I have enjoyed my time a lot with this car. If you're looking for a relaxing daily commuter with a touch of sportiness... then this is the car for you. I tend to settle down when I'm driving because the F-sport seats are really comfortable! But if you want to drive a little more dramatic you can. The car definitely handles great and you get a good feel of the road. The interior is also very quiet when you're in a noisy freeway. No engine vibrations at all! You feel like you're inside a small tank. You can't go wrong with Lexus reliability! Ive had no issues with the car and don't expect to have any. I get a lot of stares from other people despite this generation IS being out for a couple of years now. I love my atomic silver exterior and red leather interior! The car does have flaws though. The turbo 2.0 liter engine is not as refined, Lexus needs to work on the tuning in my opinion because it is a good engine, with good, but not great acceleration. It is a very smooth and quiet engine that will get the job done for most people, but if you want a more powerful engine, then I'd say go for a V6 IS 350. The interior is also good, but you can tell its starting to show its age. People also complain a lot about the infotainment mouse pad thingy... which is a difficult system to use. Don't get the Navigation package, thats why you have a smartphone with Google maps/Waze... you get a traditional rotary nob when it comes to using the infotainment system with out the navi-package which solves the problem of the infotainment. Overall I really enjoy this car, Its relaxing, reliable, and quiet but if you want to drive aggressive... its a good handler and has decent power. I can't wait to see what Lexus does to the next generation IS. Lexus is moving upward based on what I've seen from the new LS,LC and ES.

