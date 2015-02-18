Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

Navigation System Package Premium Package Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Parchment; Nuluxe Seat Trim Preferred Accessory Package Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Clearwater is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Lexus IS 250 only has 34,365mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Lexus includes: PREMIUM PACKAGE Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Bucket Seats INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Power Mirror(s) Blind Spot Monitor PARCHMENT, NULUXE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Navigation System Back-Up Camera STARFIRE PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. You can tell this 2015 Lexus IS 250 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 34,365mi and appears with a showroom shine. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2015 Lexus IS 250: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. While powertrains remain the same for 2015, top-to-bottom refinement everywhere else -- along with Lexus' unbeatable build quality -- has made the IS a bigger and yet more dynamic driver's car. Strengths of this model include technology options, all-wheel drive availability, Attractive styling, and build quality and refinement All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBF1D27F5060621

Stock: F5060621

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-23-2020