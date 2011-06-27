Vehicle overview

The 2011 Lexus IS 250 looks the part of a sport sedan, and this year's minor face-lift adds to its athletic appearance. The new oblique front fascia strakes and optional LED daytime running lights definitely increase the sense of visual aggression. But are appearances enough, or is the IS 250 a weakling in a letterman's jacket? With only a 2.5-liter V6, the IS 250 is a bit like a bench warmer on the junior varsity team. But hey, it still gets to wear the jacket, right?

Beneath its edgy exterior, the IS 250 is as refined as your typical Lexus. Comfort and luxury take priority over performance, and the car gets your attention with a top-notch cabin and solid workmanship. On the highway, the IS 250 is nearly silent in its operation and isolates occupants from the harsh outside world.

This focus on comfort comes at the expense of athleticism, however. When you're trying to have fun, there's plenty of body roll, and the lifeless steering does little to encourage exuberance. This is further compounded by a 204-horsepower 2.5-liter V6 that achieves good fuel economy but lacks the oomph to stir the soul.

In its defense, Lexus IS 250 does offer some performance upgrades through the new F Sport package and dealer-installed accessories. Then again, if buyers really are that interested in a sportier Lexus IS, they can always upgrade to the more powerful IS 350 or raucous IS F. Unfortunately, all of these IS variants suffer from a lack of interior space. A cramped backseat and limited headroom might deter those who frequently shuttle multiple passengers.

On either side of the comfort/performance scale, the 2011 Lexus IS 250 remains a second-stringer among star athletes. Buyers who lean toward comfort will find similar luxury and more space in alternatives that include the 2011 Acura TL, 2011 Audi A4, 2011 Cadillac CTS, 2011 Mercedes C-Class and 2011 Volkswagen CC. And if you want real performance to go along with sporty appearances, we suggest checking out the BMW 3 Series or Infiniti G Sedan.