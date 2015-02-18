Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me
- 31,566 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,995$5,493 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2015 Lexus IS 250 Crafted Line 4dr Sedan, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Lexus Premium Audio System,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest,Tachometer, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color,CD player,Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C,Front fog lights,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink,Heated door mirrors,Illuminated entry, Knee airbag,Low tire pressure warning,MP3 decoder,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Overhead console,Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror,Power door mirrors,Power driver seat,Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows,Radio data system,Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system,Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Traction control,Trip computer, and Turn signal indicator mirrors. This Lexus includes Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Premium Package. Our IS 250 is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D29F5068090
Stock: 068090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF1D28F5029687
Stock: 10459357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 39,732 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,451$3,874 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2015 Lexus IS 250 4dr 250 SEDAN 4 DR features a 2.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLACK with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D20F5081729
Stock: 994351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-19-2019
- 45,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,881
Excellence Auto Direct - Euless / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D26F5062523
Stock: 62523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,865 milesGreat Deal
$18,990$3,516 Below Market
ELCO Cadillac - Ballwin / Missouri
2015 LEXUS IS 250 4DR SEDAN AWD...PREMIUM PACKAGE...SUNROOF/MOONROOF...PUSH BUTTON START...LEATHER SEATS...LEXUS ENFORM SAFETY CONNECT...POWER DRIVER'S SEAT...HEAT PACKAGE...BLUETOOTH...PREMIUM AUDIO..BLIND SPOT MONITOR WITH REAR TRAFFIC ALERT...BACKUP CAMERA...18' ALUMINUM WHEELS. Come out to play in this 2015 Lexus IS 250 4-door Sedan in Gray with AWD. This Lexus was previously certified and has low mileage. Under the hood, you'll find a 2.5L V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. We have completely cleaned/detailed and inspected this vehicle to better protect your health and safety while shopping with us. As an ELCO customer, you are our first priority. If you have a question, we have an answer and would love to speak with you! We work very hard to EARN your business and we want to assist in any way during your car shopping experience. Please let us know if we can help. Due to our high inventory turnover, there is a possibility that a listed vehicle may have been sold. If so, we will present you with a similar vehicle at a similar price. To find the best value, we do the research before you do. We strive to provide you with the best value on every vehicle. Our success at ELCO Chevrolet Cadillac is due to being a highly customer-centric dealership, attending to your every need. If you win, we win! Stop by ELCO Chevrolet Cadillac on Manchester Road in Ballwin, MO to see this great pre-owned vehicle today. Disclaimer: This information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Additional options may exist, including any dealer installed equipment which are included in the list price. Other factors could increase the final price including taxes and administrative fees. Consult your salesperson for complete details. All vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF1D29F5027933
Stock: 7742911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 85,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$2,302 Below Market
Marina Del Rey Toyota - Marina Del Rey / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D21F5051221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,935 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,910$4,069 Below Market
Nourse Toyota - Chillicothe / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF1D20F5029229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,010 milesGreat Deal
$20,995
Driven Auto Sales - Buda / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF1D21F5016389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,135 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,981$2,864 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF1D23F5021626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,744 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$21,885$2,848 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF1D27F5028496
Stock: C1036-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 48,236 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,589$2,993 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep - Aurora / Colorado
Sculpted in Silver Lining Metallic, our amazing, Low Mileage 2015 Lexus IS 250 AWD Sedan offers premium good looks, excellent handling, and exceptional performance. Powered by a 2.5 Liter V6 that delivers 204hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for great passing authority. This All Wheel Drive combination provides near 27mpg plus you will appreciate impressive acceleration and the relentless grip with the unique alloy wheels, LED running lights, and bold xenon headlamps.Open the door of our 250 to find heated and cooled leather front seats, a huge sunroof, and a prominent central display. You'll stay safely in touch thanks to Bluetooth technology, Siri Eyes Free, navigation, Lexus Enform Remote, and a fantastic sound system with available HD/satellite radio and an iPod/USB interface.Of course, Lexus is committed to safety with anti-lock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, and numerous airbags. You've made a brilliant decision choosing our Lexus IS 250! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF1D21F5023844
