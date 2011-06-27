2007 Lexus IS 250 Review
Pros & Cons
- Capable handling, highly refined, class-leading interior quality, advanced safety technology, optional all-wheel drive.
- Isolated steering feel, limited rear-seat space
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Lexus IS 250, with its numerous features and agile handling, is one of our top choices for a small luxury sport sedan.
Vehicle overview
Lexus is rather unique in that it happens to offer two entry-level luxury sedans. The ES 350 is designed for optimum comfort and luxury, while the IS line is specialized for performance. This tactic allows the automaker to avoid the jack-of-all-trades approach that other automakers must use with their singular entry-level offerings and therefore more directly appeal to consumer wants.
As the dedicated athletic sport sedan, the 2007 Lexus IS 250 carries on the tradition of the Lexus IS model. Along with its higher-horsepower sibling, the IS 350, the IS 250 replaced the original IS 300 last year when it debuted as an all-new design. Under its sharply styled exterior, the sedan packs a sophisticated suspension, powerful brakes and a V6 providing a respectable 204 horsepower.
In the entry-luxury sport sedan segment, the IS 250's strongest competition comes from the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. Finding a winner isn't easy. The Lexus excels when it comes to comfort and feature availability. Only in the more esoteric areas of chassis response and driving enjoyment does the 325i prove to be superior. In reality it's hard to go wrong with any of these great machines. The 2007 Lexus IS 250 is one of our top choices, and sport sedan shoppers should definitely give it strong consideration.
2007 Lexus IS 250 models
The 2007 Lexus IS 250 is a compact luxury sport sedan. Its singular trim level comes standard with 17-inch wheels, a moonroof, leather upholstery, power front seats, automatic dual-zone climate control and a premium audio system with a six-disc CD changer and an auxiliary input jack. Additional features are mostly offered through optional packages. Three-position driver-seat memory, xenon HID headlights, adaptive front lighting, a power rear sunshade, 18-inch wheels and rain-sensing wipers are all available. So is a navigation system, a Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, dynamic cruise control and parking assist. Heated and ventilated front seats are standard on all-wheel-drive models and optional on those with rear-wheel drive. Only rear-drive models are eligible for a sport-tuned suspension.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood is a 2.5-liter V6 that makes 204 hp and 185 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations are offered. For the rear-drive IS 250, buyers can choose a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The automatic is standard on AWD models.
Safety
Safety equipment includes front and rear side curtain airbags and front-seat side airbags. Also standard is a full suite of electronic technologies -- traction control, stability control, brake assist and antilock brakes. Lexus groups them together as the "Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management" (VDIM) system. Optional is a Pre-Collision System (PCS) -- packaged with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control -- that uses a radar sensor to detect obstacles in front of the car. If the computer determines that a collision is unavoidable, it preemptively stiffens the suspension, retracts the front seatbelts and pre-initializes brake assist so increased braking is applied the instant the brake pedal is pressed. In crash tests, the Lexus IS 250 earned a "Good" rating (the best possible) for its performance in IIHS frontal offset and side-impact testing.
Driving
The manual transmission allows drivers to wring out a bit more performance from the small V6 engine, but overall the automatic is a better choice. Either way, expect adequate acceleration. The ride is controlled but soft, and the IS 250's plush cabin, devoid of any noise, harshness or vibration, is a portrait of tranquility. On twisting roads, this smallest of Lexus sedans is comfortable, reassuring and competent.
Interior
The 2007 Lexus IS 250 boasts impressive interior materials, an attractive cabin design and plenty of luxury amenities. Everything from the soft-touch dash and door panels to the supple leather seats exudes high quality. Like a lot of small luxury sedans, however, rear seating isn't as palatial. The car's wheelbase is 1.2 inches shorter than the 3 Series'. If you regularly carry adults -- or even large children -- in the rear seat, they won't be happy in the IS.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lexus IS 250.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the IS 250
Related Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020