Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

OK, I'm going to try to do this quick. If you are considering one of these cars, You wont be disappointed. I sold my 2002 911 cab and my 2004 BMW 7 Series and moved to this 2007 QP Exec GT and 07 Escalade. This Maserati is so cool. The engine with 400 hp and lots of torque, the sound of the exhaust (it gets louder on Sport Mode) the handling, interesting interior and the exterior styling are like no other in its class. The engine block in these cars was shared with the Ferrari F360 and F430 however the tuning and resulting HP output is higher in the final Ferrari versions. These QP's are not mechanical nightmares at all. I have had nime for 4 years (from 2011 through present/2016) and have had no problems. Maintenance prices at the Ferrari/Maserati dealer are more than at Cadillac dealer but that is one of the trade off for driving a hand built Italian semi-exotic. The way this car drives above 50 MPH is hard to describe, All I can say is that it feels better than my modern day 911 did at speeds over 80, it seems to beg you to give it more gas. I know this really sounds weird, I find myself taking care of this car likes a living pet or something, I like it that much. If you are "car" person, these 2005 - 2008 pre-face lift (minor changes to bumpers and lights) are a steel right now! The list price on mine was $128,000. You can find good, reliable versions these cars now for between $30k and $45k. The "duo-select" same tranny as the Ferrari 360 paddle shift with clutch, but has an automatic mode is less sought after and expect to replace the clutch for about $4k every 35,000 miles. Conversely, the fully automatic transmission was released in 2007 models and it is flawless. It is made in Germany by the same supplier that makes the Mercedes and BMW transmissions. Its one of the smartest things Maserati ever did. These cars will sell for more and hold there value better than a duo select. If you aren't limited in your budget, then also consider Quottroporte 4.7 Liter "S" model. That engine is very powerful and am told it makes the driving experience even that much better. I believe the "S" engine option was available starting in 2011 I hope this information has helped any of you that are considering buying a used Quottroporte.

