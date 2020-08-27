Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me
- 88,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,926
AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi is pleased to be currently offering this 2006 Lexus IS 250 Auto with 88,134mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Lexus IS 250 Auto equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. The IS 250 Auto is well maintained and has just 88,134mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Lexus IS 250 Auto is the one! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262262007085
Stock: 62007085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 102,245 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,250$532 Below Market
McCormick Motors - Nappanee / Indiana
If you're in the market then this 2006 Lexus IS 250 deserves a look with features that include Voice Command Features , Steering Wheel Audio Controls , and Dual Power Seats . Consider that it also has Heated Outside Mirrors which come in extra handy during the cold winter months, Satellite Radio so you never lose a radio signal again, and Xenon Headlamps . This awe-inspiring vehicle as well has HID Headlamps , a Homelink System , and Rear Heat / AC . This awe-inspiring vehicle as well has Air Conditioned Seats , Push Button Start , and a GPS System . This vehicle also includes: Premium Sound System - Power Windows - Navigation System - Leather Seat Trim - Heated Seats - Fog Lights - Multi-zone Climate Control - Automatic Climate Control - Back-Up Camera - All Wheel Drive - Multi-Information Display - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Wood Trim - Auxiliary Audio Input - Steering Wheel Controls - Compass - Power Mirrors - Daytime Running Lights - CD Changer - Anti Theft System - Digital Instruments - Disc Brakes - Telescoping Wheel - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Rear Head Air Bag - Garage Door Opener - Cruise Control - Bucket Seats - Auxiliary Power Outlet - Air Conditioning - Illuminated Vanity Mirrors - Knee AirBag - Adjustable Head Rests - Center Console - Rear Window Shade - Auto Headlamp - Auto Dimming R/V Mirror - Single-Disc CD Player - Front Side Air Bags - Child Proof Locks - Beverage Holder(s) - Center Arm Rest - Trip Computer - Digital Clock - Bench Seat - Trip Odometer - Tilt Steering Wheel - Remote Trunk Release - Rear Window Defroster - Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262962002031
Stock: 00752T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 113,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,650$465 Below Market
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Features include: Moonroof, Recent Trade, Leather, Heated/Cooled Seats, Remote Entry.This 2006 Lexus IS 250 Auto features a Glacier Frost Mica exterior and a Black Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Lexus IS 250 Auto includes Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Premium Sound System, Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 28.0 highway, 22.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Lexus IS 250 contact Kings Honda before this Lexus is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262962008184
Stock: 62008184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 32,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,450
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2006 Lexus IS 250. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Mystic Gold Metallic AWD Lexus IS 250 Auto handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Lexus IS 250. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus IS 250 Auto. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262565002185
Stock: 65002185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 176,069 miles
$7,250
Crain Kia of Conway - Conway / Arkansas
Recent Arrival! Crain Kia of Conway Is Only 30 Minutes North West Of Little Rock On Interstate 40! Please Call Us At 501-470-7000 To Schedule Your V.I.P. Appointment Today! 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262462004477
Stock: AA2692A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 116,014 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,541
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Our 2006 Lexus IS 250 is one fun car to drive! This beauty is equipped with a 2.5L V6 powering out a substantial 204hp. Coupled with a smooth as silk 6-Speed automatic transmission, our All Wheel Drive speeds from 0 to 60 mph in about 8 seconds while scoring 28mpg highway. Lexus has revised the interior for this new generation, to provide a fit and finish more in line with luxury expectations. Check out our pictures and long list of luxury options you get on this IS 250. What is not to love? Highlights include heated/cooled memory seating, leather seats, sunroof, and so very much more! The safety equipment list is nearly as long. Act now before this in-demand vehicle goes home with someone else.. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262065001400
Stock: 001400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,660 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2006 LEXUS IS250 2.5L V6 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD ZERO ACCIDENTS HURRY IN TODAY AND TEST DRIVE ANY OF THE VEHICLES IN OUR INVENTORY WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES IN TOWN 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262365015139
