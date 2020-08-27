Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 86,142 miles
$8,987
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Premium Pkg Hid Headlamps 18" Alloy Wheels Leather Seats Keyless Start Cooled Front Seat(S) Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The impressive Lexus fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. One of the best things about this Lexus IS 250 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2008 Lexus IS 250: The 2008 Lexus IS sport sedans bring the driving feel of a sports coupe, in a more practical four-door sedan body style, and have some available high-tech features that aren't offered by its head-on competitors. The IS 250 AWD model appeals to the more practical-minded, and the IS-F that's set to debut late in the model year may just win over some buyers who want a new track toy that's practical enough for everyday driving. Strengths of this model include plenty of luxury features and high-tech options, Terrific overall performance, and standard safety. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262685064905
Stock: 85064905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 74,890 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Adam's Cars - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262385054431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,324 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,984$4,783 Below Market
LaBelle Ford - LaBelle / Florida
*LaBelle Ford* Your Down Home Country Dealer Lowest New and Used Car Prices in Fl and No Dealer Fee Open 6 days a week from 9AM to serve you at your convenience Mon - Fri 9 to 8 Sat 9 to 6 Sunday 12 - 5 * Sales: 855-206-5510 * Service: 855-399-2561 * Parts: 866-203-2609
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262785026510
Stock: 5026510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 144,428 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,888
AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Premium Pkg Hid Headlamps 18" Alloy Wheels Leather Seats Preferred Accessory Pkg Keyless Start Cooled Front Seat(S) Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Arlington has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 Lexus IS 250. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This 2008 Lexus IS 250 has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. The IS 250 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 144,428mi put on this Lexus. More information about the 2008 Lexus IS 250: The 2008 Lexus IS sport sedans bring the driving feel of a sports coupe, in a more practical four-door sedan body style, and have some available high-tech features that aren't offered by its head-on competitors. The IS 250 AWD model appeals to the more practical-minded, and the IS-F that's set to debut late in the model year may just win over some buyers who want a new track toy that's practical enough for everyday driving. Strengths of this model include plenty of luxury features and high-tech options, Terrific overall performance, and standard safety. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262382071554
Stock: 82071554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 127,069 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,345 Below Market
Discovery Auto Group - Grand Junction / Colorado
<style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000; min-height: 15.0px} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1 style=font-size:11px;><em>THIS VEHICLE IS BEING TRANSPORTED TO THE DEALERSHIP OR WAS RECENTLY TRADED IN.</em> <p class=p2 style=font-size:11px;min-height:13px;><em></em> <p class=p1 style=font-size:11px;><em>PICTURES WILL BE UP SOON!</em> <p class=p2 style=font-size:11px;min-height:13px;><em></em> <p class=p1 style=font-size:11px;><em>IN THE MEANTIME IF YOU WOULD LIKE MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT 970-245-1088</em> <p class=p1> <p class=p2><em>NO FEES (NO Dealer/Handling NO Dealer Prep NO Doc Fees…NO FEES MEANS NO FEES)</em> <p class=p2>Free 90 Day Sirius/XM Trial (when vehicle is sat radio equipped) <p class=p2>Full tank of gas with every purchase <p class=p2>Customer Service Sundays - FREE CAR WASHES <p class=p2>Third party safety inspections performed & available upon request FREE CARFAX REPORT ON EVERY CAR <p class=p1> <style type=text/css>p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 15.0px; font: 12.0px Verdana; color: #000000} span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font-kerning: none} </style> <p class=p1><em>Cars That Found Us:</em>This vehicle came to us in the form of a trade-in on one of our hand selected vehicles. We have kept this car for our inventory as it represents a good value and has great potential to be enjoyed for years to come. While the background checks might show previous repairs or a history that is less than perfect, they still have potential for enjoyment by you at a lower cost than our premium, late model, low mileage inventory. <p class=p2> ***Price shown on web
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262082021134
Stock: W894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 84,990 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$447 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2008 Lexus IS, Appointed with the 250 Trim and is finished in Tungsten Pearl over Sterling w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 35202 miles below market average!20/26 City/Highway MPG 20/26 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262085021276
Stock: V017255A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 52,117 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,997$982 Below Market
Hampstead Pre-Owned - Hampstead / Maryland
Our 2008 IS 250 is a one-owner vehicle with only 52k miles on the odometer! It features an automatic transmission, power sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone climate controls, and gray leather upholstery! Tune the radio between AM/FM tuner, 6-disc CD changer, and auxiliary input! Our family would like to thank you for taking a moment to check out our 2008 LEXUS IS 250. Here at Hampstead Pre-Owned we pride ourselves on providing amazing customer service and offer the highest quality cars all at a very competitive price. We understand that there are many different dealerships you could choose in today's market. However, not many follow the golden rule of treating others they would want to be treated. That is why Hampstead Pre-Owned has a 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 2000+ online customer reviews. Once again thank you for considering us for your next new car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262382071022
Stock: LBL071022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 162,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Alamo Car Center - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262585023735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,495 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,988
