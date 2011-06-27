Vehicle overview

Lexus is rather unique in that it happens to offer two entry-level luxury sedans. The ES 350 is designed for optimum comfort and luxury, while the IS line is specialized for performance. This tactic allows the automaker to avoid the jack-of-all-trades approach that other automakers must use with their singular entry-level offerings and therefore more directly appeal to consumer wants.

As the dedicated athletic sport sedan, the 2007 Lexus IS 250 carries on the tradition of the Lexus IS model. Along with its higher-horsepower sibling, the IS 350, the IS 250 replaced the original IS 300 last year when it debuted as an all-new design. Under its sharply styled exterior, the sedan packs a sophisticated suspension, powerful brakes and a V6 providing a respectable 204 horsepower.

In the entry-luxury sport sedan segment, the IS 250's strongest competition comes from the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. Finding a winner isn't easy. The Lexus excels when it comes to comfort and feature availability. Only in the more esoteric areas of chassis response and driving enjoyment does the 325i prove to be superior. In reality it's hard to go wrong with any of these great machines. The 2007 Lexus IS 250 is one of our top choices, and sport sedan shoppers should definitely give it strong consideration.