Consumer Rating
(101)
2007 Lexus IS 250 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable handling, highly refined, class-leading interior quality, advanced safety technology, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Isolated steering feel, limited rear-seat space
List Price Range
$7,000 - $12,985
Used IS 250 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Lexus IS 250, with its numerous features and agile handling, is one of our top choices for a small luxury sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

Lexus is rather unique in that it happens to offer two entry-level luxury sedans. The ES 350 is designed for optimum comfort and luxury, while the IS line is specialized for performance. This tactic allows the automaker to avoid the jack-of-all-trades approach that other automakers must use with their singular entry-level offerings and therefore more directly appeal to consumer wants.

As the dedicated athletic sport sedan, the 2007 Lexus IS 250 carries on the tradition of the Lexus IS model. Along with its higher-horsepower sibling, the IS 350, the IS 250 replaced the original IS 300 last year when it debuted as an all-new design. Under its sharply styled exterior, the sedan packs a sophisticated suspension, powerful brakes and a V6 providing a respectable 204 horsepower.

In the entry-luxury sport sedan segment, the IS 250's strongest competition comes from the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. Finding a winner isn't easy. The Lexus excels when it comes to comfort and feature availability. Only in the more esoteric areas of chassis response and driving enjoyment does the 325i prove to be superior. In reality it's hard to go wrong with any of these great machines. The 2007 Lexus IS 250 is one of our top choices, and sport sedan shoppers should definitely give it strong consideration.

2007 Lexus IS 250 models

The 2007 Lexus IS 250 is a compact luxury sport sedan. Its singular trim level comes standard with 17-inch wheels, a moonroof, leather upholstery, power front seats, automatic dual-zone climate control and a premium audio system with a six-disc CD changer and an auxiliary input jack. Additional features are mostly offered through optional packages. Three-position driver-seat memory, xenon HID headlights, adaptive front lighting, a power rear sunshade, 18-inch wheels and rain-sensing wipers are all available. So is a navigation system, a Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, dynamic cruise control and parking assist. Heated and ventilated front seats are standard on all-wheel-drive models and optional on those with rear-wheel drive. Only rear-drive models are eligible for a sport-tuned suspension.

2007 Highlights

Introduced last year, the Lexus IS 250 sedan has only minor changes for 2007. A new "X" Package for rear-drive IS 250s features a sport-tuned suspension and the possibility of deleting the moonroof. There's also a cutoff switch for the stability and traction control systems this year, a response to complaints from critics and consumers who felt the systems were too intrusive when maximum performance was desired.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood is a 2.5-liter V6 that makes 204 hp and 185 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations are offered. For the rear-drive IS 250, buyers can choose a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The automatic is standard on AWD models.

Safety

Safety equipment includes front and rear side curtain airbags and front-seat side airbags. Also standard is a full suite of electronic technologies -- traction control, stability control, brake assist and antilock brakes. Lexus groups them together as the "Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management" (VDIM) system. Optional is a Pre-Collision System (PCS) -- packaged with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control -- that uses a radar sensor to detect obstacles in front of the car. If the computer determines that a collision is unavoidable, it preemptively stiffens the suspension, retracts the front seatbelts and pre-initializes brake assist so increased braking is applied the instant the brake pedal is pressed. In crash tests, the Lexus IS 250 earned a "Good" rating (the best possible) for its performance in IIHS frontal offset and side-impact testing.

Driving

The manual transmission allows drivers to wring out a bit more performance from the small V6 engine, but overall the automatic is a better choice. Either way, expect adequate acceleration. The ride is controlled but soft, and the IS 250's plush cabin, devoid of any noise, harshness or vibration, is a portrait of tranquility. On twisting roads, this smallest of Lexus sedans is comfortable, reassuring and competent.

Interior

The 2007 Lexus IS 250 boasts impressive interior materials, an attractive cabin design and plenty of luxury amenities. Everything from the soft-touch dash and door panels to the supple leather seats exudes high quality. Like a lot of small luxury sedans, however, rear seating isn't as palatial. The car's wheelbase is 1.2 inches shorter than the 3 Series'. If you regularly carry adults -- or even large children -- in the rear seat, they won't be happy in the IS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lexus IS 250.

5(79%)
4(18%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.7
101 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lexus IS 250 tops BMW 325i
Chuck from Riverside,10/12/2006
I am a long term BMW owner (325i, 325is and M3) but have grown tired of the electrical problems that seem to plague recent 3 series models. My Lexus IS 250 provides a firm yet comfortable ride. While perhaps not quite as athletic as the 3 series BMW, the handling and braking are outstanding. Add in the exterior and interior appearance, overall fit and finish and unbeatable quality of Lexus and you have a winner. The 250 provides enough power for most applications, but if you have to have five second 0-60 times, opt for the 350 which hits 60 mph in just over 5 seconds. On the other hand if you want highway mileage that exceeds 30 mpg, buy the 250 version. Either way you can't go wrong.
My 2007 Lexus IS250......
KdubnYaya,11/30/2010
My IS250 is an awesome vehicle. I traded a Sentra to get a car that was fun to drive. Mine is gray, tinted windows, chrome 18" Lexus wheels. The car drives smooth and the HP will surprise you. There is more than a few times I have left what i thought to be faster cars behind me at red lights. The car has an amazing stereo system that makes my wife's Bose system sound like a crappy pair of headphones. The only issue I had was the speedometer and tachometer dash lights started going out and needed to be replaced. I was over the mileage warranty by 500 miles but Tom Williams Lexus replaced it for me anyways. Bottom line this car is amazing and I will buy another one when this dies.
I love this car!
ssh,10/25/2006
This car has it all - luxurious interior and fun to drive!
A really fun car
crusty,01/14/2007
This is my first Lexus and while it's the bottom of the range, the attention to detail is clearly evident in the design of this vehicle. The Black Sapphire is a beautiful color, the fit and function is wonderful and the drive is tight and responsive, without being dangerously fast (like the IS 350). Chose the IS 250 over the IS 350 because I couldn't afford the speeding tickets and for the gas mileage. I'm getting about 18 mpg in SF city driving.
See all 101 reviews of the 2007 Lexus IS 250
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
204 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
204 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
204 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Lexus IS 250

Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 Overview

The Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 is offered in the following submodels: IS 250 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lexus IS 250?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 Base is priced between $7,000 and$12,985 with odometer readings between 49329 and183871 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lexus IS 250 for sale near.

Which used 2007 Lexus IS 250s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lexus IS 250 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 IS 250s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,000 and mileage as low as 49329 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lexus IS 250.

Can't find a used 2007 Lexus IS 250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS 250 for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,558.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,645.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS 250 for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,872.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,016.

