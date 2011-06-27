Vehicle overview

The 2016 Lexus IS small luxury sedan takes a big step toward full competitiveness this year, and it's all about what's under the hood. Previously, the entry-level model was the IS 250, a generally satisfying car let down by its outdated 2.5-liter V6 engine. For 2016, that model gives way to the new IS 200t, which boasts a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine capable of 241 horsepower and an EPA-rated 33 mpg highway. At last, the base IS can match the fuel-efficient turbo-4s found in its European rivals.

The new 2016 Lexus IS 200t is powered a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's the first time the IS has had anything but a six-cylinder.

Lexus is offering the new engine with rear-drive only for the time being, however, so if you want the more affordable version of an all-wheel-drive IS you'll be looking at the new IS 300. It comes standard with AWD and a 3.5-liter V6 good for 255 hp. It's not nearly as fuel-efficient as the IS 200t, however, checking in at 26 mpg highway. At the top of the food chain, the Edmunds "A" rated IS 350 continues on with its proven 306-hp V6 and either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Of course, there was already a lot to like about the current IS. The interior is a standout in terms of both design and quality, while the backseat merits special praise for its adult-friendly dimensions. On the road, it's not the sportiest car of its kind, but it strikes a nice balance between comfort and performance that should appeal to many shoppers. Particularly with the IS 200t on the scene, there's no reason why this Lexus shouldn't be considered alongside the best small luxury sedans.

Within that group, the BMW 3 Series continues to lead the charge, providing superb road manners and a range of excellent gasoline and diesel engines. Hot on its heels is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, recently reinvented with S-Class styling and an impressive engine array of its own. You might also want to check out the Acura TLX, as it offers an enjoyable V6/all-wheel-drive combo and plenty of value. But more than ever, the 2016 Lexus IS deserves to be on your consideration list.