Vehicle overview

The 2010 Lexus IS 250 is a luxury sport-looking sedan. Its tidy dimensions and slinky wedge profile indicate a sporty, athletic car -- ditto on its handsome wheels, available manual transmission and standard V6 engine. Yet dip below the surface and you'll discover a typical Lexus that places its priority on comfort and luxury. For those who want all the trappings of a sport sedan but don't need or want the firm ride, taut handling and rapid acceleration that goes along with it, the IS 250 should be right up their alley.

The IS has been around for several years now, but it's aging gracefully. For 2010, Lexus adds a few welcome electronics features to the window sticker. The company's new Safety Connect telematics service provides added peace of mind with its automatic collision reporting, stolen vehicle locator and emergency on-call service. The stereo, meanwhile, has two new additional means of attaching your personal music device -- Bluetooth streaming and a USB audio port. For IS 250s equipped with the navigation system, real-time traffic, weather and other information is now included along with enhanced voice-recognition software.

Outside of the electronics realm, however, the 2010 IS 250 carries over with the usual mixed results. Its 204-horsepower V6 engine is still underpowered, though it achieves excellent fuel economy. Among entry-level luxury sedans, the IS most certainly offers the least amount of usable interior space. With a cramped backseat and limited headroom, it's best suited for singles or childless couples who could buy a coupe but would prefer the convenience of two extra doors. On the upside, Lexus' reputation for outstanding interior quality is well maintained in the IS.

Of course, the 250 isn't the only IS flavor. The more powerful IS 350 and hypersonically more powerful IS F are available, while IS 250 C and IS 350 C hardtop convertibles should be appealing for folks who need to brighten their lives with a little sunshine.

Yet there is some serious competition beyond the Lexus IS lineup -- especially if you need more space. On the comfort side of the spectrum, the Acura TL, Audi A4, Cadillac CTS, Mercedes C-Class and Volkswagen CC are excellent alternatives. For those who want a real sport sedan, the BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37 are go-to choices. Overall, we'd likely recommend these over the beauty-is-skin-deep 2010 Lexus IS 250.