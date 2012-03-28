Used 2012 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

439 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
IS 250 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 439 listings
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    89,133 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,888

    $1,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    91,666 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,399

    $1,416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    73,099 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,795

    $1,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    50,019 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    117,871 miles

    $13,990

    $990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    108,462 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    $1,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    79,966 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    $926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    104,012 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,998

    $1,545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    68,726 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    85,830 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,960

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    109,217 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,559

    $564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    95,956 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,995

    $601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    79,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,510

    $1,300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    115,217 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,738

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    135,651 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,999

    $326 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    62,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,889

    $1,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    75,506 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,700

    $402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus IS 250

    147,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,992

    $319 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 250 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 439 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 250
  4. Used 2012 Lexus IS 250

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250

Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 250
Overall Consumer Rating
4.98 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (13%)
Just what I wanted
webworm,03/28/2012
Had it now for two months. A trip to Florida quickly put 3300 miles on the odometer. The surprise is gas mileage. I have averaged 25+mpg overall, and the Florida trip averaged 33mpg! I would say performance is good, but it takes a heavy foot to get the revs up there for excellent acceleration. I drove a BMW325 while looking. I do not detect any better response at all while driving, and the interior quality and technological features are not even close to the IS. BMW reliability is sketchy at best, and am not interested in that. I am very satisfied with my IS!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
IS 250
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus IS 250 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings