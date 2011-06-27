First and foremost yes to IS250! That is the answer! I've been a long time BMW fan and enjoyed driving the crap out of them. I've owned at least ten of them in my lifetime. But one too many expensive repair trips left me wanting something sporty yet reliable. My first experience was with the Lexus GS300, loaded to the gills with Navigation, Mark Levinson sound, DVD, park distance control, etc. I recently sold my daughter's Honda Accord with 192,000 miles. A great car for the money and reliable as well but with none of the Lexus care. I told my daughter not to worry that her mode of transportation would not be gone for too long. Enter the Lexus IS250. Taught lines and and a sporty appearance with 18" sport rims are a winner! Included are navigation and back up camera, heated and cooled seats, etc. I bought it for my daughter, used and slightly abused because the previous owner had a dog and lived in San Francisco. Yet all of the Lexus dealer service records indicated that at least the drive train was in perfect running order. Basically, purchased it for the KBB dealer trade-in price which was about $3000 more than I sold the Honda Accord for and daughter definitely approved of the appearance overall and tremendously discounted price due to scratched bumper. Lexus has always had a reputation for reliability and they have really taken care of this car. Lexus has made several recalls on this car and a major engine recall where the piston rings were faulty. So, 127,000 miles on the odometer, I basically have a just like new Lexus certified rebuilt engine! BOO-YAH! WINNER, WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER! My wife drives it and loves it so much, she has to battle my daughter for the use of the car. They're both petite, so, it fits them both perfectly and I don't worry because of the safety features and good gas mileage. My only gripe is that it is tight in the back seat and owning a GS300 for myself leaves me to believe that in comparison of quality the GS300 is much higher. Get what you pay for. Edit 3/23/2018: Driver's seat is now ripped due to the fact that it is vinyl. Sad. Edit 9/29/2018: Dashboard looks like its beginning to melt. Sadder still.

Read more