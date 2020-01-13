2020 Lexus RX 450hL
What’s new
- New front and rear fascia, new suspension hardware
- New optional 12.3-inch touchscreen and increased standard safety equipment
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Excellent fuel economy for a luxury crossover
- Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
- Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small kids
- Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
2020 Lexus RX 450hL Review
What would you do with an extra 4 inches tacked onto the back of the Lexus RX? If you're Lexus, you answer that question with: "Add a third-row seat." The 450hL has the same hybrid powertrain and features as a standard RX. The extra length from front to back allows for a third row and seating for up to seven people. Just be aware that the RX's third row is one of the smallest in the class. It does offer a bit of added versatility, but it's really only meant for small children.
A few changes this year enhance the RX 450hL's desirability. Up front, the 2020 RX 450hL gets restyled headlights and a new bumper for a more sophisticated look. Lexus also tweaked the suspension to bring about slight improvements in handling stability and ride comfort. Inside, there's a new infotainment interface plus touchscreen functionality. The new trackpad interface is better than last year's mouse-like controller, but it can still be overly distracting to use when driving. Finally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on board this year as standard equipment.
Deciding on whether the RX 450hL is for you largely comes down to your priorities. This Lexus is a niche SUV that offers high fuel economy and a third-row seat that might come in handy a couple of times a year. But other RX variants, whether the regular RX 350 or the RX 450h, are more broadly appealing because of their more affordable pricing. And if you need a dedicated family taxi, a roomier SUV such as the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid or new Lincoln Aviator would likely be a better choice.
Which RX 450hL does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus RX 450hL models
The 2020 Lexus RX 450hL is a six- or seven-passenger midsize hybrid SUV that comes with three rows of seating and all-wheel drive. It uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine that works with a pair of front-mounted electric motor-generators through a continuously variable automatic transmission to drive the front wheels, while a third electric motor powers the rear wheels. Total system output is 308 horsepower.
There are two trim levels: the base 450hL and Luxury. Standard equipment highlights for the base model include a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa capability.
A Premium package adds a sunroof and wood interior trim. The RX 450hL Luxury trim level (which can also be considered a package) comes with the Premium package equipment and adds rear side sunshades, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, a heated wood steering wheel, and perforated-leather seating surfaces.
The Navigation package pads on an integrated navigation system, a 12.3-inch central display and a premium audio system upgrade. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system is also available. Other stand-alone options include a color head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and a blind-spot monitor with a surround-view parking camera system.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Not only does this vehicle looks stylish and intelligent, designed and built with safety in mind, drives and ride effortlessly, smooth and quite, interior design is inviting and comfortable, dashboard and instrument panel driver and front passenger friendly, Overall very impressive vehicle, the only drawback is the third row seating is not designed for adults uncomfortable. Satisfied Owner. Larry A.
My dad just leased this yesterday. I drove it and was ready to cry afterwards. 0-60 in 7.9 seconds. It’s so slow. I don’t know why someone would pay for a car this slow. There are so many better options out there at this price point.
