Used 2017 Buick Verano
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Very refined ride quality that is comfortable and composed
- offers comprehensive list of standard features
- cabin remains quiet over any surface
- competitively priced given its features
Driving
Two key highlights of the 2017 Buick Verano are its supple, comfortable ride over almost any road surface and its supremely quiet cabin, even at highway speeds — inviting attributes that help strengthen the Verano's case as an entry-level luxury sedan. It's also steady and composed when hustled around turns and curves.
The Verano's four-cylinder engine is passable for a regular compact sedan but comes up short for a premium-branded car. Unfortunately, there's no longer an optional turbo engine, which made for brisk performance on the highway and minimal sacrifice in fuel economy. If some measure of performance is important to you, it might be worth looking at a 2016 or earlier model.
Interior
In spite of its compact exterior dimensions, the 2017 Buick Verano is roomy inside. With plenty of seat adjustability and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, virtually any driver will be able to get comfortable behind the wheel. The absence of driver-seat memory functions or a front power passenger seat as standard equipment, however, undermines the Verano's impression as an entry-level luxury car.
The Verano's rear seat legroom is reasonable, but it's not as accommodating as a similarly priced midsize sedan, especially in the rear center position. Some of the rear seat room likely went into trunk space, which measures a roomy 15.2 cubic feet — an impressive capacity for this class.
The 7-inch touchscreen is large and legible from a distance, and the arrangement of its icons can be customized, as on a smartphone. For iPhone users, there's additional voice command control through Siri Eyes Free mode. On the downside, the user interface can occasionally be slow to register finger inputs and sometimes misses commands entirely.
The Verano's interior is well-crafted and uses higher-grade materials than you'll find in more mainstream compact or even midsize sedans. The large block of look-alike buttons on the console and some of the trim pieces don't reinforce the Verano's luxury aspirations. This lack of refinement stands out especially in comparison to the much nicer interiors available in the Audi A3 or Mercedes-Benz CLA.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Buick Verano.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- value
- comfort
- road noise
- engine
- spaciousness
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
My wife urged me to consider GM products again since she came from a GM family. As an experiment over 5 years, we purchased 3 GM products. All have significant issues, but this Buick Verano is the worse. For starters, almost all GM engines these days consume oil regardless of maintenance. Being an engineer, this Verano has seen nothing but DEXOs oil from mile 1 and still the engine consumes oil. Now at 82,000 miles uses 2 Qts every 3,000 miles. Based on a quick internet search is seems this is common and when GM does finally issue special coverage warranty, they seem to only 5% of affected cars or issue it covering low miles to keep the Class Action lawsuits at bay. The engine is just one of many issues with this vehicle all which are expensive to repair. If i had a GM dealer fix all of the manufacturing defects that I, and most other owners, have had the repair costs would exceed over $12, 000. Malibu has similar problems and lack of GM response, just not as bad. BOTTOM LINE: Our experiment is over and we will never purchase an GM product. The Honda (188,000 miles) and Toyota (167,987 miles) now over 10 years old have not had a single repair beyond oil and brakes. I would take these cars on a trip rather than our 2015 Malibu. Ignore what the Car magazines and websites say. GM has influence over them. When it comes to GM products, just hold on to your checkbook and walk the other direction quickly. Trust me you will thank me some day.
Recently bought a used 2017 Sport Touring. Very comfortable and quiet. Adequate power from the 4 cylinder, no problem merging or overtaking. Great value compared to the German or Japanese equivalents. Interior is much better than I ever expected from a GM product. Still lots of warranty left! No regrets so far.
was disappointed inthe quality of materials in this Buick, expected mire. also trunk space was limited to the point that i couldn’t fit my golf clubs
The passenger seat is not power
Features & Specs
|Sport Touring 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 6700 rpm
|1SV 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Leather Group 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 6700 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Buick Verano a good car?
Is the Buick Verano reliable?
Is the 2017 Buick Verano a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Buick Verano?
The least-expensive 2017 Buick Verano is the 2017 Buick Verano 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,065.
Other versions include:
- Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,115
- 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,065
- Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,555
What are the different models of Buick Verano?
More about the 2017 Buick Verano
The 2017 Buick Verano proves that a quiet, comfortable car doesn't have to be big and, at the same time, that a smaller, more maneuverable car doesn't have to be loud and cheap inside. Unlike past small Buicks, this one is true to its brand values and we think it could be a great choice for certain buyers — especially older ones who might value its combination of an isolating driving experience and a more manageable size and price tag.
Then again, given its size and price, it is a bit of an oddball. It's not really worthy of luxury status as it falls short of similarly sized sedans from Audi and Mercedes, but then it also carries a much lower price tag. Like the rest of the Buick brand, it lands somewhere between mainstream and luxury brands. We would also point out that for about the same amount of money, you could get a bigger midsize sedan with roughly the same feature content and interior quality. Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that this oddball will be discontinued after 2017 without a replacement on the horizon.
Unfortunately, its previously optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been shown the door a year early. It provided the sort of superior acceleration expected of a more premium compact car — albeit with relatively poor fuel economy. The remaining 180-horsepower four-cylinder provides languid acceleration and disappointing fuel economy at 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway). Both are well off the pace of compact cars. Heck, Buick's bigger and more powerful LaCrosse actually gets the same fuel economy.
There are three Verano trim levels. The base model actually has less equipment than many base compact sedans these days, with a rearview camera and Bluetooth being reserved for the Sport Touring trim. Things don't actually seem vaguely luxurious until you opt for the aptly named Leather trim.
Inside, you'll find the sort of surprisingly roomy accommodations that have now become the norm for the best compact sedans. Most owners won't need more than it provides. The same can be said of its large trunk, which rivals those of midsize sedans. Unfortunately, the interior controls are dated and its excessive number of buttons may confuse and overwhelm.
So as much as we think the Verano is an intriguing alternative choice for some, it lacks a wide-ranging appeal. In most other respects we think that there are better sedans to be found here on Edmunds that will better meet your needs.
Used 2017 Buick Verano Overview
The Used 2017 Buick Verano is offered in the following submodels: Verano Sedan. Available styles include Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2017 Buick Verano?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Buick Verano and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Verano 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Verano.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Buick Verano for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2017 Veranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,990 and mileage as low as 46895 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Buick Verano.
Can't find a new 2017 Buick Veranos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick Verano for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,183.
Find a new Buick for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,108.
