Estimated values
2015 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,777
|$24,563
|$27,328
|Clean
|$21,076
|$23,758
|$26,395
|Average
|$19,674
|$22,150
|$24,529
|Rough
|$18,272
|$20,541
|$22,662
Estimated values
2015 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,887
|$26,240
|$29,561
|Clean
|$22,151
|$25,381
|$28,552
|Average
|$20,677
|$23,663
|$26,533
|Rough
|$19,203
|$21,944
|$24,514