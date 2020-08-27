Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 123,647 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,990$3,804 Below Market
Northwest Indiana Quality Used Cars - Valparaiso / Indiana
REDUCED FROM $9,980!, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! IS 250 trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Keyless Start, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, HID HEADLAMPS, 18" ALLOY WHEELS, REAR LIP SPOILER. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION SYSTEM voice activation, Bluetooth, backup camera, HID HEADLAMPS, PREMIUM PKG perforated leather seat trim, heated & ventilated front seats, dark gray birds-eye maple or golden brown maple interior trim, 18" ALLOY WHEELS P225/40YR18 front summer tires, P255/40YR18 rear summer tires, REAR LIP SPOILER. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The new IS 250 features impressive interior materials, an attractive cabin design and plenty of luxury amenities. Everything from the soft-touch dash and door panels to the supple leather seats exudes high quality.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $9,980. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262792087693
Stock: 10003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 35,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,991$3,273 Below Market
Shearer Volkswagen of South Burlington - South Burlington / Vermont
Value priced below the market average! -Only 35,000 miles which is low for a 2009 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Sunroof -Aux. Audio Input -Cooled Front Seats -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Premium Sound System -Multi-Disc Changer -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1030 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262495034842
Stock: 20VW348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 136,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950$1,422 Below Market
Sunset Car Company Inc. - Santa Ana / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262995089833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,884 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,450$816 Below Market
Rite Cars - Lindenhurst / New York
,Rite Cars Inc, Used car dealer stands behind each and every vehicle, Come and See why we are better than other dealers included in purchase price. All of our vehicles include a vehicle history report. We Accept all applications and arrange Financing for all our customers regardless of your past credit history. All advertised prices exclude registration, taxes, title and dealer fees .please see dealer for more details. Please come prepared to take your car home same day. We will make your visit a very pleasant experience to remember. We have a large selection of vehicles in stock. To confirm availability of a vehicle advertised, please contact the dealership at (631) 884-2800. We believe in full disclosure. Come see the difference in buying a Pre-owned car from Rite Cars Inc, with a huge inventory, Conveniently Located in Suffolk county of Long Island by train or Drive just 20 miles from New York City. Huge customer parking and Customer waiting lounge. Visit our website for more details. www.ritecars.com SE HABLA ESPANOL. All offers subject to change: Customers must present a copy of this advertisement to receive the internet price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262392029827
Stock: 029827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,007 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,442
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: 6 disc, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 13, Watts: 194, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 11.5, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru, Center console trim: alloy, Dash trim: alloy, Door trim: alloy / leather, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: alloy / leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback, Tool kit, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: full time, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant / maintenance due / tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power / sliding sunshade / tilt, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, First aid kit, Impact sensor: door unlock, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / r
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262092031275
Stock: 15493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 100,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,957$1,058 Below Market
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
2009 Lexus IS 250 AWD Gray 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats/ Ventilated Seats, Navigation System, Sunroof/ Moonroof, Keyless Access, Push Button Start, Automatic Headlights, Aux Input, Bench Seat, Parking Sensors, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Brake Assist, Memory Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Plus Package, AWD, Black/Gray Leather, 13 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Lexus Premium Audio System, Navigation System, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 13414 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262792029913
Stock: 2489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,772 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$550 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1428027 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262892083653
Stock: c126465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 71,992 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,900$987 Below Market
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
2009 Lexus IS 250! Clean CarFax! Local Trade! Equipped with a 2.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, 21/29 MPG, sunroof, keyless start, 10-way power front bucket leather seats, automatic climate control, universal garage door opener and more! ONLY 71,992 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262392089814
Stock: 92089814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 39,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000
