Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

439 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
IS 250 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 439 listings
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    86,142 miles

    $8,987

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    74,890 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    103,324 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,984

    $4,783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    144,428 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,888

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    127,069 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    84,990 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    52,117 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,997

    $982 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    162,650 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    135,495 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    122,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,877

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    122,652 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    104,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,480

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    150,928 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    50,006 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,900

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus IS 250 in Light Green
    used

    2008 Lexus IS 250

    149,200 miles

    $8,977

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    123,647 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,990

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    35,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,991

    $3,273 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    173,692 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $1,965 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 250 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 439 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 250
  4. Used 2008 Lexus IS 250

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250

Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 250
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7103 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 103 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Best car I have ever owned
tony3434,05/27/2014
My 5th car. This one has been by far the most reliable and pleasant to drive. Not one single issue. I wish the seats folded and that it had Bluetooth. Everything about this vehicle is solid. Tire issue but that can be avoided. Factory alignment will make the insides of your tires wear in half the time but there are shops out there that will align it so the wheels are not angled out as much. I average 27 mpg. Max has been 29mpg. If you really tone it down, 31 mpg hw. These figures are obtained by resetting the trip odometer and then dividing the number of gal it took to refill. I am not that tall so the car fits me great. 5 people in the car is a squeeze but not that bad.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
IS 250
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus IS 250 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings