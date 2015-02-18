Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

439 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
IS 250 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 439 listings
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    31,566 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $5,493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    35,483 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,980

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    39,732 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,451

    $3,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    45,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,881

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    61,865 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,990

    $3,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    85,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    42,935 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,910

    $4,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    45,010 miles
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    63,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,981

    $2,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    20,744 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,885

    $2,848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    48,236 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,589

    $2,993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    73,587 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,505

    $782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    112,640 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,477

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in White
    certified

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    34,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,498

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    45,435 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,788

    $1,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Silver
    certified

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    49,903 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    29,609 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,999

    $312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Lexus IS 250

    4,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,981

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 250 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 439 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 250
  4. Used 2015 Lexus IS 250

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250

Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 250
Overall Consumer Rating
4.715 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (7%)
Love it!
n_b,02/18/2015
4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
I traded up from the previous model IS250 (model year 2009) and I couldn't be happier! While the cars may share an engine and drivetrain, the 2015 model is a significant improvement over the previous model. Lexus has really changed the dynamics of the car with the chassis and steering; the car feels incredbily sharp, if not overwhelmingly powerful. 204 HP may not be tops in this class, but it has always felt sufficient to me for what I require. Forget the AWD and save weight and mpg, you aren't going to drive this car in the snow anyways (the ground clearance alone won't allow it). In RWD the IS250 has enough power to satisfy, and you will always look better next to a C class or 3 series!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
IS 250
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus IS 250 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings