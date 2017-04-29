Used 2011 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

175 listings
Quattroporte Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte S

    52,822 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,000

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte in Black
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte

    36,794 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,470

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S in Black
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte S

    51,090 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati Quattroporte S in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Maserati Quattroporte S

    53,000 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2010 Maserati Quattroporte in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Maserati Quattroporte

    49,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2012 Maserati Quattroporte S in White
    used

    2012 Maserati Quattroporte S

    27,859 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $29,950

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    24,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,450

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte

    49,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    25,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,588

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte

    52,985 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    37,387 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,499

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Black
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    67,641 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    55,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,290

    $4,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

    29,580 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,981

    $3,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    37,118 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,888

    $889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS in White
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS

    38,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,990

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4

    25,073 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    19,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details

See all 3 reviews
The Black Panther
Maserati Man,04/29/2017
S 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
It is very the most beautiful car on the road, still! Definitely buy the 2010-2012 years Quattroporte-S with the 4.7. Talk to the dealer mechanics and the sales pros, the 4.7 engine is bullet proof. It drives and handles way better than either a Jag XJ or Mercedes E550 or S series. Truly fun to drive and you can get 22 mpg at 75 mph on long hauls. There is no need to dog it in sport mode, why? From 40 mph to 120 mph+, the car is really quick in normal mode. I bought my 2011 in July 2016 with 12k miles and have put 9k trouble free miles, I choose to change the oil every 6k miles and use a German synthetic called Liqimali, my exotic repair specialist recommends it, better than American synthetics. Every time we take this car on a trip we always get horns honking, thumbs up, and people want to know what it is, most incredible car I have ever owned. Very satisfied.
Report abuse
