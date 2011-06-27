Vehicle overview

You've no doubt seen them -- guys who wear all the athletic clothing, who look like genuine jocks but who are average at best after they step onto a court or ball field. In a nutshell, that's the 2012 Lexus IS 250. It has the style of a sport sedan, but actual performance once it's on the road is a bit underwhelming.

That's not to say the IS 250 is without its charms. Underneath the crisp contours the IS 250 is as refined as your typical Lexus. Comfort and luxury take priority over performance, and as such, the baby Lexus boasts a finely trimmed cabin, solid build quality and a quiet, isolated ride.

But that coddling comes at the expense of athleticism. Try to have some fun on a winding road and the IS 250 becomes a killjoy with its noticeable body roll, lifeless steering and 204-horsepower V6 that delivers good fuel economy but little excitement. In the 250's defense, one could always increase its jock quotient via the available F Sport package and dealer-installed accessories. But even doing that won't give it a sprinter's kick. For that you'll have to pony up for one of the 250's muscle-bound brothers, the IS 350 or IS F.

Unfortunately, all of the IS variants suffer from a lack of interior space, especially in the cramped backseat, which is notably short on legroom. As a result, the 2012 Lexus IS 250 remains a second-stringer among star athletes in the luxury sport sedan segment. Buyers who lean toward comfort will find similar luxury and more space in alternatives such as the Acura TSX, Audi A4, Cadillac CTS and Volvo S60. And if you want real performance to go along with the sporty looks, we suggest checking out the BMW 3 Series or Infiniti G Sedan.