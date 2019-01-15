5 star reviews: 50 %

5 out of 5 stars, Ride quality is great.Extra cargo space is nice

Victor , 06/03/2019

Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

We were on the fence with a Toyota Highlander Hybrid and a Ford Explorer hybrid when this vehicle came on our radar.Our third row requirement is rare (kids+mil+dog) so we wanted a car that had a third row but not too often for long drives. The interiors on this were plush (Black leather with grey trims) and the ride quality is way better than both the highlander and the explorer. The media interface is meh but we mostly hear songs and navigation via bluetooth which works smooth once connected the first time. The built in navi is strictly ok. Sound quality from the speakers is way better...we had a Kia Sorento SX with JBL Infinity speakers and 2500 W amp before this and this stock system beats the sound of that ! Heated seats,mood lighting, wood trim, easy controls for mirros and windows have little Lexus touches that make it a plush choice for a hybrid car. So far we have driven it 2500 miles and got around 26 -28 mpg with 40:60 mix of city/highway driving. The mileage goes way up to 30-35mpg if you are cruising with very little acceleration at 65-70 mph. Road noise is minimum and the best part of the car is that it floats over all the bumps and lane reflectors without a shock being sent up into the cabin zone. The switch from hybrid mode to engine only is a little noticeable for sound but only if you have driven a plug in hybrid before where it is seamless.The car does not jerk or pause when it happens and the CVT then takes it over very smoothly. The one star I docked in the review is for the entertainment system that is missing the android carplay and a touchscreen interface.The joystick control is super distracting when driving.

5 out of 5 stars, What a great SUV

Jeff K , 01/15/2019

4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Test drove several other SUV's including used RX's but their ride comfort just couldn't match the RX 450Lh. The 2 tone tan/brown interior is very good looking and outside is a real eye catcher! (the extra 4" in the L is worth the slightly higher price because it gives a better ride and definately better looking.) The ride could not be any smoother, it simply feels like luxury! Completely satisfied with my purchase

4 out of 5 stars, No trailer hitch for the RX 450hL

John , 10/16/2019

4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Told the sales rep. that I planned to install a trailer hitch on the RX 450hL and was told I could have one installed myself or have Lexus do it. After purchasing and shopping for a compatible hitch I learned that no one makes a hitch for this vehicle... not even Lexus! (They make one for the RX450h, but not the "L".) Not happy with this bait and switch... Otherwise, this car is very nice.

4 out of 5 stars, Super Popular SUV - But Not a 3-Row Vehicle

Greg S , 11/15/2019

Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

What can you say about the most popular SUV for years now, it still has all the factors that have made it great. The hybrid version has the best combined EPA MPG in its class. What really goes against the grain is the addition of only 4.4" to the overall length to add a relatively useless 3rd row. The only people that can sit in the 3rd row with any level of comfort are small children. It is safe to say that the extra space afforded by the Lexus long version is a small amount of storage space. So, if you can look beyond the limitation of small kids only in the 3rd row, you still have an awesome mid-sized luxury SUV.

