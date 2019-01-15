  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2019 Lexus RX 450hL

What’s new

  • Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
  • Advanced safety features come standard
  • Excellent fuel economy for a luxury crossover
  • Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
  • Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small kids
  • Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
  • Optional tech interface is distracting to use
2019 Lexus RX 450hL pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which RX 450hL does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 Lexus RX 450hL is only offered in one well-appointed trim level, with option packages available to add specific features. Of these, we suggest considering the Luxury package, which includes ventilated front seats, premium leather and heated second-row seats. Even better, it's relatively affordable.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The Lexus RX 450hL debuted last year, finally giving Lexus shoppers something to consider if they want a crossover SUV with a third row of seats. The problem is, the L's rearmost seats are not very accommodating. With the middle row of seats slid to their forwardmost positions, passengers behind them will still be cramped. You will get a larger cargo capacity over the standard RX, but not enough to make a real difference in how much you can carry.

For these reasons, it's best to think of the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL as a marginally larger RX with more modern styling and proportions. Additionally, we advise shoppers to consider the third row for occasional use or children only. Otherwise, this bigger RX benefits from the same advantages its smaller stablemate enjoys. These include strong fuel economy figures, admirable build quality, a comfortable ride, a quiet cabin and Lexus' reputation for reliability.

2019 Lexus RX 450hL models

The 2019 Lexus RX 450hL is a six- or seven-passenger midsize hybrid SUV that comes with three rows of seating and all-wheel drive. It uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine that works with a pair of front-mounted electric motor/generators through a continuously variable automatic transmission to drive the front wheels, while a third electric motor powers the rear wheels. Total system output is 308 horsepower.

Standard equipment highlights for the base RX 450hL include 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights, taillights and running lights), automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, a sunroof, and keyless ignition and entry. Inside, the RX comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and a power-folding 50/50-split third-row seat.

Standard tech features include the Remote Touch interface, an 8-inch display, Safety Connect emergency communications, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system.

The RX 450hL's Luxury trim level (which can also be considered a package) adds 20-inch wheels, rear side sunshades, LED ambient lighting, illuminated doorsills, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, a heated wood steering wheel, perforated-leather seating surfaces, and front-seat power lumbar and thigh-extension adjustments.

A Premium package adds a sunroof, wood interior trim, driver-seat memory settings, auto-dimming and folding side mirrors, and a storage compartment in the rear armrest. The Navigation package adds a nav system, a 12.3-inch central display, Enform Remote and Amazon Alexa integration (gives remote control over select systems), a premium audio system upgrade and a smog-sensing auto-recirculate for the climate control. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system is also available with this package.

An optional Cold Weather package includes a windshield wiper de-icer, an upgraded interior heater with quicker warm-up time, auto-leveling headlights and headlight washers, and automatic wipers.

Stand-alone options include a color head-up display, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded LED headlights, a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert (includes automatic braking), front and rear parking sensors, 60/40-split folding second-row seats, and heated and ventilated front seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the Lexus RX 450hL (hybrid 3.5L V6 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Considering what you get in fuel economy — the presumptive reason you buy the RX 450hL instead of an RX 350L — performance is admirable. It moves out with seamless authority. The steering, handling and braking are much the same as in the regular RX except for a little extra weight.

Acceleration

The hybrid powertrain includes a stout 3.5-liter V6 engine, and the system delivers seamless acceleration in all conditions. Lexus says the 450hL has a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 8.1 seconds, which isn't far off the 7.9 seconds for a standard RX 350 AWD.

Drivability

The strong V6 engine rarely has to rev high enough to make the electronically controlled continuously variable automatic transmission obvious — annoying droning is rare. The brakes avoid the typical hybrid weirdness, as does the rest of the RX 450hL in general.

Off-road

The rear-drive portion of the AWD system is just an electric motor that engages for a number of seconds when slip is detected, such as during ice and snow launches. It's just a traction aid, not a true AWD system that can deliver sustained propulsion.

Comfort

Like the RX 350, the 2018 RX 450hL is a comfortable place to spend time. The seats are handsome and comfortable, and the ride is smooth and composed without being overly buoyant. The hybrid drivetrain may make a few extra noises, but they are sufficiently muted.

Seat comfort

We like the thoroughly comfortable front seats, and the heating and cooling feature works great. The second-row seats recline and slide, but the third row is best left for kids.

Noise & vibration

There is very little wind or road noise, and the hybrid powertrain is oftentimes quite silent. Other times the hybrid CVT automatic holds engine revs higher, but the sound is muted. The regenerative braking system tends to emit muted whining noise.

Interior

The 2018 Lexus RX 450hL's cabin is great to look at and beautifully made. It's a real standout in the segment. But some controls are difficult to use, and the back seat isn't as generously sized as those of some rivals.

