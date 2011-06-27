Used 2014 Lexus LS 600h L Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$120,060
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)421.8/510.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower438 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Executive-Class Seating Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Trunk mat, Wheel locks, Rear bumper appliqueyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Trunk mat, Wheel locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
19 total speakersyes
video monitoryes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
rear volume controlsyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
Mark Levinson premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
manualyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track63.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length205.0 in.
Curb weight5159 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base121.7 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Black and Saddle Tan, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
