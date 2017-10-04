Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for an entry-level luxury sedan this year, you won't be hurting for choices, as at least a dozen vehicles are currently available. Within this group, the 2014 Acura TSX, thanks to its broad mix of qualities, could be an appealing pick. But a lot of other cars have also been recently redesigned or updated, and that's going to make your decision harder.

For the TSX, Acura gives you the choice of either four-cylinder or V6 power. The four-cylinder delivers solid fuel economy numbers for this class (among normal gasoline engines), while the V6 is there if you desire sharper performance. Similarly, if it's a comfortable ride you want, the base TSX will satisfy, while the V6 model's sport-tuned suspension will be of greater appeal to shoppers seeking more athletic handling. All TSXs boast a handsome-looking interior that's respectably roomy for a car in this class. Finally, an extensive list of desirable standard features, including xenon headlights, a sunroof, heated front seats and a premium audio system, helps pump up the value quotient.

So what's not to like? Well, for starters, the front-wheel drive TSX can't match the full-on performance potential of some competitors, which offer sportier suspension tuning (for better handling) and, in some cases, rear-wheel drive. Many cars in this class also offer all-wheel drive, something you can't get on the TSX. And while Acura does pack on the standard features, some increasingly common options, such as blind-spot monitoring or a slick touchscreen infotainment interface, aren't offered here, either.

With that in mind, you'll certainly want to shop around. If it's a luxury sport sedan you're after, perennial performance-oriented favorites like the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series are better choices. If style or image are priorities, the Mercedes CLA-Class and Volvo S60 are worth checking out. You'll also find other cars that successfully do a little of everything just like the Acura, such as the Buick Regal, Hyundai Genesis, Nissan Maxima and Volkswagen CC. Overall, the 2014 Acura TSX remains a solid choice here, but we wouldn't be surprised if something else resonates with you more.