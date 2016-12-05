2017 Lexus IS 200t Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth and comfortable ride quality on bumpy roads
- Cabin is well isolated from noise
- Solid complement of standard equipment
- Optional Remote Touch interface can frustrate
- Handling capabilities do little to create driver excitement
- Trunk area on the small side
Which IS 200t does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 Lexus IS 200t is the automaker's most accessible alternative to the well-known European luxury sedan competition. With a well-honed ride, ample features and low noise levels, it's got the refinement to be a convincing choice.
The IS line, which includes the 200t and the V6-powered IS 300 and IS 350, has never been the most sporting choice relative to its European rivals, and the current model is no exception. Acceleration from the 200t's four-cylinder engine is merely average, and the car's handling capabilities are nothing special. But it carves its own initials in the tree of entry-level luxury with its quiet cabin and well-executed ride quality, and it doesn't pummel you with overtly sport-oriented inclinations. Moreover, the 200t's style owes nothing to its German rivals.
2017 Lexus IS 200t models
Selecting a trim level for the 2017 IS 200t is a trivial affair, because there is but one. All IS 200t sedans are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and drive the rear wheels solely through an eight-speed automatic transmission. (All-wheel drive is available via the V6-powered IS 300, reviewed separately.) A variety of option packages include some desirable features, but it helps to be decisive about which features you truly want because some of them are available in multiple packages or as standalone selections.
For instance, a backup camera is available on its own or bundled in the Premium or Luxury packages. Those packages have many other items that you may or may not want.
Standard equipment includes a solid array of features including LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, premium vinyl seat upholstery, a 10-speaker sound system, a 7-inch display screen, and keyless entry and ignition. Eighteen-inch wheels are optional, as is navigation, a heated steering wheel, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. If you're interested, check out the F Sport package, which includes revised exterior styling, a sport-tuned suspension, sport front seats and special interior trim.
Trim tested
Driving3.0
Comfort4.0
Interior2.5
Utility2.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|2.5
|Utility
|2.0
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the IS 200t models:
- Pre-Collision System
- This system detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
