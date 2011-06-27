2022 Lexus RX 450hL
MSRP range: $51,410 - $57,410
|MSRP
|$52,485
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$52,216
2022 Lexus RX 450hL Review
- Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials
- Advanced safety features come standard
- High fuel economy for a luxury crossover SUV
- Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small kids
- Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
- Touchpad controller is distracting to use
- Black Line special edition package added to RX lineup
- Foglights available as a stand-alone option
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lexus RX 450hL.
2022 Lexus RX 450hL video
2020 Lexus RX First Look
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL, but since the 2022 Lexus RX 450hL is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Halfway through its current life cycle, the Lexus RX is getting a mild refresh in the form of some styling, tech and equipment updates. The 2020 Lexus RX acquires new headlights, a new front and rear fascia, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment. The standard RX 350 model all the way up to the Lexus RX 450h hybrid and its three-row variant, the RX 450hL, also receive suspension and chassis updates to improve ride quality and steering responsiveness. The optional 12.3-inch infotainment screen has also been moved closer to the driver and given touchscreen capability, a change that should make the system much easier to use.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $51,410
- MPG & Fuel
- 29 City / 28 Hwy / 29 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 17.2 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 6 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 308 hp @ 6000 rpm
- Torque: 247 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 196.9 in. / Height: 67.7 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.6 in.
- Curb Weight: 4905 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 7.5 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Lexus RX 450hL a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 RX 450hL both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RX 450hL fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RX 450hL gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RX 450hL has 7.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RX 450hL. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Lexus RX 450hL?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lexus RX 450hL:
- Black Line special edition package added to RX lineup
- Foglights available as a stand-alone option
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Is the Lexus RX 450hL reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus RX 450hL is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RX 450hL. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RX 450hL's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus RX 450hL a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus RX 450hL is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 RX 450hL is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus RX 450hL?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus RX 450hL is the 2022 Lexus RX 450hL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,410.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $57,410
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $51,410
What are the different models of Lexus RX 450hL?
If you're interested in the Lexus RX 450hL, the next question is, which RX 450hL model is right for you? RX 450hL variants include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of RX 450hL models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
