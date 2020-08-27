Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Solid Paint AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi is pleased to be currently offering this 2006 Lexus IS 250 Auto with 88,134mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Lexus IS 250 Auto equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. The IS 250 Auto is well maintained and has just 88,134mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Lexus IS 250 Auto is the one!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCK262262007085

Stock: 62007085

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020