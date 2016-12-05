  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 200t
  4. Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2017 Lexus IS 200t Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and comfortable ride quality on bumpy roads
  • Cabin is well isolated from noise
  • Solid complement of standard equipment
  • Optional Remote Touch interface can frustrate
  • Handling capabilities do little to create driver excitement
  • Trunk area on the small side
Other years
2017
2016
Lexus IS 200t for Sale
2017
2016
List Price Range
$22,966 - $30,057
Used IS 200t for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which IS 200t does Edmunds recommend?

Though V6-powered IS 300 and IS 350 versions are available, we'll assume you're interested in the four-cylinder IS 200t. There is just the one trim level, so the real decision-making occurs when faced with how to equip the IS 200t. Ultimately it just comes down to which optional features you want. From our standpoint, the F Sport package is too dear for the bits it includes, so instead tick the box for the Premium package and leave it at that.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The 2017 Lexus IS 200t is the automaker's most accessible alternative to the well-known European luxury sedan competition. With a well-honed ride, ample features and low noise levels, it's got the refinement to be a convincing choice.

The IS line, which includes the 200t and the V6-powered IS 300 and IS 350, has never been the most sporting choice relative to its European rivals, and the current model is no exception. Acceleration from the 200t's four-cylinder engine is merely average, and the car's handling capabilities are nothing special. But it carves its own initials in the tree of entry-level luxury with its quiet cabin and well-executed ride quality, and it doesn't pummel you with overtly sport-oriented inclinations. Moreover, the 200t's style owes nothing to its German rivals.

2017 Lexus IS 200t models

Selecting a trim level for the 2017 IS 200t is a trivial affair, because there is but one. All IS 200t sedans are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and drive the rear wheels solely through an eight-speed automatic transmission. (All-wheel drive is available via the V6-powered IS 300, reviewed separately.) A variety of option packages include some desirable features, but it helps to be decisive about which features you truly want because some of them are available in multiple packages or as standalone selections.

For instance, a backup camera is available on its own or bundled in the Premium or Luxury packages. Those packages have many other items that you may or may not want.

Standard equipment includes a solid array of features including LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, premium vinyl seat upholstery, a 10-speaker sound system, a 7-inch display screen, and keyless entry and ignition. Eighteen-inch wheels are optional, as is navigation, a heated steering wheel, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. If you're interested, check out the F Sport package, which includes revised exterior styling, a sport-tuned suspension, sport front seats and special interior trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Lexus IS 200t with the F Sport package (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

3.0
The highlight of the 2017 IS 200t is its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. Handling dynamics aren't this car's strongest suit, though you can still have fun whipping this luxury compact around a bend or two.

Acceleration

3.0
The turbocharged engine is eager at low revs and sounds more refined than BMW's 2.0-liter engine. In our testing, a 200t accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds. That's not great, but the engine feels strong in real-world driving.

Braking

2.5
Brake pedal travel is surprisingly short and stiff for a Lexus and lacking a sense of stopping power. In our emergency panic-braking test, the IS 200t stopped from 60 mph in 117 feet, which is below average for a car on summer-rated tires.

Steering

3.0
The steering feels natural and direct when you turn the wheel but lacks road feel, which is important if your front tires ever lose grip. The IS 200t fails to provide confidence in this area, and that's critical for spirited driving.

Handling

3.0
Even with the stickier optional 18-inch summer tires, the IS 200t's grip and balance around turns don't really impress. Quick directional changes are more to its liking than long, sustained corners.

Drivability

4.0
Power is more than sufficient, but the eight-speed automatic transmission's shifting can feel languid at times. It takes about a second to select the right gear if you mat the gas for a big downshift, which is too slow if you're trying to get out of the way.

Comfort

4.0
Excellent ride comfort and the serene quietness of the 2017 IS' cabin are the big standouts in this area. We are also happy with the seats, though sitting in the saddle for a few hours can take a small toll on your lower back due to some mismatched lumbar ergonomics.

Seat comfort

2.5
There's adequate lateral seat support, and the optional ventilation and heating work well. The amount of lumbar support is adjustable, but the position is fixed and sits too high to provide long-distance comfort for an average-size driver.

Ride comfort

5.0
The IS delivers combines solid body control with smooth compliance at all the right times. Bumps and impacts are absorbed without issue, yet there's no hint of a marshmallowy ride or overly soft suspension tune. Very good.

Noise & vibration

4.5
Great attention went into the IS' cabin soundproofing. Road and wind noise is sufficiently silenced, and you don't hear much of the engine. Quiet cabins are more comfortable and can promote calmer reactions in emergencies.

Interior

2.5
The IS struggles with finding a balance between innovation and complication. The infotainment system interface lacks user-friendly qualities, and basic cupholder ergonomics seem like afterthoughts. This is a cabin with mediocre usability.

Ease of use

2.0
Lexus' haptic joystick interface for the infotainment system is cumbersome to use, and it snags smartphone charger cords with ease. The touch sliders for the climate control — which look cool and work well — are the best cabin features.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Even with the easy-entry retracting steering wheel, it's not difficult to graze a knee against the column climbing into the driver seat. The rear door openings are on the smaller side and could prove difficult for less flexible passengers.

