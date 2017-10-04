Used 2014 Acura TSX
Pros & Cons
- Pleasing amount of standard equipment
- spacious interior
- sporty handling on V6 model
- excellent build and materials quality.
- Unimpressive braking performance
- lackluster acceleration and fuel economy
- can't be equipped with certain desirable technology features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the 2014 Acura TSX is still a respectable choice for an entry-level luxury sedan, it's starting to fall behind in key areas and ultimately isn't as compelling as some rivals.
Vehicle overview
If you're shopping for an entry-level luxury sedan this year, you won't be hurting for choices, as at least a dozen vehicles are currently available. Within this group, the 2014 Acura TSX, thanks to its broad mix of qualities, could be an appealing pick. But a lot of other cars have also been recently redesigned or updated, and that's going to make your decision harder.
For the TSX, Acura gives you the choice of either four-cylinder or V6 power. The four-cylinder delivers solid fuel economy numbers for this class (among normal gasoline engines), while the V6 is there if you desire sharper performance. Similarly, if it's a comfortable ride you want, the base TSX will satisfy, while the V6 model's sport-tuned suspension will be of greater appeal to shoppers seeking more athletic handling. All TSXs boast a handsome-looking interior that's respectably roomy for a car in this class. Finally, an extensive list of desirable standard features, including xenon headlights, a sunroof, heated front seats and a premium audio system, helps pump up the value quotient.
So what's not to like? Well, for starters, the front-wheel drive TSX can't match the full-on performance potential of some competitors, which offer sportier suspension tuning (for better handling) and, in some cases, rear-wheel drive. Many cars in this class also offer all-wheel drive, something you can't get on the TSX. And while Acura does pack on the standard features, some increasingly common options, such as blind-spot monitoring or a slick touchscreen infotainment interface, aren't offered here, either.
With that in mind, you'll certainly want to shop around. If it's a luxury sport sedan you're after, perennial performance-oriented favorites like the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series are better choices. If style or image are priorities, the Mercedes CLA-Class and Volvo S60 are worth checking out. You'll also find other cars that successfully do a little of everything just like the Acura, such as the Buick Regal, Hyundai Genesis, Nissan Maxima and Volkswagen CC. Overall, the 2014 Acura TSX remains a solid choice here, but we wouldn't be surprised if something else resonates with you more.
Acura TSX models
The 2014 Acura TSX compact entry-level luxury sedan offered in base (available with the four-cylinder engine or V6) and Special Edition (four-cylinder only) trim levels. A wagon body style (the Sport Wagon) is reviewed separately.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, driver memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks and a tilt-and-telescoping steering column. Other comfort and convenience features include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth connectivity and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB port.
The TSX Special Edition is the same but adds a more aggressive-looking front spoiler, a unique rear bumper fascia and side sills and distinctive wheels. Inside, the Special Edition has faux-suede seat inserts, red interior stitching, red cabin illumination, aluminum pedals, bright silver trim elements and a black headliner.
For the base TSX with the four-cylinder engine, the optional Technology package gets you an 8-inch display screen, a rearview camera, a navigation system, voice recognition and a premium 10-speaker surround-sound audio system. The TSX with the V6 comes standard with the Technology package.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Acura TSX sedan is available with a choice of two engines. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder puts out 201 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque (172 lb-ft when equipped with the manual transmission), while the 3.5-liter V6 produces 280 hp and 254 lb-ft. A five-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift paddles and front-wheel drive is standard on all models, with a six-speed manual gearbox available as an option with the four-cylinder engine only.
In Edmunds testing, a TSX sedan with the four-cylinder engine and manual transmission accelerated to 60 mph from a standstill in an unremarkable 7.7 seconds. With the automatic transmission, 0-60 times are about a second slower. The V6 is quicker, posting a more competitive 0-60 time of 6.4 seconds.
Estimated EPA fuel economy for the TSX sedan with the four-cylinder engine and automatic transmission stands at 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway). This is decent for this class, though some other rivals with turbocharged four-cylinders do even better. With the manual gearbox the four-cylinder TSX drops to 24 mpg combined (21/29). Numbers for the V6-powered sedan fall off farther to 23 mpg combined (19/28).
Safety
Standard safety equipment on the 2014 Acura TSX includes antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is included with the Technology package.
In Edmunds brake testing, both the four- and six-cylinder versions of the TSX stopped from 60 mph in 133 feet; comparable entry-level luxury sedans we've tested have braking distances that are a significant 10-15 feet shorter.
In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the TSX earned a top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, it received a second-lowest "Marginal" rating. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
On the road, the 2014 Acura TSX has two different personalities. The standard four-cylinder engine produces adequate, but far from thrilling, acceleration with the automatic transmission. The available six-speed manual gearbox livens things up a bit, but if that's what you're after, we'd recommend just stepping up to the V6, which offers much more muscular performance. The Acura's automatic transmission provides smooth, precise shifts, but competitors offer automatics with six, seven or even eight forward gears, and the result is typically better acceleration and fuel economy.
While it may not be in the same league as some legendary German sport sedans, the TSX offers solid, confidence-inspiring handling, especially with the firmer suspension tune on V6-powered models. The TSX's relatively smooth ride, combined with its quiet interior, should meet most shoppers' expectations for comfort and refinement.
Interior
Inside the 2014 Acura TSX, you'll find a pleasing design done up in high-quality soft-touch materials. At first glance, the dash seems covered by an indecipherable mass of buttons, but with a little time, using these controls becomes fairly intuitive. The base audio system's display screen looks rather down-market, however, so opting for the navigation system is wise given its better aesthetics and easy operation. The available ELS premium audio system is another option we heartily recommend.
Front seats are comfortable and supportive. The rear seat is roomier than some competitors, though taller occupants will still wish for a little more legroom. The trunk's 14 cubic feet of room is better than average, and the 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks make it possible to expand that cargo capacity when the need arises.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Acura TSX.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
Am very satisfied and happy with this tsx. only two questions to Acura is. What's was the deal with dull white Paint and the little bumps in the suspension. Overall the ride is great, but on turns like, interstate entrance's there are little choppy bumps. I read the reviews and was aware of it before I made the purchase so it does overwhelm me. And like some others the white paint is a chore the keep clean. Every bug and tree dropping takes more work the normal to wash off. I still find the car a delight and pleasure to drive. it fits me perfectly. Still am not sure if the problem with paint is the pigment or the clear coat. It just seems to hold dirt and any color leaf stains like a magnet. It cleans off but not with out a bit of scrubbing. if I had the money I would definitely repaint with a premium white metallic pearl paint.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Technology Package 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Special Edition 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Special Edition 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|201 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Acura TSX a good car?
Is the Acura TSX reliable?
Is the 2014 Acura TSX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Acura TSX?
The least-expensive 2014 Acura TSX is the 2014 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,635.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $30,635
- Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $33,735
- Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $31,635
- Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $31,635
- Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $39,275
What are the different models of Acura TSX?
More about the 2014 Acura TSX
Used 2014 Acura TSX Overview
The Used 2014 Acura TSX is offered in the following submodels: TSX Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A), Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2014 Acura TSX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Acura TSX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 TSX 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 TSX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Acura TSX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 TSX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Acura TSX?
Which 2014 Acura TSXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Acura TSX for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2014 TSXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,981 and mileage as low as 25098 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Acura TSX.
Can't find a new 2014 Acura TSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura TSX for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,181.
Find a new Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,737.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Acura TSX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
