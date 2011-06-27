  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
2008 Maserati Quattroporte Review

Pros & Cons

  • Memorable styling inside and out, excellent handling, sonorous V8 soundtrack.
  • Costlier and less powerful than some competitors.
List Price
$21,786
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Maserati Quattroporte is a performance luxury sedan with soul. It may come at a premium, but the Quattroporte stirs emotions like no other car in this segment.

Vehicle overview

Certain things just sound better in other languages. Women wear fancy French perfumes called eau de toilette, even though it translates as "water of the toilet." Every English speaker would agree that "I don't know what" can't hold a candle to je ne sais quoi. In the same vein, a vehicle known as the Chevrolet Four Door would be laughed off the auto show stage. Yet when translated into Italiano, that thoroughly boring "Four Door" moniker becomes the sexy, tongue-slithering Quattroporte. One can almost hear Sophia Loren passionately whispering it. The 2008 Maserati Quattroporte has one of the most mellifluous names in the automotive world -- and happily, it's got looks and moves to match.

The visually striking Quattroporte boasts ample power, sharp handling and a superb automatic transmission. It's probably the closest thing available to a Ferrari sedan. In fact, the Quattroporte's sole engine is a Ferrari-sourced 400-horsepower V8, and it certainly sounds and feels the part. Performance-wise, the Quattroporte is on par with the Mercedes-Benz S550, but a few ticks behind more powerful competitors like the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, Audi S8 and BMW's M5 and Alpina B7.

In spirited driving, the Quattroporte delivers the kind of sporty handling one expects from the nation shaped like one of Nancy Sinatra's boots. Despite its rather hefty 4,400-pound curb weight, the Maserati manages to feel like a car half its size, with well-weighted steering, limited body roll and an eternal eagerness to change direction. The Quattroporte comes standard with Maserati's Skyhook, which is the company's name for an adaptive suspension and not a new technology developed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Controlled by a button on the dashboard, Skyhook can be set to the firm-but-comfortable Normal mode or the noticeably firmer Sport setting.

With a starting MSRP close to $115,000, the 2008 Maserati Quattroporte is more dear than many other performance luxury sedans, and its straight-line punch is only adequate. Yet this Italian Flagship, as Maserati calls it, is not only a great choice for driving enthusiasts, it's also the aesthetician's pick, with stunning Pininfarina styling and an interior that can be made to order. While its German rivals go about their business with stern efficiency (both in performance and nomenclature), the Quattroporte is all about Italian passion -- even if it really just means "four-door."

2008 Maserati Quattroporte models

The 2008 Maserati Quattroporte is a performance luxury sedan offered in base, Sport GT S, Executive GT or Collezione Cento trim.

Standard equipment on the base Quattroporte includes 18-inch wheels, the Skyhook active suspension system, bi-xenon headlamps, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a Bose audio system with six-CD changer and a navigation system. The enthusiast-oriented Sport GT S features a sport-tuned passive suspension in place of the Skyhook setup as well as 20-inch wheels, larger brakes, a sport steering wheel, carbon-fiber interior trim and steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. The Executive GT is more luxury-oriented, featuring 19-inch wheels, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, an Alcantara headliner, rear climate controls and a rear-seat comfort package with heat, cooling and massage. The limited-production Collezione Cento trim ups the luxury quotient even further by adding accoutrements like mother-of-pearl dash inlays and a multimedia entertainment system with Internet connectivity.

Rear climate controls are optional on base and Sport GT S models, and run-flat tires can be selected on base and Executive GT trims, among numerous other available options. Quattroportes can also be customized with a wide selection of exterior paints and interior leather color combinations.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Maserati Quattroporte is now only offered with an automatic transmission -- the F1-style DuoSelect clutchless gearbox has been discontinued for North America. Other changes this year are related to trim level organization. The Sport GT model is only available in uplevel "S" trim, and a luxurious limited-edition Collezione Cento model joins the Quattroporte lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Maserati Quattroporte is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 engine that churns out 400 hp and 340 pound-feet of torque. This power is sent to the rear wheels via an exemplary six-speed automatic transmission. Maserati says a Quattroporte Automatic will run to 60 mph in the mid 5-second range.

