bred power plant if instant pace is part of your driving style. Some upshifts in "Drive" mode are a bit lackadaisical, though the transmission does deliver the same delicious throttle blips during downshifts that we love in the DuoSelect's transmission. Also, throttle tip-in is too abrupt for the comfort levels promised by the transmission.

For most of us, though, the Automatica's ZF-built six-speed automatic is a better choice for everyday driving than the DuoSelect's automated manual gearbox.

In normal automatic operation, it shifts smoothly, almost seamlessly. Hit the button for the "Sport" mode and the transmission delays upshifts to 4,000 rpm and then holds a gear a bit longer through a corner to take advantage of the engine's torque curve. In manual mode, work the engine yourself with the shift paddles or console shift lever, or even let the transmission shift up at max revs.

As Ronchi laughingly admits, the Automatica returns the Quattroporte to its roots, when an Italian car with an automatic transmission seemed almost futuristic. It helps Maserati get the attention of Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class drivers who might be looking for something fresh.

You could say the 2007 Maserati Quattroporte delivers the best of both worlds. Unfortunately, you'll have to buy both the Automatica and the DuoSelect versions to enjoy it to the max.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte Overview

The Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte is offered in the following submodels: Quattroporte Sedan. Available styles include Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Executive GT DuoSelect 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), Sport GT DuoSelect 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), DuoSelect 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), Sport GT Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and Executive GT Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Maserati Quattroportes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Maserati Quattroporte for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte.

Can't find a used 2007 Maserati Quattroportes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,205.

Find a used Maserati for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,171.

Find a used certified pre-owned Maserati for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,972.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Maserati Quattroporte?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials
Check out Maserati Quattroporte lease specials

Related Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles