Used 2017 Buick Verano

(5)

Used 2017 Buick Verano

MSRP$21,065
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Very refined ride quality that is comfortable and composed
  • offers comprehensive list of standard features
  • cabin remains quiet over any surface
  • competitively priced given its features

Overall rating

For decades, a luxury car meant a large car. Think big Cadillacs and Lincolns from the 1960s and 1970s, then later the long, stately sedans from Mercedes-Benz and BMW. It wasn't until the Europeans and Japanese declared that small and midsize cars could also deliver a rich driving experience that American buyers — and automakers — finally caught on.

With the Buick Verano, GM has delivered an entry-level luxury compact sedan that offers upscale styling, a well-crafted interior, and an impressive list of standard and optional features. What the 2017 Verano no longer offers, however, is the optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine that gave the car some much-needed shove on the highway.

The Verano is "compact" though, something you'll notice in the backseat, where legroom is tight. If you need more room, it's best to consider one of the more mainstream midsize sedans that are in the same price range.

This tidiness might be part of the reason that there aren't a wealth of choices in this class. Soon there will be one fewer when Buick ends Verano production after this model year to refocus its efforts on small crossovers such as the Encore. But the Verano and its closest rivals — the Acura ILX, Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class — are still worth a look for buyers seeking a small, well-appointed sedan.

But considering its price, features and composed ride, the 2017 Buick Verano is a well-rounded choice for a compact premium sedan, especially if you stay alert for deals as the Verano is phased out of production.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Buick Verano include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

Additional safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, forward collision, lane departure and rear cross-traffic warning systems, are optional on all but the base Verano. The OnStar service provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Verano came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, an average result for the class.

In government crash tests, the Verano earned a top five-star overall rating, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Verano received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test, as well as a Good rating for the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. 

Buick Verano models

The 2017 Buick Verano is a five-seat compact luxury sedan offered in three trim levels: base, Sport Touring and Leather.

The base Verano offers standard features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, OnStar (with 4G Wi-Fi connectivity), and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and USB port.

The Sport Touring adds remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Buick's IntelliLink technology interface, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice recognition, smartphone app integration and satellite radio.

Upgrading to the Leather trim adds 18-inch wheels, foglamps, heated side mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, and heated front seats.

For the Sport Touring and Leather trim levels, an optional Experience Buick package can be added to get a sunroof, navigation, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system, while the Driver Confidence package adds forward collision and rear cross-traffic alerts, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring. The Appearance package, only available on the Leather trim, adds a chrome front grille and a rear spoiler.

The 2017 Buick Verano comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 180 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the front wheels.

Fuel economy is rated at a respectable 24 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway), although that's lower than some larger midsize cars including the four-cylinder Honda Accord and Nissan Altima. In Edmunds testing, a Verano with the 2.4-liter engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, a slow time for a sedan of its size.

Driving

Two key highlights of the 2017 Buick Verano are its supple, comfortable ride over almost any road surface and its supremely quiet cabin, even at highway speeds — inviting attributes that help strengthen the Verano's case as an entry-level luxury sedan. It's also steady and composed when hustled around turns and curves.

The Verano's four-cylinder engine is passable for a regular compact sedan but comes up short for a premium-branded car. Unfortunately, there's no longer an optional turbo engine, which made for brisk performance on the highway and minimal sacrifice in fuel economy. If some measure of performance is important to you, it might be worth looking at a 2016 or earlier model.

Interior

In spite of its compact exterior dimensions, the 2017 Buick Verano is roomy inside. With plenty of seat adjustability and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, virtually any driver will be able to get comfortable behind the wheel. The absence of driver-seat memory functions or a front power passenger seat as standard equipment, however, undermines the Verano's impression as an entry-level luxury car.

The Verano's rear seat legroom is reasonable, but it's not as accommodating as a similarly priced midsize sedan, especially in the rear center position. Some of the rear seat room likely went into trunk space, which measures a roomy 15.2 cubic feet — an impressive capacity for this class.

The 7-inch touchscreen is large and legible from a distance, and the arrangement of its icons can be customized, as on a smartphone. For iPhone users, there's additional voice command control through Siri Eyes Free mode. On the downside, the user interface can occasionally be slow to register finger inputs and sometimes misses commands entirely.

The Verano's interior is well-crafted and uses higher-grade materials than you'll find in more mainstream compact or even midsize sedans. The large block of look-alike buttons on the console and some of the trim pieces don't reinforce the Verano's luxury aspirations. This lack of refinement stands out especially in comparison to the much nicer interiors available in the Audi A3 or Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Used 2017 Buick Verano pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Buick Verano.

