Vehicle overview

Certain things just sound better in other languages. Women wear fancy French perfumes called eau de toilette, even though it translates as "water of the toilet." Every English speaker would agree that "I don't know what" can't hold a candle to je ne sais quoi. In the same vein, a vehicle known as the Chevrolet Four Door would be laughed off the auto show stage. Yet when translated into Italiano, that thoroughly boring "Four Door" moniker becomes the sexy, tongue-slithering Quattroporte. One can almost hear Sophia Loren passionately whispering it. The 2008 Maserati Quattroporte has one of the most mellifluous names in the automotive world -- and happily, it's got looks and moves to match.

The visually striking Quattroporte boasts ample power, sharp handling and a superb automatic transmission. It's probably the closest thing available to a Ferrari sedan. In fact, the Quattroporte's sole engine is a Ferrari-sourced 400-horsepower V8, and it certainly sounds and feels the part. Performance-wise, the Quattroporte is on par with the Mercedes-Benz S550, but a few ticks behind more powerful competitors like the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, Audi S8 and BMW's M5 and Alpina B7.

In spirited driving, the Quattroporte delivers the kind of sporty handling one expects from the nation shaped like one of Nancy Sinatra's boots. Despite its rather hefty 4,400-pound curb weight, the Maserati manages to feel like a car half its size, with well-weighted steering, limited body roll and an eternal eagerness to change direction. The Quattroporte comes standard with Maserati's Skyhook, which is the company's name for an adaptive suspension and not a new technology developed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Controlled by a button on the dashboard, Skyhook can be set to the firm-but-comfortable Normal mode or the noticeably firmer Sport setting.

With a starting MSRP close to $115,000, the 2008 Maserati Quattroporte is more dear than many other performance luxury sedans, and its straight-line punch is only adequate. Yet this Italian Flagship, as Maserati calls it, is not only a great choice for driving enthusiasts, it's also the aesthetician's pick, with stunning Pininfarina styling and an interior that can be made to order. While its German rivals go about their business with stern efficiency (both in performance and nomenclature), the Quattroporte is all about Italian passion -- even if it really just means "four-door."