Safety

The Quattroporte comes well stocked with safety features. Front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control, antilock brakes and stability control are all standard.

Driving

The 2008 Maserati Quattroporte's automatic transmission is perfect for the American performance luxury sedan market, offering crisp downshifts and seamless operation. From behind the wheel, the Quattroporte feels confident and responsive, with appropriately adroit handling and arguably the best V8 soundtrack in its class. Under regular driving, the Quattroporte offers a smooth, supple ride comparable to other full-size luxury cars.

Interior

As a low-volume, high-end luxury car, the Maserati Quattroporte can be customized to meet the individual buyer's needs with a variety of cabin trims and leather colors. Want a hideous combo of Cuiuo burnt orange and Bordeaux red? Maserati will set you up, although the word stupido may be overheard during production in Maserati's Modena factory. Seating is comfortable (though we'd like more lateral support) and tailored for four, as indicated by the aggressive contours of the outboard rear seats. The handsome dash and console has a healthy dollop of look-alike buttons, so it takes awhile to acclimate to some controls. The standard navigation system is one of the slowest-reacting and poorly detailed systems we've ever used.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Maserati Quattroporte.

5(83%)
4(0%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than expected
Minneapolitan,12/03/2008
I was very much ready to lease my third S class when I decided that I should at least explore the possibility of a Quattroporte. Now I cannot fathom ever buying from the Germans again. The car was bought for the looks and sporting credentials but I have been surprised by the quality and reliability. Despite the 20 in wheels the car rides well in the city where it spends most of its time. On the freeway there is plenty of power on tap though the car is downright lazy compared to the AMGs of my past. Regardless, the car is so well balanced, I prefer it. I've always loved cars but now I really love MY car.
A true Motorhead's car!
Bob,10/05/2016
Executive GT Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I'm an old motorhead, former race driver, etc., having owned many performance cars over the years. I had a 2003 Mercedes-Benz CL600 for 5 years and it was braking the bank! For reliability, it was the worst car I have ever owned! I looked for many months for a good replacement and also decided to go with a 4 door car. I found a stunning bespoken 2008 Quattroporte Executive GT car with the most beautiful paint job . . . ever. It has the very rare "blu malogo" paint. For our crappy road conditions in California I believe that 18" wheels would have given a more comfortable ride. My 19" wheels are a bit too stiff, with their low profile. The 4.2 Ferrari V8 performs quite well, especially when you give it some revs. Keep in mind, this is a street car, not a track car and you will be very satisfied. One of the best things I discovered, after owning it for three years, is that, so far, it has been extremely reliable. In fact the only problem that I had was the driver's window-regulator had to be replaced. I chose the 2008 model over newer ones because I thought it best represented the true Maserati sedan styling, such as the classic grille, headlights and tail lights. So far . . . this sweet sedan is a keeper!
Amazizizing
Mazeraty Finatico,10/09/2008
The Maserati Quattroporte is about the sexiest sedan you'll ever see, and its Italian craftsmanship reflects passion. Its styling, by the legendary Pininfarina, shows them all how it should be done, without tricks. The lines are so shapely they're striking. Its cabin is roomy for a car this low and stylish, but it's really all about the quality of its materials, with nine shades of leather and six types of wood to choose from. The controls could and should be simpler, but that's true of all the top luxury cars today.
Bravissimo! Bella! Bella!
Maser Lover,04/30/2008
This a big car (4,000 lbs.) but can really get out of its own way, lovely growl (!!!), fast, gorgeous, well appointed, superb road feel...and I love the paddle shifters (its got that amazing Ferrari transmission). Did not expect to be so impressed by this car but am still raving to all my friends about it. Good experience at the dealership too!
See all 6 reviews of the 2008 Maserati Quattroporte
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte features & specs

More about the 2008 Maserati Quattroporte

Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Overview

The Used 2008 Maserati Quattroporte is offered in the following submodels: Quattroporte Sedan, Quattroporte Sport GT S Automatic. Available styles include Sport GT S Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Collezione Cento Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Executive GT Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

