Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me
- $25,900Great Deal | $4,681 below market
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S48,481 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Maserati Quattroporte 4dr 4dr Sedan S Q4 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nero with a Nero interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA5G1191003
Stock: 191003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $28,999
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S43,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Our visually striking One Owner 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Sedan in a gorgeous Bianco is ready to enhance your life. Powered by a Twin TurboCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 424hp connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission that helps this machine peak 60mph in just 5 seconds. This Rear Wheel Drive supplies near 23mpg on the open road and this fine-tuned in every aspect from suspension to braking to the unique wheels. Inside this S, you will undoubtedly gravitate towards this high-end luxury car in about every manner. Beautiful leather heated seats are comfortable and tailored for you and three fortunate passengers, total fingertip control on the wheel, hand-selected wood grains delightfully mixed with modern technology and a power rear sunblind. Add in a color touchscreen, and you have an executive coach that commands attention plus a sunroof that will enhance the ride even further. Our Maserati Quattroporte comes full of safety features like front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, surround-view camera, traction control, ABS with stability control. You don't want to miss your chance to own this super sleek and seductive Maserati. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA3G1170232
Stock: 170232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $40,888Fair Deal
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S20,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maserati of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati Quattroporte Clean CARFAX.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportWelcome to Maserati of Santa Monica the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World where we also offer Alfa Romeo and Fiat. We are proud to offer LA's best selection of New and Pre-owned Italian luxury. Come experience the difference today in our beautiful showroom on the corner of 19th & Santa Monica. Or visit us 24/7 at smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com or fiatsantamonica.com *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Maserati of Santa Monica, the #1 Maserati Dealership in the World has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase experience. Check out our new specials and used specials for additional savings on your next vehicle. Mark Thomas, General Manager of Sales prides himself and his Team on making every client experience memorable and with a Above and Beyond Customer Experience policy, we look forward to the opportunity and making you a Happy member of our Family. Note: *All advertised prices and offers expire daily at midnight. Smautoco.com maseratiofsantamonica.com alfaromeoofsantamonica.com fiatofsantamonica.com maseratiofbeverlyhills.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA9G1186029
Stock: P2074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $37,000Good Deal | $1,372 below market
Certified 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S25,437 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bennett Maserati of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Certified. 3.0L V6. Grigio Metallo 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Providing world class service that over 100,000 customers have experienced at a Bennett dealership over the past 67 years, the Bennett Automotive Group is family owned and operated and our staff of dedicated team members at our six locations is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportReviews:* Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA3G1189802
Stock: 1821
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $39,995
Certified 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S28,873 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California
Ferrari Maserati San Diego has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Maserati Quattroporte. 2.9% APR finance on every Maserati Approved CPO model* . . . The Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned mark is your assurance that this Pre-Owned Maserati offered under this program meets the factorys stringent selection criteria with verified history, inspection and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history... 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians... Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard... Limited factory CPO warranty coverage... Roadside assistance 24-hour support... *Disclaimer: As low as 2.9% APR for a 60 month term on all 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 certified pre-owned Models Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante. Rates available from participating Maserati dealers to eligible, qualified customers who meet approved lender credit requirements. Not all customers will qualify. Other rates and payment terms available. This offer excludes leases and balloon contracts. Title, taxes, license, registration and dealer fees are extra. Subject to availability. Visit your authorized Maserati dealer for important and full details. Offer valid through September 30, 2019 . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Maserati Quattroporte S's pristine good looks were combined with the Maserati high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Maserati Quattroporte. More information about the 2016 Maserati Quattroporte: Maserati's Quattroporte is the original large sporting luxury sedan, with a proud Italian history dating to its first iteration in the 1960s. It now competes in an exclusive segment that includes offerings from Porsche, Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Carrozzeria Pininfarina contributed to the car's distinctive shape, and Ferrari provided technical assistance, as well as a pair of stellar V8 engines. In the Quattroporte, Maserati shows how perfectly it can blend strong performance, design, refinement and the highest levels of luxury in an unmistakably Italian automobile. This model sets itself apart with Aggressive new design, two impressive and powerful engines, exclusivity, crisp, sports-car-like handling, and ultra-luxurious cabin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA4G1168893
Stock: S2266
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2019
- $35,888
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S39,100 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES THIS DEAL WONT LAST--**BEST DEAL***WON'T LAST LONG*** NAVIGATION*** BACKUP CAMERA*** 1 OWNER*** Best deals on used vehicles!!!! Drive Home today this 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S. Equipped with Navigation system & Backup camera. Bluetooth. In perfect condition!!! Looks Like New!!!!! Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Maserati is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA0G1190938
Stock: 190938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- Price Drop$37,990
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Q417,937 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
LJ Marchese Chevrolet - Fort Montgomery / New York
3.0L V6. At L J Marchese we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car. Odometer is 9603 miles below market average! Here at LJ Marchese Chevy we take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping at LJ Marchese is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: * Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!! *Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! * Certified Factory Service Technicians!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA2G1187648
Stock: 32465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $40,985
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S23,704 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maserati Of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Contact Maserati of Arlington today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This 2016 Maserati Quattroporte has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2016 Maserati Quattroporte: Maserati's Quattroporte is the original large sporting luxury sedan, with a proud Italian history dating to its first iteration in the 1960s. It now competes in an exclusive segment that includes offerings from Porsche, Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Carrozzeria Pininfarina contributed to the car's distinctive shape, and Ferrari provided technical assistance, as well as a pair of stellar V8 engines. In the Quattroporte, Maserati shows how perfectly it can blend strong performance, design, refinement and the highest levels of luxury in an unmistakably Italian automobile. Strengths of this model include Aggressive new design, two impressive and powerful engines, exclusivity, crisp, sports-car-like handling, and ultra-luxurious cabin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA4G1189288