5 star reviews: 20%
4 star reviews: 40%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 20%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 3.2 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • value
  • comfort
  • road noise
  • engine
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • warranty

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 out of 5 stars, Anyone Who Buys A GM Product Beware
Dennis Newcomer,
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

My wife urged me to consider GM products again since she came from a GM family. As an experiment over 5 years, we purchased 3 GM products. All have significant issues, but this Buick Verano is the worse. For starters, almost all GM engines these days consume oil regardless of maintenance. Being an engineer, this Verano has seen nothing but DEXOs oil from mile 1 and still the engine consumes oil. Now at 82,000 miles uses 2 Qts every 3,000 miles. Based on a quick internet search is seems this is common and when GM does finally issue special coverage warranty, they seem to only 5% of affected cars or issue it covering low miles to keep the Class Action lawsuits at bay. The engine is just one of many issues with this vehicle all which are expensive to repair. If i had a GM dealer fix all of the manufacturing defects that I, and most other owners, have had the repair costs would exceed over $12, 000. Malibu has similar problems and lack of GM response, just not as bad. BOTTOM LINE: Our experiment is over and we will never purchase an GM product. The Honda (188,000 miles) and Toyota (167,987 miles) now over 10 years old have not had a single repair beyond oil and brakes. I would take these cars on a trip rather than our 2015 Malibu. Ignore what the Car magazines and websites say. GM has influence over them. When it comes to GM products, just hold on to your checkbook and walk the other direction quickly. Trust me you will thank me some day.

4 out of 5 stars, My first Buick
Emily,
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

Recently bought a used 2017 Sport Touring. Very comfortable and quiet. Adequate power from the 4 cylinder, no problem merging or overtaking. Great value compared to the German or Japanese equivalents. Interior is much better than I ever expected from a GM product. Still lots of warranty left! No regrets so far.

2 out of 5 stars, Buick Verano not for me
Bill,
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

was disappointed inthe quality of materials in this Buick, expected mire. also trunk space was limited to the point that i couldn’t fit my golf clubs

4 out of 5 stars, On point
Audi,
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The passenger seat is not power

Features & Specs

Sport Touring 4dr Sedan features & specs
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
1SV 4dr Sedan features & specs
1SV 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
Leather Group 4dr Sedan features & specs
Leather Group 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2017 Buick Verano features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
More about the 2017 Buick Verano

The 2017 Buick Verano proves that a quiet, comfortable car doesn't have to be big and, at the same time, that a smaller, more maneuverable car doesn't have to be loud and cheap inside. Unlike past small Buicks, this one is true to its brand values and we think it could be a great choice for certain buyers — especially older ones who might value its combination of an isolating driving experience and a more manageable size and price tag.

Then again, given its size and price, it is a bit of an oddball. It's not really worthy of luxury status as it falls short of similarly sized sedans from Audi and Mercedes, but then it also carries a much lower price tag. Like the rest of the Buick brand, it lands somewhere between mainstream and luxury brands. We would also point out that for about the same amount of money, you could get a bigger midsize sedan with roughly the same feature content and interior quality. Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that this oddball will be discontinued after 2017 without a replacement on the horizon.

Unfortunately, its previously optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been shown the door a year early. It provided the sort of superior acceleration expected of a more premium compact car — albeit with relatively poor fuel economy. The remaining 180-horsepower four-cylinder provides languid acceleration and disappointing fuel economy at 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway). Both are well off the pace of compact cars. Heck, Buick's bigger and more powerful LaCrosse actually gets the same fuel economy.

There are three Verano trim levels. The base model actually has less equipment than many base compact sedans these days, with a rearview camera and Bluetooth being reserved for the Sport Touring trim. Things don't actually seem vaguely luxurious until you opt for the aptly named Leather trim.

Inside, you'll find the sort of surprisingly roomy accommodations that have now become the norm for the best compact sedans. Most owners won't need more than it provides. The same can be said of its large trunk, which rivals those of midsize sedans. Unfortunately, the interior controls are dated and its excessive number of buttons may confuse and overwhelm.

So as much as we think the Verano is an intriguing alternative choice for some, it lacks a wide-ranging appeal. In most other respects we think that there are better sedans to be found here on Edmunds that will better meet your needs.

Used 2017 Buick Verano Overview

The Used 2017 Buick Verano is offered in the following submodels: Verano Sedan. Available styles include Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2017 Buick Verano?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Buick Verano and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Verano 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Verano.

