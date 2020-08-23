Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 71,223 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,775$2,248 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Navigation System Hid Headlamps W/Adaptive Front Lighting System 18" Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Premium Pkg Value Edition Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C26A5127436
Stock: A5127436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 18,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,750$824 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2010 Lexus IS 4dr 250 features a 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Matador Red Mica with a Ecru Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Preferred Accessory Package, 13 Speakers, Lexus Premium Audio System, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Lexus Enform, Brake assist, Intuitive Parking Assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Trunk Mat, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seat Trim, Cargo Net, Passenger door bin, Wheel Locks, Power Rear Sunshade, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C26A5123581
Stock: A5123581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 87,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Keewaydin Auto - Minneapolis / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C28A5043851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,991$779 Below Market
Perrys Car Co - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C26A5111740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,892 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,995$341 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C28A2098023
Stock: 098023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,918 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,999
Ride Now Motors - Monroe / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C29A2095387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,899$206 Below Market
605 Auto - Bellflower / California
Bask in the sleek styling of our 2010 Lexus IS 250 Sedan with Navigation that's wonderful in White! Take command of our 2.5 Liter V6 offering 204hp mated to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive Sedan offers near 29mpg on the open road and superb performance with easy around-town driving that will have you looking to make one more loop around the block! The svelte silhouette of our IS 250 turns heads and has a confident, athletic demeanor that turns heads. It looks graceful with classic good look emphasized by alloy wheels and fog lamps. Inside or IS 250, you'll appreciate a well thought-out cabin that feels comfortable and helps you take on each day with ease. Dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled power adjustable front seats, comfortable leather, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, available satellite radio, and other amenities set the stage for happy travels. Peace of mind also comes standard in our Lexus with available Safety Connect telematics, anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, backup camera, front-seat side airbags, and side curtain airbags. IS 250 earned excellent safety scores and has an outstanding reputation for reliability and capability. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C26A2097243
Stock: 097243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 14,178 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2010 Lexus IS 250 4dr features a 2.5L V6 SFI DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Breakwater Blue Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Bucket Seats,Floor Mats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C20A2033896
Stock: N25974A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-18-2012
- 14,651 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2010 Lexus IS 250 4dr features a 2.5L V6 SFI DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is 01G0 with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Bucket Seats,Floor Mats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C23A5040629
Stock: P33770
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-24-2011
- 40,144 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C23A2095353
Stock: 19249719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,282 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 600 S 94th Ave Tolleson, AZ 85353 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C21A5126517
Stock: 2000630623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 92,251 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C23A2094669
Stock: 2000608945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 128,229 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Jersey Car Direct - Colonia / New Jersey
2010 Lexus IS250 AWD Sedan !! Push Button Start !! Automatic Climate Control !! And Much More !! Offering Tri-State Only 14 Day Return Policy! All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Jersey Car Direct is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company, Conveniently located 15 mins from NYC, in the heart of NJ, close to all major highways, NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C22A5039262
Stock: 039262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,556 miles
$14,599
CarMax Jacksonville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jacksonville / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C29A5040912
Stock: 18963421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,143 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2010 Lexus IS 250 4dr features a 2.5L V6 SFI DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is 08U0 with a Cashmere interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Bucket Seats,Floor Mats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C21A5043271
Stock: N26820A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-05-2012
- 128,310 miles
$11,998
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C26A5128005
Stock: 19278440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,781 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,988
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
....Cream Puff !!! ...I THINK IT WILL BE VERY HARD TO FIND A NICER LEXIS IS250- Sedan ** THIS IS A TRULY DEPENDABLE LONG LASTING VEHICLE & CERTAINLY ...YOU WILL NOT BE LET DOWN ON THIS ONE AT ALL .... I ASSURE YOU THIS LEXUS IS250-Sedan - IS A GEM ALL AROUND & LOTS OF MILES LEFT ON IT!! - FULL POWER &A POWERFUL 2.5L ENGINE... --ONE OF THE BEST & MOST RELIABLE MOTORS OUT THERE....IF YOU TRULY WANT A DIAMOND CALL US...,EZ Financing & Optional Extended Warranty plans avail at a low price!! , CALL (425)745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C2XA5107738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,291 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,341
Leith Nissan - Cary / North Carolina
Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $9,941. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, All Wheel Drive CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Lexus IS 250 with Smoky Granite Mica exterior and Light Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 204 HP at 6400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $9,941. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Welcome to Leith Nissan! Located in Cary, NC, We are proud to serve Sanford, Raleigh & Durham North Carolina. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with us a good one – for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C21A5037146
Stock: NP3192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