2020 Lexus RX 450hL video2020 Lexus RX First Look
2020 Lexus RX First Look
[MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: If you've been in the market for a luxury crossover any time in the last 20 years, you're probably familiar with what's behind me. The Lexus RX. This is the new 2020 RX 350, the F sport in this particular case. It's got some new details. We're going to check out what this mid-cycle refresh is all about and see what's new. [MUSIC PLAYING] Since it's one of Lexus' top selling models, and one of the top selling luxury vehicles in America, they haven't really messed with the formula on this one. There are small changes to the front bumper and headlights, as well as the rear bumper, exhaust pipes, but the profile of this car stays the same. It was only redesigned four years ago, so they're not going to mess with success. And that's it on the outside. Sure, you get some new wheels, but if you see the 2019 and 2020 model next to each other in a parking lot, you might have a hard time telling them apart. That's because the side profile is pretty much the same. But everything up front looks a little bit sleeker, more grown up, which is strange to say about a luxury vehicle. I think it's a big improvement for this Lexus. Under the hood, you get the same choice of engines as you did last year. There's a 3.5 liter V6 that puts out about 295 horsepower, as well as another 3.5 liter V6 paired with two electric motors for the hybrid model. That puts out about 310 horsepower. Both of those engines get the same horsepower and fuel economy ratings as the previous model year. Under the car and the suspension bits things have changed a little bit more. The F-sport is actually now broken into two different packages. You can get the appearance package or the performance package. And the performance package includes an adaptive suspension sourced from the Lexus LC. They're big sporty grand coupe. On the safety front, there's new equipment too. All Lexus RX models get the Safety System Plus 2.0, which includes cool stuff like Cyclist Detection and Pedestrian Detection. Great when you add it to the already full list of safety features available on our models. Along with the tech updates and the things on the outside, there's some styling changes on the inside in the form of a couple of new interior colors like this red, as well as a couple of different options for paint. You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A first for this car. As well as this 12.3 inch optional touchscreen that moves 5 and 1/2 inches closer to the driver, not just controlled by this frustrating to use touchpad. That's going to be a big difference and might just change the game for the RX. So should you buy a new 2020 Lexus RX? Well, depends on what you want out of your luxury crossover. This one's well rounded. It's got lots of great standard and optional equipment, but it's not the sportiest in the bunch, despite the F-sport name. Other vehicles like the Audi Q5 might be better at that. And if you're looking at the long version, the RX 350L, you might look at something with more space in the back like an Audi Q7 or an XC 90 from Volvo. Those are going to be less cramped in the third row. And if you're looking at hybrid models, we also recommend a vehicle like the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid or the XC 90 T8 hybrid. But if you want a well-rounded luxury crossover, take a look at the RX. We think it's worth your time. For all the details on the RX 350, the F-sport, the 3-row version, and all of the RX models, go to edmunds.com. Take a look at our First Looks. Also for videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, and check us out on Facebook and Instagram.
Halfway through its current life cycle, the Lexus RX is getting a mild refresh in the form of some styling, tech and equipment updates. The 2020 Lexus RX acquires new headlights, a new front and rear fascia, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment. The standard RX 350 model all the way up to the Lexus RX 450h hybrid and its three-row variant, the RX 450hL, also receive suspension and chassis updates to improve ride quality and steering responsiveness. The optional 12.3-inch infotainment screen has also been moved closer to the driver and given touchscreen capability, a change that should make the system much easier to use.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$50,510
|MPG
|29 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$56,510
|MPG
|29 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RX 450hL safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, automatic braking, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen vehicle locator.
- Panoramic Rearview Camera
- Gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up, taking advantage of the 12.3-inch widescreen display.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.7%
Lexus RX 450hL vs. the competition
Lexus RX 450hL vs. Acura MDX
The Acura MDX Sport Hybrid is one of our top choices in the three-row luxury SUV segment. The Acura is a truly usable three-row SUV, and adults can fit in the third row without too much issue. The Lexus' third row is limited to small children at best, but the RX 450hL does have better fuel economy and a lower starting price.
Lexus RX 450hL vs. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Want high fuel economy but more interior room than the 450hL offers? The Toyota Highlander Hybrid might be an appealing option. Top trim levels of the Highlander check in at prices lower than the base RX and offer a lot of the same features. You just miss out on the high-end stuff (no Mark Levinson sound system, for example) and Lexus prestige.
Lexus RX 450hL vs. Lexus RX 450h
While the Lexus RX 450hL has some appeal for shoppers of three-row luxury SUVs, we wouldn't recommend the third row for adults. So if you don't absolutely need the third row, we recommend downsizing to the standard RX 450h. It has more cargo space behind the rear seats and is a little less expensive.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RX 450hL a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL:
- New front and rear fascia, new suspension hardware
- New optional 12.3-inch touchscreen and increased standard safety equipment
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Is the Lexus RX 450hL reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus RX 450hL?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus RX 450hL is the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,510.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $50,510
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $56,510
What are the different models of Lexus RX 450hL?
More about the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL
2020 Lexus RX 450hL Overview
The 2020 Lexus RX 450hL is offered in the following submodels: RX 450hL SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RX 450hL 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RX 450hL.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 RX 450hL featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus RX 450hL?
Which 2020 Lexus RX 450hLS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus RX 450hL for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2020 RX 450hLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $59,180 and mileage as low as 6 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus RX 450hL.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus RX 450hLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RX 450hL for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,896.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,230.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus RX 450hL?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
