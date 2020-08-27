Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas

Premium Pkg Hid Headlamps 18" Alloy Wheels Leather Seats Keyless Start Cooled Front Seat(S) Solid Paint This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The impressive Lexus fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. One of the best things about this Lexus IS 250 is that it has low, low mileage. More information about the 2008 Lexus IS 250: The 2008 Lexus IS sport sedans bring the driving feel of a sports coupe, in a more practical four-door sedan body style, and have some available high-tech features that aren't offered by its head-on competitors. The IS 250 AWD model appeals to the more practical-minded, and the IS-F that's set to debut late in the model year may just win over some buyers who want a new track toy that's practical enough for everyday driving. Strengths of this model include plenty of luxury features and high-tech options, Terrific overall performance, and standard safety.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBK262685064905

Stock: 85064905

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020