Emich Automotive - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262182070841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,877
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. MOONROOF, LEATHER, Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, AWD, Local Trade, Excellent service history at a Dealership, IS 250, 4D Sedan, 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i, AWD, Black Sapphire Pearl, Black w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim. 20/26 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Black Sapphire Pearl 2008 Lexus IS 250 4D Sedan AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it. MPG Disclaimer: *Based on current EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262882020491
Stock: 44212A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 122,652 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,998
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 122,637 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Lexus IS 250 delivers a Gas V6 2.5L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Cruise control, Heated front seats, Daytime running lights.* This Lexus IS 250 Features the Following Options *4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS), Warning lights-inc: battery, oil level, seat belt, brake, airbags, engine, oil pressure, low fuel, tire slippage (w/TRAC), Vehicle theft-deterrent system w/engine immobilizer, Vehicle stability control (VSC) w/cutoff switch, Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering, Variable intermittent wipers w/mist cycle, UV & infrared ray-reducing glass w/acoustic windshield glass, Traction control (TRAC), Tool kit, Tire pressure monitoring system.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Walser Subaru, 14900 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 to claim your Lexus IS 250!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262885020067
Stock: 13AL823T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 104,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,480
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, ** AWD **, **MOONROOF / SUNROOF**, leather heated Seats push start IS 250, 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i,Clean CARFAX. 250 AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i 4D Sedan 2008 Lexus IS 25020/26 City/Highway MPGAlloy WheelsABS BrakesAir ConditioningAlloy WheelsAM/FM StereoAutomatic TransmissionAuxiliary Audio InputCD AudioCruise ControlLeather SeatsOverhead AirbagsPower LocksPower MirrorsPower WindowsRear DefrosterSide AirbagsSmart KeySunroof(s)Traction ControlThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262X85022662
Stock: 11255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 150,928 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998
Sunset Car Company Inc. - Santa Ana / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262X82064794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,006 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2008 Lexus IS 250 4dr features a 2.5L V6 SFI DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is 0077 with a White interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Bucket Seats,Floor Mats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262585055533
Stock: N26890B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-15-2012
- 149,200 miles
$8,977
E-Auto Groups - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262185070580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,647 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,990$3,804 Below Market
Northwest Indiana Quality Used Cars - Valparaiso / Indiana
REDUCED FROM $9,980!, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! IS 250 trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Keyless Start, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, HID HEADLAMPS, 18" ALLOY WHEELS, REAR LIP SPOILER. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM voice activation, Bluetooth, backup camera, HID HEADLAMPS, PREMIUM PKG perforated leather seat trim, heated & ventilated front seats, dark gray birds-eye maple or golden brown maple interior trim, 18" ALLOY WHEELS P225/40YR18 front summer tires, P255/40YR18 rear summer tires, REAR LIP SPOILER. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The new IS 250 features impressive interior materials, an attractive cabin design and plenty of luxury amenities. Everything from the soft-touch dash and door panels to the supple leather seats exudes high quality.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $9,980. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262792087693
Stock: 10003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 35,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,991$3,273 Below Market
Shearer Volkswagen of South Burlington - South Burlington / Vermont
Value priced below the market average! -Only 35,000 miles which is low for a 2009 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Sunroof -Aux. Audio Input -Cooled Front Seats -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Premium Sound System -Multi-Disc Changer -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1030 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262495034842
Stock: 20VW348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 173,692 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,965 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262X75028083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 250 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250
- 5(79%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(3%)
Related Lexus IS 250 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2016
- Used Audi S4 2010
- Used BMW X3 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2011
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2013
- Used Buick Cascada 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2013
- Used Honda CR-Z 2011
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2010
- Used Audi S8 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2013
- Used Volvo XC60 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus GX 460 Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Lexus SC 430 San Diego CA
- Used Lexus GX 460 Newark NJ
- Used Lexus ES 300h Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Philadelphia PA
- Used Lexus RX 350L Bradenton FL
- Used Lexus LC 500 Hialeah FL
- Used Lexus RX 350 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Lexus IS 350 New Haven CT
- Used Lexus ES 300h Harrisburg PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017 Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Lexus ES 350 2011 Roanoke VA
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015 Marietta GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020