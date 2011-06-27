Vehicle overview

We've all seen guys sporting the official NBA/MLB/NFL-issue team jerseys and expensive running shoes who prove eventually to be perhaps athletes -- faux jocks, if you will. The automotive equivalent would be the 2013 Lexus IS 250, a vehicle that has the style -- but not the performance -- of a sport sedan.

Try to have some fun on a winding road and the IS 250 feels reluctant to participate thanks to lifeless steering and a modestly powerful V6 that's calibrated for fuel economy, not excitement. Sure, you could improve its athleticism in the curves by choosing a few of the F Sport options. But even if you checked off all the boxes, the IS 250 still can't give it a sprinter's kick. For that, you should choose the Lexus IS 350 or the Lexus IS F.

The baby Lexus is not without its merits, though. Within the chiseled body is the refinement you expect from the Lexus brand. Comfort and luxury take priority over performance, and as such, the IS 250 boasts a finely trimmed cabin, solid build quality and a quiet, isolated ride. Unfortunately, every member of the IS family suffers from a lack of rear seat space, notably meager legroom.

So while the 2013 Lexus IS 250 may make look pretty good while sitting on the showroom floor, a more comprehensive scouting report reveals it to be a second-stringer in the compact luxury sport sedan arena. One can find similar luxury and more space in alternatives such as the Acura TSX and Volvo S60, while those looking for a genuinely sporting demeanor should check out the Cadillac ATS, BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G Sedan. There's also the well-rounded, well-equipped Buick Verano Turbo with its strong value proposition.