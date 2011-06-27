Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 Consumer Reviews

Teri , 03/29/2019 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I disagree with Edmunds on “not as sporty as it looks” and “performance.” This car is for driving on normal roads and not racing around atop a mountain like we see on ridiculous tv commercials. My car accelerates instantly and has plenty of power, e.g., changing lanes to get past other drivers, driving uphill, starting from park to drive. I often drive unintentionally at 80-90 mph on the highway because it’s so easy to do with this car - smooth acceleration and ride. There are some features I don’t like - the charging ports are located inside the back of the center console. I have to twist and almost turn around to either plug in the USB charger or connect my cable to the port (I don’t leave it plugged in when not in use). There isn’t a dedicated button or switch that I can find to turn on the heater. After much searching, I toggled the AC off and the heat started. Overall, it’s a nice and comfortable car. The compact size is perfect for my short stature.