Ease of use

The cabin controls are logically laid out, and there's a good mix of knobs and buttons. But we're unconvinced by the joystick-like Remote Touch system needed to control many vehicle functions. It can be distracting to use.

Getting in/getting out

Front- and second-row passengers will find it easy to get into because the doorsills are narrow and the seat height is about perfect. The doors open wide, too, with nicely squared-off upper openings. But getting to the third row is difficult because of a narrow pass-through area.

Driving position

The current RX features a lower, more car-like driving position than some SUV rivals. We like this because it makes you feel more in control, yet it still provides a sufficiently commanding view out.

Roominess

There's more than enough head- and legroom up front, and there's a good amount of elbow room. But knee clearance and toe space can be tight if the backseat passenger and the driver are both taller than 6 feet. The third row is small and suitable for kids only.

Visibility

There's a sweeping view to the front and sides, with slender pillars and peek-a-boo windows ahead of the nice-size mirrors. The rear three-quarter blind spot is not terribly large. And the standard backup camera enhances an already decent direct rearward view.

Quality

The RX 450hL boasts tremendous build quality. The materials look and feel rich, and they've been put together meticulously. Lexus really knows what it's doing. It's one of the key reasons to consider the RX.

Utility

Due to its slanted roofline that limits cargo versatility, the regular RX 450h is far from what we'd consider utilitarian. Enter the 2018 RX 450hL, with its flatter roofline. It should make a positive impact. The center console storage is small.

Small-item storage

The center console is really big, but most of it is taken up with the shifter, Remote Touch and drive settings controllers, and admittedly pretty wood trim. The cupholders are adequately sized, but there aren't many places to store odds and ends.

Cargo space

The RX 450hL's straightened roofline reduces cargo space for bulky items compared to the shorter RX 350. It's really just a big trunk with an easy access height. Most similarly priced rivals are better. Both the second- and third-row backrests can be folded flat.

Technology

The RX 450hL comes standard with driving aids that are optional on its rivals and that can give you added peace of mind. We also like its enormous display screen. But the Remote Touch interface that controls it is a constant distraction and potential deal-breaker.

Smartphone integration

Bluetooth and two USB ports are standard, as are the Lexus Enform and Enform Destinations trip planning and live assistance apps. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available.

Driver aids

The RX 450hL comes standard with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking (which can detect other cars and pedestrians), and lane keeping assist. These are optional on all rivals. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are optional.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • seats
  • ride quality
  • comfort
  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • safety
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • towing

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Ride quality is great.Extra cargo space is nice
Victor,
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

We were on the fence with a Toyota Highlander Hybrid and a Ford Explorer hybrid when this vehicle came on our radar.Our third row requirement is rare (kids+mil+dog) so we wanted a car that had a third row but not too often for long drives. The interiors on this were plush (Black leather with grey trims) and the ride quality is way better than both the highlander and the explorer. The media interface is meh but we mostly hear songs and navigation via bluetooth which works smooth once connected the first time. The built in navi is strictly ok. Sound quality from the speakers is way better...we had a Kia Sorento SX with JBL Infinity speakers and 2500 W amp before this and this stock system beats the sound of that ! Heated seats,mood lighting, wood trim, easy controls for mirros and windows have little Lexus touches that make it a plush choice for a hybrid car. So far we have driven it 2500 miles and got around 26 -28 mpg with 40:60 mix of city/highway driving. The mileage goes way up to 30-35mpg if you are cruising with very little acceleration at 65-70 mph. Road noise is minimum and the best part of the car is that it floats over all the bumps and lane reflectors without a shock being sent up into the cabin zone. The switch from hybrid mode to engine only is a little noticeable for sound but only if you have driven a plug in hybrid before where it is seamless.The car does not jerk or pause when it happens and the CVT then takes it over very smoothly. The one star I docked in the review is for the entertainment system that is missing the android carplay and a touchscreen interface.The joystick control is super distracting when driving.

5 out of 5 stars, What a great SUV
Jeff K,
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Test drove several other SUV's including used RX's but their ride comfort just couldn't match the RX 450Lh. The 2 tone tan/brown interior is very good looking and outside is a real eye catcher! (the extra 4" in the L is worth the slightly higher price because it gives a better ride and definately better looking.) The ride could not be any smoother, it simply feels like luxury! Completely satisfied with my purchase

4 out of 5 stars, No trailer hitch for the RX 450hL
John,
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Told the sales rep. that I planned to install a trailer hitch on the RX 450hL and was told I could have one installed myself or have Lexus do it. After purchasing and shopping for a compatible hitch I learned that no one makes a hitch for this vehicle... not even Lexus! (They make one for the RX450h, but not the "L".) Not happy with this bait and switch... Otherwise, this car is very nice.

