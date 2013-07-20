Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

439 listings
IS 250 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 439 listings
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    84,891 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,777

    $3,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    110,847 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,988

    $2,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    73,444 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,795

    $3,930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    84,327 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,307

    $2,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    67,687 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,790

    $3,505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    92,170 miles
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $2,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    61,998 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,494

    $1,863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    42,347 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,698

    $3,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    53,403 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $2,338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    75,746 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    34,960 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    21,647 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,470

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    93,227 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,989

    $1,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    111,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,808

    $1,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    84,467 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,992

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    64,299 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,888

    $1,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    26,200 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus IS 250

    81,727 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details


Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250

Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 250
Overall Consumer Rating
4.511 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (18%)
great fun car to drive
impaciente,07/20/2013
The car is fantastic. Many improvements compared to the previous model, which in my opinion was not bad at all. In the driving department, in my humble opinion, is a lot better than the current 3 series, specially in the sports mode. Interior comforts and the IT in the car are tip top compared to the europeans. Quality building is typical Lexus and from a design point of view is very innovative (untyplical lexus.... and I would say untypical BMW, MB Audi). I love the exterior styling, though this is a matter of likes.
Report abuse
