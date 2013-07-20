Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

F-Sport Package Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Nebula Gray Pearl Rioja Red; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Lexus IS 250 . This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Lexus IS 250 is the one! The Lexus IS 250 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2014 Lexus IS 250: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. While powertrains remain the same for 2014, top-to-bottom refinement everywhere else -- along with Lexus' unbeatable build quality -- has made the IS a bigger and yet more dynamic driver's car. Strengths of this model include all-wheel drive availability, build quality and refinement, technology options, and Attractive styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBF1D24E5021063

Stock: E5021063

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020