Stock: 5214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2018
- 155,810 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,973
Hubler Ford Franklin - Franklin / Indiana
Auto trim, Matador Red Mica exterior and Black interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Edmunds.com's review says "The IS 250 cruises along freeways like the luxury car it is.". EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Control Lexus Auto with Matador Red Mica exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 204 HP at 6400 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "The new IS 250 features impressive interior materials, an attractive cabin design and plenty of luxury amenities. Everything from the soft-touch dash and door panels to the supple leather seats exudes high quality." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Indiana's Auto Giant! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262262003649
Stock: 1447PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 219,231 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,288
AJs Nice Cars - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262165004687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,692 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$1,965 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262X75028083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,477$2,360 Below Market
Webb Hyundai Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Webb Hyundai is here for you by appointment during this time. Please contact us a (219) 736-2277 or webbhyundai.com to schedule. 2007 Lexus IS 250 Black 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i AWD Sunroof/Moonroof, Clean Carfax, Alloy wheels, CD player, Power moonroof, Radio data system. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Webb Hyundai, we're more than a business, but a place that aims to spread awareness, contribute to the growth of our communities, and above all, spread more joy. We strive to make all of our customers feel like they are a part of the Webb family. Beyond some of the best deals, we provide out customers with one-on-one customer service with staff that genuinely cares about your experience. Located on West 81st Avenue in Merrillville, Webb Hyundai goes the extra mile for you! Call (219) 281-3004 for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262072010195
Stock: H200431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 49,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,985$1,185 Below Market
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262972014701
Stock: 10907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 134,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500$1,539 Below Market
Car For Sale - Kissimmee / Florida
No pets, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262472030882
Stock: CF030882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,519 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,911$1,250 Below Market
Richardson Imports - Blackwood / New Jersey
This 2007 Lexus IS 250 4dr 4dr Sport Sedan Automatic AWD features a 2.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier Frost Mica with a Sterling Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, , PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Remote Trunk Release, Emergency Trunk Release, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Daytime Running Lights Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 856-842-0500 or ggrossman@richardsonimports.com for more information. - www.richardsonimports.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262772015667
Stock: TUO584A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 140,947 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000$659 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
REVERSE/BACKUP SENSOR--AWD--ALL WHEEL DRIVE--WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--PERFECT SECOND/COMMUTER CAR OR 1ST CAR SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--BLACK exterior and BEIGE Leather interior .Features include:--power seat---leather seats--heated seats-navi/navigation -CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options First Aid Kit All wheel drive All-position 3-point seat belts Automatic locking retractor (ALR) for front/rear passenger seats Brake assist (BA) Collapsible steering column Digital clock Digital odometer w/(2) trip meters Double wishbone front suspension-inc: high-mount upper arms coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) Emergency locking retractor (ELR) for all seating positions Front Fog Lamps Front seatback pockets Front/rear crumple zones Front/rear gas-filled shock absorbers Front/rear stabilizer bars HD rear window defogger w/timer Height-adjustable front shoulder belt anchors Impact-dissipating soft upper headliner & pillars Multi-link rear suspension-inc: high-mount upper arms coil springs Outside Temp Gauge Retained accessory pwr for windows Scheduled maintenance indicator light Temporary spare tire Tire pressure monitoring system Tool kit 2.5L DOHC 24-valve direct injection V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission w/intelligence (ECT-i) OD P225/45VR17 all-season tires Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes