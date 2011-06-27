Used 2016 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews

Stuart Morse , 12/17/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

5 of 8 people found this review helpful

If you EVER intend to drive in the snow and ice, DRIVE IT on those first. You likely will not buy it. I bought it before the snow flew. In years past, I had driven other LXs on snow and ice and they were great. Thought this one would be even better with improvements over the years. NOT! First, all LX models in the US are shipped with the "optional" 21" wheels/tires. NOBODY makes replacement tires for the size that comes on the car. You are stuck with what comes on it - great in the summer, junk in the winter. Literally the absolute worst tires ever on snow and ice for an SUV. They will not stop this heavy vehicle. When I called/wrote to Lexus to complain about buying a $100k SUV that cannot be safely driven in the snow in Colorado, Lexus was beyond uninterested in the problem. I would not buy this vehicle again, which is unfortunate since in good weather it is very nice. It rides more comfortably than any of the competitors I drove (many) and is much more quiet and refined. The technology is outstanding as is the Mark Levinson stereo (best I have ever heard in any vehicle). The acceleration is very weak though. Definitely not up to par in this class. But it is livable. Gas mileage is abysmal but let's face it, people who buy these cars are probably not terribly concerned with that. Still, it has a relatively small gas tank so I fill it much more than I had to fill my previous Yukon XL Denali (which also got an average of 2-4mpg better than the LX). Since I originally wrote this, I have experience more and more issues with the Lexus Enform App Suite having significant connectivity errors. Really annoying