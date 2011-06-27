Close

Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California

Ferrari Maserati San Diego has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Maserati Quattroporte. 2.9% APR finance on every Maserati Approved CPO model* . . . The Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned mark is your assurance that this Pre-Owned Maserati offered under this program meets the factorys stringent selection criteria with verified history, inspection and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history... 120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians... Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard... Limited factory CPO warranty coverage... Roadside assistance 24-hour support... *Disclaimer: As low as 2.9% APR for a 60 month term on all 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 certified pre-owned Models Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante. Rates available from participating Maserati dealers to eligible, qualified customers who meet approved lender credit requirements. Not all customers will qualify. Other rates and payment terms available. This offer excludes leases and balloon contracts. Title, taxes, license, registration and dealer fees are extra. Subject to availability. Visit your authorized Maserati dealer for important and full details. Offer valid through September 30, 2019 . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Maserati Quattroporte S's pristine good looks were combined with the Maserati high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Maserati Quattroporte. More information about the 2016 Maserati Quattroporte: Maserati's Quattroporte is the original large sporting luxury sedan, with a proud Italian history dating to its first iteration in the 1960s. It now competes in an exclusive segment that includes offerings from Porsche, Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Carrozzeria Pininfarina contributed to the car's distinctive shape, and Ferrari provided technical assistance, as well as a pair of stellar V8 engines. In the Quattroporte, Maserati shows how perfectly it can blend strong performance, design, refinement and the highest levels of luxury in an unmistakably Italian automobile. This model sets itself apart with Aggressive new design, two impressive and powerful engines, exclusivity, crisp, sports-car-like handling, and ultra-luxurious cabin

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM56RPA4G1168893

Stock: S2266

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-08-2019