Stock: AM1464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $38,900
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Q435,217 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automall Collection - Peabody / Massachusetts
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. please verify availability and any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA0G1186658
Stock: 86658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,500Good Deal | $1,151 below market
Certified 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S29,910 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bennett Maserati of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Certified. 3.0L V6. White 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Providing world class service that over 100,000 customers have experienced at a Bennett dealership over the past 67 years, the Bennett Automotive Group is family owned and operated and our staff of dedicated team members at our six locations is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportReviews:* Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA2G1187605
Stock: 1807
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $26,099
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S75,648 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. Quattroporte S, 3.0L V6, ZF 8-Speed Automatic, Nero w/Standard Grain Leather Seat Upholstery or Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching or Full Natural Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Climate Package, Heated Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert, Heated Rear Bench Seat, Leather Covered 3-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert, Power Rear Sunblind.2016 Maserati Quattroporte S CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Grigio Metallo *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Reviews:* Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: EdmundsMaserati 2016 Quattroporte S 3.0L V6 RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA8G1191013
Stock: 141790N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $39,988
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S27,785 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
US Motors - San Diego / California
**Our vehicles include a limited warranty. See dealer for more details. Our visually striking 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Sedan in a gorgeous Grigio is ready to enhance your life. Powered by a Twin TurboCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 404hp connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission that helps this machine peak 60mph in just 5 seconds. This Rear Wheel Drive supplies near 23mpg on the open road and this fine-tuned in every aspect from suspension to braking to the exotic exhaust sound, unique wheels, and SkyHook suspension. Inside this S, you will undoubtedly gravitate towards this high-end luxury car in about every manner. Beautiful leather heated seats are comfortable and tailored for you and three fortunate passengers, total fingertip control on the wheel, hand-selected wood grains delightfully mixed with modern technology and a power rear sunblind. Premium sound system with a CD player and a high-def full-color Navigation system to keep you on course. Add in a large color touchscreen, and you have an executive coach that commands attention plus a sunroof that will enhance the ride even further. Our Maserati Quattroporte comes full of safety features like front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, surround-view camera, traction control, ABS with stability control. You don't want to miss your chance to own this super sleek and seductive Maserati. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA4G1184396
Stock: 11824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $37,815Fair Deal
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S22,452 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., 3.0L V6. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA9G1189304
Stock: 20846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $35,995Fair Deal | $662 below market
Certified 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S44,960 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bennett Maserati of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Certified. Recent Arrival! 3.0L V6. Nero Ribelle 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Providing world class service that over 100,000 customers have experienced at a Bennett dealership over the past 67 years, the Bennett Automotive Group is family owned and operated and our staff of dedicated team members at our six locations is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportReviews:* Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA8G1185471
Stock: 1844
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $37,500Fair Deal
Certified 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S35,073 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bennett Maserati of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Certified. 3.0L V6. Grigio 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S RWD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Providing world class service that over 100,000 customers have experienced at a Bennett dealership over the past 67 years, the Bennett Automotive Group is family owned and operated and our staff of dedicated team members at our six locations is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm.Officine Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history: 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians, Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard, Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), Limited factory CPO warranty coverage, Roadside assistance 24-hour supportReviews:* Distinctive styling; engaging handling; potent engines; spacious cabin with user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RPA6G1189311
Stock: 1797
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $49,500Great Deal | $7,587 below market
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso18,859 milesDelivery available*
Bommarito Buick GMC - Ellisville / Missouri
**1-OWNER** **360 DEGREE SURROUND VIEW CAMERA** **20-INCH WHEELS** **RED BRAKE CALIPERS** **BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR* ***BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR** **ALL-WHEEL DRIVE** ** POWER SUNROOF** **ZEGNA SILK EDITION INTERIOR** **FRONT SEAT VENTILATION** **8.4-INCH MASERATI TOUCH CONTROL PLUS HEAD UNIT** **NAVIGATION WITH APPLE CARPLAY** **12-WAY ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS WITH HEATING AND DRIVER MEMORY** **HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND WITH 10-SPEAKERS** **POWER REAR SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE WITH A POWER REAR SUNBLIND** **FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS** **ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH FORWARD COLLISION WARNING** **REAR PARKING CAMERA** **SPORT CONTROL** **HUGE SAVINGS!!** **ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER=$118,470** **DEAL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE TOMORROW!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRL5H1246923
Stock: P2169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $43,495Great Deal | $5,662 below market
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q424,117 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 Blue 4D Sedan 3.0L V63.0L V6.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3852 miles below market average!Financing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at INFINITI of Coral Gables has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Here, at INFINITI of Coral Gables, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. INFINITI of Coral Gables sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRA1H1237179
Stock: C1860A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- Price Drop$48,942Great Deal | $4,996 below market
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport23,299 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2017 MASERATI QUATTROPORTE S Q4 - 23,299 MILES - GRIGIO MARATEA EX TERIOR / NERO INTERIOR - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - FACTORY 4 YEAR 50,000 MILE WARRANTY EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Navigation system, Blind spot monitor, Lane keep assist, Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Heated leather seats, Heated rear seats, Tilt/slide sunroof, Premium Surround sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 17 Alloy wheels, 3.0L Twin Turbo V6, All wheel drive, Automatic transmission. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM56RRS2H1233649
Stock: 13889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020