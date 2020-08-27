Used 2007 Maserati Quattroporte for Sale Near Me

175 listings
Quattroporte Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 175 listings
  • 2007 Maserati Quattroporte
    used

    2007 Maserati Quattroporte

    55,505 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,700

    Details
  • 2007 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT Automatic

    68,804 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    19,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S Automatic in Black
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S Automatic

    22,381 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2006 Maserati Quattroporte
    used

    2006 Maserati Quattroporte

    22,011 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,500

    Details
  • 2006 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT in Black
    used

    2006 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT

    39,715 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    73,501 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,425

    Details
  • 2006 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT

    76,671 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Gray
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    54,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,616

    Details
  • 2006 Maserati Quattroporte in White
    used

    2006 Maserati Quattroporte

    48,667 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2006 Maserati Quattroporte
    used

    2006 Maserati Quattroporte

    35,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Automatic

    76,400 miles

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2005 Maserati Quattroporte in Black
    used

    2005 Maserati Quattroporte

    87,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,991

    $1,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    24,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,450

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte

    49,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    25,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,588

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte

    52,985 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2009 Maserati Quattroporte S in Gray
    used

    2009 Maserati Quattroporte S

    37,387 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,499

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Quattroporte

Read recent reviews for the Maserati Quattroporte
Overall Consumer Rating
4.710 Reviews
See all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (30%)
I love this car!! It just draws you in...
Charlie Hawkins,03/25/2016
Executive GT Automatic 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
OK, I'm going to try to do this quick. If you are considering one of these cars, You wont be disappointed. I sold my 2002 911 cab and my 2004 BMW 7 Series and moved to this 2007 QP Exec GT and 07 Escalade. This Maserati is so cool. The engine with 400 hp and lots of torque, the sound of the exhaust (it gets louder on Sport Mode) the handling, interesting interior and the exterior styling are like no other in its class. The engine block in these cars was shared with the Ferrari F360 and F430 however the tuning and resulting HP output is higher in the final Ferrari versions. These QP's are not mechanical nightmares at all. I have had nime for 4 years (from 2011 through present/2016) and have had no problems. Maintenance prices at the Ferrari/Maserati dealer are more than at Cadillac dealer but that is one of the trade off for driving a hand built Italian semi-exotic. The way this car drives above 50 MPH is hard to describe, All I can say is that it feels better than my modern day 911 did at speeds over 80, it seems to beg you to give it more gas. I know this really sounds weird, I find myself taking care of this car likes a living pet or something, I like it that much. If you are "car" person, these 2005 - 2008 pre-face lift (minor changes to bumpers and lights) are a steel right now! The list price on mine was $128,000. You can find good, reliable versions these cars now for between $30k and $45k. The "duo-select" same tranny as the Ferrari 360 paddle shift with clutch, but has an automatic mode is less sought after and expect to replace the clutch for about $4k every 35,000 miles. Conversely, the fully automatic transmission was released in 2007 models and it is flawless. It is made in Germany by the same supplier that makes the Mercedes and BMW transmissions. Its one of the smartest things Maserati ever did. These cars will sell for more and hold there value better than a duo select. If you aren't limited in your budget, then also consider Quottroporte 4.7 Liter "S" model. That engine is very powerful and am told it makes the driving experience even that much better. I believe the "S" engine option was available starting in 2011 I hope this information has helped any of you that are considering buying a used Quottroporte.
Report abuse
