Estimated values
2016 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,602
|$30,092
|$33,668
|Clean
|$25,821
|$29,197
|$32,631
|Average
|$24,261
|$27,408
|$30,557
|Rough
|$22,700
|$25,619
|$28,483
Estimated values
2016 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,682
|$31,447
|$34,295
|Clean
|$27,841
|$30,512
|$33,239
|Average
|$26,158
|$28,642
|$31,127
|Rough
|$24,476
|$26,772
|$29,015
Estimated values
2016 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,532
|$34,699
|$36,955
|Clean
|$31,577
|$33,667
|$35,817
|Average
|$29,669
|$31,604
|$33,541
|Rough
|$27,760
|$29,541
|$31,265