w/tandem brake booster One-piece color-keyed front/rear bumpers Low grille w/color-keyed front airdam Projector bulb headlamps w/headlamp off delay LED lights-inc: brake lights tail lights UV & infrared ray-reducing glass w/acoustic windshield glass Color-keyed heated mirrors w/puddle lamps 10-way pwr heated/ventilated front bucket seats (2006) Rear bench seat w/trunk pass-through Center console-inc: front armrest (1) front cupholder (2) rear cupholders storage box 1-piece cut pile carpeting Optitron gauges-inc: 160-mph speedometer 8000-rpm tachometer fuel level coolant temp Warning lights-inc: battery oil level seat belt brake airbags engine oil pressure low fuel tire slippage (w/TRAC) Indicator lights-inc: door ajar TRAC off headlamp on high beam cruise control fog lamps on Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down jam protection Lexus personalized settings (LPS) HomeLink programmable garage door opener Vehicle theft-deterrent system w/engine immobilizer Automatic climate control-inc: dust filter pollen filter speed & air flow indicators Rear glass-imprinted antenna w/FM diversity antenna Cigarette lighter w/front ashtray (1) cupholder behind shift lever Metallic-finish interior accents Sun visors w/vanity mirrors (2) front/(2) rear assist grips Lighting-inc: door courtesy glovebox trunk front/rear dome LED map Retractable coat hooks Driver & front passenger airbag (SRS) Front/rear side curtain airbags (SRS) Front seat-mounted side airbag (SRS) Front/rear outboard seat belts w/force-limiting pretensioners Child restraint seat (CRS) w/top tether anchor brackets Front/rear door side-impact beams
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262375014403
Stock: D8EL67Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,015 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 129,960 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Lexus IS 250 delivers a Gas V6 2.5L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Cruise control, Daytime running lights, 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS).* This Lexus IS 250 Features the Following Options *Warning lights-inc: battery, oil level, seat belt, brake, airbags, engine, oil pressure, low fuel, tire slippage (w/TRAC), Vehicle theft-deterrent system w/engine immobilizer, Vehicle stability control (VSC) w/cutoff function, Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering, Variable intermittent wipers w/mist cycle, UV & infrared ray-reducing glass w/acoustic windshield glass, Traction control (TRAC), Tool kit, Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Lexus IS 250 come see us at Walser Subaru, 14900 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262872012518
Stock: 13AL983T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 96,878 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,585
AutoNation Nissan Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Navigation System Premium Pkg Hid Headlamps 18" Alloy Wheels Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The impressive Lexus fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This IS 250 was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus IS 250 . Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus IS 250 looks like has never been used. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2007 Lexus IS 250: The 2007 Lexus IS 250 is one of the few sedans available that offers some sporty driving characteristics, luxury, and available all-wheel drive. The IS 350 competes directly with the INFINITI G35 and the BMW 3-Sereis, and offers reliability that should surpass both of these models. The IS twins compete in a crowded segment of the market known as near-luxury sedans. Lexus still offers the ES 350 for those folks looking for the traditional Lexus comfort. This leaves the IS models for those drivers who frequently go looking for the long and winding road home. This model sets itself apart with Well-equipped for sport driving, available AWD, reliability., and plenty of luxury items Call (877) 871-3065 , click or visit AutoNation Chevrolet Superstition Springs in Mesa, AZ today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262572049778
Stock: 72049778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 174,547 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our 2007 Lexus IS 250 Sedan presented in Smoky Granite is fun to drive and comes with a stable, luxurious feel. Powered by a 2.5 Liter V6 that offers 204hp while connected to a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. Step on the gas, and you'll agree, our Rear Wheel Drive Lexus has plenty of pep in its step plus offers decent economy on the highway! The sleek and stylish exterior is enhanced with fog lamps, alloy wheels, privacy glass, and a waterfall grille. This well-designed IS 250 cabin features heated leather power front seats, full-color navigation, a huge sunroof, full power accessories, and steering wheel audio controls. You will enjoy the AM/FM stereo with 6-disc CD changer, and auxiliary audio input, plus easy to read controls. All of the standard safety features are in place in our IS 250 from Lexus to help keep you safe and secure on the road. Act now before this in-demand vehicle is going home with someone else! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262675035886
Stock: 18788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250
