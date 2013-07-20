Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me
439 listings
- 84,891 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,777$3,009 Below Market
- 110,847 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,988$2,425 Below Market
- 73,444 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,795$3,930 Below Market
- 84,327 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,307$2,521 Below Market
- 67,687 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,790$3,505 Below Market
- 92,170 miles
$16,995$2,100 Below Market
- 61,998 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,494$1,863 Below Market
- 42,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,698$3,193 Below Market
- 53,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,999$2,338 Below Market
- 75,746 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,995
- 34,960 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
- 21,647 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,470
- 93,227 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,989$1,652 Below Market
- 111,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,808$1,290 Below Market
- 84,467 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,992
- 64,299 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,888$1,148 Below Market
- 26,200 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,998
- 81,727 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250
impaciente,07/20/2013
The car is fantastic. Many improvements compared to the previous model, which in my opinion was not bad at all. In the driving department, in my humble opinion, is a lot better than the current 3 series, specially in the sports mode. Interior comforts and the IT in the car are tip top compared to the europeans. Quality building is typical Lexus and from a design point of view is very innovative (untyplical lexus.... and I would say untypical BMW, MB Audi). I love the exterior styling, though this is a matter of likes.