Roominess

2.5
Cabin space is not abundant. For an average-size driver, the center tunnel console seems needlessly wide, and the armrests can feel intrusive. The rear bench has less legroom than in some competitors, and the center seat has marginal headroom.

Visibility

3.0
Forward visibility is great. Rear headrests don't impede the view directly rearward, but huge rear pillars and a high body slope create blind spots when reversing. The optional parking sensors and rearview camera are recommended.

Quality

4.0
Other than the steering-wheel leather that looks and feels like wrinkled skin by the thumb holds, this interior is done well. The seats have quality stitching, and all contact surfaces are soft with tight panel fit and solid door seals.

Utility

2.0
The smallish trunk that doesn't fold flat and limited interior storage conspire against the IS 200t's utility.

Small-item storage

2.5
Storage up front is limited to the armrest, door pockets and glovebox.

Cargo space

2.0
At 10.8 cubic feet, cargo space is on the small side for the class. The rear seatbacks fold forward, but hardly flat. The unevenness limits what you can carry with the seats down.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.0
Comfort4.0
Interior2.5
Utility2.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus IS 200t.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This IS a great value and fun!
Bryant,12/02/2017
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Compared to the less striking ascetically European competitors, I feel the IS stands out. Eminent White Metallic exterior is gorgeous over the black interior; spiced up with the red inlays that appear on the seats and dash reminding me of the F Sport models. A lot of value for the money even as a base with 18 liquid graphite staggered wheels and radar cruise control with lane departure warning. Feels very sporty ...not fast but nether slow. I wish for driver memory seat settings and a power telescoping steering wheel which I think should be standard for a Lexus but oh well, you can’t have it all for under $40k. Just three of us so we have enough space but don’t be tall or have tall friends without cars...storage inside lacks too and the trunk isn’t for the pack rat travelor
Works well if your looking for something to keep
John,03/24/2017
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The car feels and drives great the BMW 3 series and Audi A4 are better,but if your looking for an entry level luxury car and trying to have something last for the long haul the maintenance cost and value of this car will be well worth it.
Great all around car!
Danny,09/22/2018
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have enjoyed my time a lot with this car. If you're looking for a relaxing daily commuter with a touch of sportiness... then this is the car for you. I tend to settle down when I'm driving because the F-sport seats are really comfortable! But if you want to drive a little more dramatic you can. The car definitely handles great and you get a good feel of the road. The interior is also very quiet when you're in a noisy freeway. No engine vibrations at all! You feel like you're inside a small tank. You can't go wrong with Lexus reliability! Ive had no issues with the car and don't expect to have any. I get a lot of stares from other people despite this generation IS being out for a couple of years now. I love my atomic silver exterior and red leather interior! The car does have flaws though. The turbo 2.0 liter engine is not as refined, Lexus needs to work on the tuning in my opinion because it is a good engine, with good, but not great acceleration. It is a very smooth and quiet engine that will get the job done for most people, but if you want a more powerful engine, then I'd say go for a V6 IS 350. The interior is also good, but you can tell its starting to show its age. People also complain a lot about the infotainment mouse pad thingy... which is a difficult system to use. Don't get the Navigation package, thats why you have a smartphone with Google maps/Waze... you get a traditional rotary nob when it comes to using the infotainment system with out the navi-package which solves the problem of the infotainment. Overall I really enjoy this car, Its relaxing, reliable, and quiet but if you want to drive aggressive... its a good handler and has decent power. I can't wait to see what Lexus does to the next generation IS. Lexus is moving upward based on what I've seen from the new LS,LC and ES.
Impressive Car For The Price!
Ryan Norred,09/30/2018
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I've been really into these cars lately & saw them in the used car market for attractive prices. I just bought a gray one with the red leather which is very tasteful & looks & smells very high quality. The seats are aggressively bolstered & hold you in place well, but are also soft & comfortable. I'm 6ft & there's plenty of room up front & I love the layout of the controls which are leaning at the perfect angle to how your hand will land. The center console is at a perfect level with an easy reach to all of the controls.The 10 inch display is beautiful & the mouselike cursor works well, can be a little distracting while your driving, but not quite as bad as what reviewers say. Visibility is not the best, but it's not terrible ether, my car has blind spot monitoring which helps. The turbocharged 4-cylinder engine sounds good enough & is quiet & very smooth. It can feel soft on power during normal acceleration, but put your foot down a bit more & it has some good punch where you don't need more power. Steering is very smooth & the ride is mostly smooth especially on smooth pavement. My car just replaced a 2015 Toyota Camry XSE V6 that I bought new three years ago & so far the Lexus is showing huge improvement as expected.
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 Lexus IS 200t
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the IS 200t models:

Pre-Collision System
This system detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
Lane Departure Alert
Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
Intelligent High Beam
Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Lexus IS 200t

Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t is offered in the following submodels: IS 200t Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t Base is priced between $22,966 and$30,057 with odometer readings between 25452 and40629 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Lexus IS 200ts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lexus IS 200t for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2017 IS 200ts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,966 and mileage as low as 25452 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t.

Can't find a used 2017 Lexus IS 200ts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS 200t for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,163.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,223.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS 200t for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,201.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,220.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus IS 200t?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus IS 200t lease specials

Related Used 2017 Lexus IS 200t info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles