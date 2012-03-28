Used 2012 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

F-Sport Pkg W/Summer Tires Dynamic Auto-Leveling Hid Headlamps W/Daytime Running Lights Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Sport Microfiber Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2012 Lexus IS 250 we recently got in. This Lexus includes: DYNAMIC AUTO-LEVELING HID HEADLAMPS W/DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Daytime Running Lights HID headlights OBSIDIAN BLACK, SPORT MICROFIBER LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats F-SPORT PKG W/SUMMER TIRES Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler Heated Front Seat(s) Tires - Rear Performance Bucket Seats PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus IS 250 F Sport. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. The 2012 Lexus IS 250 F Sport is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. More information about the 2012 Lexus IS 250: The Lexus IS family includes something for everyone, with offerings ranging from conservative all-weather, all-wheel-drive sedans to sunny convertibles and serious track-duty sport sedans. The IS sedans ride and handle well and offer some of the tech options of larger luxury models, while the IS C models have excellent packaging with a tight-fitting, quick-folding automatic hardtop that stows away without taking up the entire trunk. While Lexus makes an ES 350 model that's roomier and more comfortable, the IS is considerably sportier in every way. Strengths of this model include sporty driving feel, nicely appointed interior, Wide range of models, choice of rear- or front-wheel drive in sedans, and high-tech features and options

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: JTHBF5C2XC5181504

Stock: C5181504

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020