Stock: F5023844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 73,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,505$782 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres - Greenacres / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Seat Trim W/Contrast Stitching Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. AUTONATION CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WORRY FREE WARRANTY 90 DAYS-4000 MILE WARRANTY: COVERS 100% OF PARTS & LABOR: 125 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION: ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DRIVE AXLE, BRAKES, STEERING, ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL: 5 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: CARFAX GUARANTEE TO NOT HAVE A SALVAGED TITLE OR FRAME DAMAGE: Call our internet department for an appointment! 561-433-5757 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D2XF5082824
Stock: F5082824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 112,640 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,477
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Tradeline Motorcars's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Lexus IS 250 with 112,640mi. This 2015 Lexus IS 250 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Lexus IS 250 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lexus IS 250 . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2015 Lexus IS 250: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. While powertrains remain the same for 2015, top-to-bottom refinement everywhere else -- along with Lexus' unbeatable build quality -- has made the IS a bigger and yet more dynamic driver's car. This model sets itself apart with technology options, all-wheel drive availability, Attractive styling, and build quality and refinement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D24F5056445
Stock: 056445A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2015 Lexus IS 25034,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$25,498$337 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Navigation System Package Premium Package Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Parchment; Nuluxe Seat Trim Preferred Accessory Package Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Clearwater is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Lexus IS 250 only has 34,365mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Lexus includes: PREMIUM PACKAGE Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Bucket Seats INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Power Mirror(s) Blind Spot Monitor PARCHMENT, NULUXE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Navigation System Back-Up Camera STARFIRE PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. You can tell this 2015 Lexus IS 250 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 34,365mi and appears with a showroom shine. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2015 Lexus IS 250: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. While powertrains remain the same for 2015, top-to-bottom refinement everywhere else -- along with Lexus' unbeatable build quality -- has made the IS a bigger and yet more dynamic driver's car. Strengths of this model include technology options, all-wheel drive availability, Attractive styling, and build quality and refinement All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D27F5060621
Stock: F5060621
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 45,435 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$22,788$1,438 Below Market
Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
Matador Red Mica 2015 Lexus IS 250 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i Bluetooth, Navigation System, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Package Power Windows and Door Locks, Backup Camera, Premium Sound System, Premium Leather, Black w/Leather Seat Trim or Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim. Call our internet team today @ 678-389-7882 to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, GA, 30341. Our inventory moves extremely quickly! Please be sure to secure your appointment. All vehicles are subject to sale at any time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D23F5079571
Stock: 150126B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2015 Lexus IS 25049,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$24,990
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
GREAT MILES 49,878! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, REAR LIP SPOILER, WHEELS: 18" MESH ALUMINUM ALLOY AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE Bluetooth 3.0 hands free phone and automatic phonebook download capabilities, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging (complimentary traffic and weather), Lexus Enform App Suite (Bing, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, Stocks, Fuel Prices, Sports), Lexus Enform Destination Services (Destination Assist, and eDestination) (requires Lexus Enform Safety Connect), Lexus Enform Remote, Lexus Insider, MP3/WMA, dual USB/iPod audio input plugs and voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Rear Back-Up Camera w/Dynamic Gridlines, PREMIUM PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Twin Projector LED Headlamps, WHEELS: 18" MESH ALUMINUM ALLOY 18 x 8.0 front, 18 x 8.5 rear, Tires: Summer P225/40R18 Front/P255/35/R18 Rear, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT lane change assist, Electrochromatic Mirror w/Blind Spot Monitor, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST front and rear sensors, REAR LIP SPOILER. Lexus IS 250 with ATOMIC SILVER exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 204 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: "The upscale cabin design stands out, too, giving the Germans all they can handle in terms of both aesthetics and build quality. Out on the road Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D28F5074446
Stock: L191544A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 29,609 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$22,999$312 Below Market
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Navigation, Automatic, AWD, Heated/Ventilated seats, 17 others to choose from. Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF1D24F5020274
Stock: P15211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,981
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
Only 4,264 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Lexus IS 250 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-6 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Lexus IS 250 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed ECT-i Automatic -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Gettel Toyota of Lakewood located at 5959 East State Rd 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF1D29F5059826
Stock: L134960A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
