Used 2005 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. Quattroporte trim, Black exterior and Brown interior. Leather Interior, Navigation, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Maserati Quattroporte with Black exterior and Brown interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 394 HP at 7000 RPM*. "Quattroporte is a performance luxury sedan with soul. It may come at a premium, but the Quattroporte stirs emotions like no other car in this segment." -Edmunds.com. Reduced from $14,991.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2005 Maserati Quattroporte with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 14 Highway)

VIN: ZAMCE39A550017942

Stock: 50017942P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-26-2020