2021 Lexus RX 450hL

What’s new

  • A blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert is now standard
  • Power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors are now standard
  • A wireless charging pad is now available
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials
  • Advanced safety features come standard
  • Excellent fuel economy for a luxury crossover
  • Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small kids
  • Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
  • Touchpad controller is distracting to use
2021 Lexus RX 450hL pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus RX 450hL.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
    3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$57,110
    MPG 29 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$51,110
    MPG 29 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2021 Lexus RX 450hL features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.7%

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus RX 450hL a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 RX 450hL both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RX 450hL fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RX 450hL gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RX 450hL has 7.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RX 450hL.

    What's new in the 2021 Lexus RX 450hL?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus RX 450hL:

    Is the Lexus RX 450hL reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus RX 450hL is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RX 450hL. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RX 450hL's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

    Is the 2021 Lexus RX 450hL a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lexus RX 450hL is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 RX 450hL is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus RX 450hL?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lexus RX 450hL is the 2021 Lexus RX 450hL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,110.

    Other versions include:

    • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $57,110
    • 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $51,110
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus RX 450hL?

    If you're interested in the Lexus RX 450hL, the next question is, which RX 450hL model is right for you? RX 450hL variants include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    More about the 2021 Lexus RX 450hL

    2021 Lexus RX 450hL Overview

    The 2021 Lexus RX 450hL is offered in the following submodels: RX 450hL SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lexus RX 450hL?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus RX 450hL and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 RX 450hL.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus RX 450hL?

    2021 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Lexus RX 450hLS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus RX 450hL for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2021 RX 450hLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $59,495 and mileage as low as 0 miles.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lexus RX 450hLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus RX 450hL for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,035.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,471.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus RX 450hL?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lexus lease specials