4 out of 5 stars, Super Popular SUV - But Not a 3-Row Vehicle
Greg S,
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

What can you say about the most popular SUV for years now, it still has all the factors that have made it great. The hybrid version has the best combined EPA MPG in its class. What really goes against the grain is the addition of only 4.4" to the overall length to add a relatively useless 3rd row. The only people that can sit in the 3rd row with any level of comfort are small children. It is safe to say that the extra space afforded by the Lexus long version is a small amount of storage space. So, if you can look beyond the limitation of small kids only in the 3rd row, you still have an awesome mid-sized luxury SUV.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$54,905
MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$50,970
MPG 31 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lexus RX 450hL features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite RX 450hL safety features:

Lexus Safety System+
Includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
Panoramic Rearview Camera
Gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up, taking advantage of the 12.3-inch widescreen display.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.7%

Lexus RX 450hL vs. the competition

Lexus RX 450hL vs. Acura MDX

The Lexus RX 450hL is more comfort-oriented than the Acura MDX, which is sportier. Deciding between the two will likely come down to whether you're more inclined toward luxury or performance. The MDX is roomier inside, however, and that includes more usable third-row seats. But neither the Lexus nor the Acura has particularly good infotainment systems.

Compare Lexus RX 450hL & Acura MDX features

Lexus RX 450hL vs. Volvo XC90

The Volvo XC90 is easily one of the most attractive SUVs on the market. The minimal exterior styling is elegant, and the interior embodies clean Scandinavian design. On top of that, the XC90 benefits from stronger performance and better overall comfort. The Volvo is quite a bit more expensive, though.

Compare Lexus RX 450hL & Volvo XC90 features

Lexus RX 450hL vs. Audi e-tron

The new Audi e-tron is a much smaller SUV that only seats five. But considering how small the Lexus RX 450hL's rear seats are, this drawback isn't as critical. The new all-electric e-tron has limited availability since only 999 versions are destined for the U.S. for the first year. And with an EV, you'd also have to plan for charging on longer road trips.

Compare Lexus RX 450hL & Audi e-tron features

FAQ

Is the Lexus RX 450hL a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 RX 450hL both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RX 450hL fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RX 450hL gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RX 450hL has 7.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RX 450hL. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL:

Is the Lexus RX 450hL reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus RX 450hL is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RX 450hL. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RX 450hL's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 RX 450hL is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus RX 450hL?

The least-expensive 2019 Lexus RX 450hL is the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,970.

Other versions include:

  • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $54,905
  • 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $50,970
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus RX 450hL?

If you're interested in the Lexus RX 450hL, the next question is, which RX 450hL model is right for you? RX 450hL variants include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of RX 450hL models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL

The 2019 Lexus RX 450hL manages to combine luxury and efficiency in an eminently practical SUV, creating a true luxury crossover hybrid. Being a Lexus, the midsize RX 450hL has plenty of trappings. The materials quality and workmanship are as top-notch as you'd expect from Lexus. There's also plenty of technology, including safety items such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, auto high beams and adaptive cruise control.

Then there's the additional utility you expect with a crossover. The RX 450hL features third-row seats, and the RX's traditional sloping rear roofline is flattened in the 450hL to accommodate the heads of third-row passengers. As a result, the RX 450hL has increased ability to carry especially large or bulky objects. And with the rear seats up, it offers more capacity than any large sedan on the market. Lowering the second- and third-row seats allows for up to 58.5 cubic feet of cargo space.

Finally, there's the hybrid powertrain. The 308-horsepower combination of a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 with two electric motors up front and a third motor powering the rear wheels provides adequate performance and admirable fuel economy. The EPA rates the all-wheel-drive RX 450hL at 29 mpg combined (29 city/28 highway). To put those numbers in perspective, the non-hybrid RX 350 all-wheel-drive model comes in at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway).

The 2019 Lexus RX 450hL comes well-equipped and can be upgraded with assorted option packages, though not all of them are offered in every part of the country. Extras, such as a color head-up display, hands-free liftgate operation, and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system, will appeal to buyers looking for more tech. The standard second-row captain's chairs can be replaced with a 40/20/40-split folding bench seat, but you'll have to add the Luxury package first.

If the RX 450hL has its flaws, they're largely limited to the details. The Remote Touch system to access choices on the menu-based central display takes some getting used to. And most adults won't be able to sit in the third row. All that said, the RX 450hL manages to excel at being both a practical luxury crossover and a respectable fuel-sipping hybrid. If that sounds like the vehicle you're looking for, Edmunds can help you decide which options to get, then find the best deal in your area.

2019 Lexus RX 450hL Overview

The 2019 Lexus RX 450hL is offered in the following submodels: RX 450hL SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RX 450hL 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RX 450hL.

