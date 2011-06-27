Estimated values
2013 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,217
|$15,703
|$17,806
|Clean
|$12,468
|$14,795
|$16,745
|Average
|$10,971
|$12,979
|$14,623
|Rough
|$9,474
|$11,163
|$12,500
Estimated values
2013 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,421
|$14,853
|$16,908
|Clean
|$11,717
|$13,994
|$15,900
|Average
|$10,310
|$12,276
|$13,884
|Rough
|$8,903
|$10,558
|$11,869