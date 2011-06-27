Overall rating

The Lexus RX has long been known for its excellent build quality, easy handling, quiet interior and reliability. What it hasn't been known for, though, is being able to seat more than five people. But that changes with the new 2018 Lexus RX 450hL. Like its similarly new sibling, the RX 350L, the RX 450hL has a longer body and an extra row of seats.

Those extra seats aren't very roomy, though. Even with the second-row seats slid all the way forward, there's barely enough room for an average-size adult. Also, while you get more cargo space in this L version compared to the regular RX, it's not dramatically more. Then again, Lexus doesn't intend the 450hL to be a massive family taxi. It's more for people who want a vehicle that can provide occasional seating for a couple extra kids without costing a whole lot or being a lumbering beast to drive.

On that front, the 2018 Lexus RX 450hL succeeds. It drives much like the regular RX, too, providing quiet and care-free motoring. Being the hybrid version of the RX family, it's also impressively fuel-efficient. It gets 29 mpg combined, which is just 1 mpg less than the regular 450h.