University Mitsubishi - Davie / Florida
**HAGGLE FREE PRICING** Odometer is 87308 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, ** PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS **, !! POWER MOONROOF !!, Black w/Leather Trimmed Interior. Matador Red Mica 2009 Lexus IS 250 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-iWWW.UNIVERSITYMITSUBISHIDAVIE.COM Find Us at University Mitsubishi on University Drive between Griffin and Stirling Roads. Just 3 Miles South of I-595. BAD CREDIT / NO CREDIT? That's our Specialty! All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262995099665
Stock: TP5258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-06-2020
- 152,754 miles
$9,900
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2009 Lexus IS 250 with 152k miles. Starfire Pearl with Cashmere Leather.Factory options include:Premium Package,Navigation System,Rear View Camera,Heated & Ventilated Front Seats,Perforated Leather Seat Trim,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262695093340
Stock: 005200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 95,147 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
WELCOME TO AUTOMEMBER. WE HAVE THE BIGGEST SELECTION OF PRE-OWNEDVEHICLES AT THE LOWEST PRICES. ASK US ABOUT FREE *MEMBERFOR LIFE* PROGRAM. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKINGFOR A 2009 LEXUS IS 250, PLEASE DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THIS ONE IS JUSTTHE RIGHT ONE FOR YOU.2009 LEXUS IS 250 HASHAD THREE PREVIOUS OWNER WITH ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INCLUDING REGULAR OILCHANGE PERFORMED ON TIME. LEXUS IS KNOWN FOR ITS FUEL EFFICIENT PREFECT FORLONG ROAD TRIPS. THIS CAR HAS RECENTLY HAD SAFETY INSPECTIONS PERFORMED WHICHIT PASS. THE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN WITH A SPOTLESS PAINT JOB AND THEINTERIOR HAS BEEN FULLY DETAILED. EQUIPPED WITH SOME OF THE BEST FEATURES SUCHAS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL, USB PORT, WITH A LOT MORE FOR YOU TODISCOVER. AUTO-MEMBER IS LOCATED AT 911 EDWARDS FERRY RD NE, LEESBURG, VA20176. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACTUS DIRECTLY AND WE'LL BE GLAD TO HELP. WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU BETTEREACH TIME.GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FORLIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262692028512
Stock: DC119723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,016 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,496
Texas Car One - Carrollton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262795031370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,998
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262092031633
Stock: 18827214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,990
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
You'll always have an enjoyable ride whether you're zipping around town or cruising on the highway in this 2009 Lexus IS 250. This IS 250 has traveled 80904 miles, and is ready for you to drive it for many more. It strikes the perfect balance of fun and function with: heated seats,power seats,moon roof,rear view camera,navigation,power windows,power locks,blue tooth,leather seats and all wheel drive We won't sell you a vehicle that we wouldn't sell our family. Ready to hop into a stylish and long-lasting ride? It won’t last long, so hurry in!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262392032419
Stock: 032419P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 81,333 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
HARD TO FIND IS250 with 81K Miles and LOADED!! *** EAST COUNTY PRE-OWNED SUPERSTORE Provides the HIGHEST QUALITY Vehicles at the LOWEST Prices Available... SO-CAL'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!! We have OVER 500 Vehicles to Choose From!! CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, SUV'S, CROSSOVER'S, HYBRIDS and COMMERCIAL VEHICLES... If we Don't Have it We can Locate even HARD TO FIND Units.. FINANCING For ALL TYPES of Credit... GOOD CREDIT-- Lowest Interest Rates Available.. BAD CREDIT-- WE GET YOU APPROVED oac... BK/REPO-- Credit Forgiveness Program... Trade-In Your Car PAID FOR or NOT... ** DON'T HESITATE ** ONE OF CALIFORNIA'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE with our 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY.. (see dealer for details)... WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION!! Visit in person at 327 El Cajon Blvd El Cajon 92020.... Or call (855)349-4956.... Click us at eastcountypreowned.com... COME SEE WHY WE'RE #1 Ultra-powerful and refined, our 2009 Lexus IS 250 Sedan presented in Black is ready to show you what it can do! Powered by a 2.5 Liter V6 offering 204hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive shows off near 25mpg on the highway plus will grab attention with its aggressive stance, chrome grille, and beautiful wheels. Our IS 250 has an exceptional fit and finishes in line with your luxury expectations. Enjoy our upscale trim, comfortable leather seats, while enjoying the large sunroof, and premium sound system. Lexus has shown that safety is number one. Our IS 250 is no exception with safety features such as ABS, airbags, a rear-view camera, and more. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262X95089498
Stock: 191621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-25-2019
- 99,038 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,998
CarMax Naples - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Naples / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262192086944
Stock: 18936908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,200 miles
$11,999
Springs Automotive Group Englewood - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262095090384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,810 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,988
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU ON THIS ONE ,.. THIS IS ELEGANT & CLASSY LOOKING LEXUS IS250- it's GORGEOUS SIMPLY THE CLEANEST MOST WELL KEPT IS250 WE HAVE SEEN IN A WHILE ...THIS A BEAUTIFUL GEM IN A POWERFUL 2.5L - IN BLUE w/ LEATHER COMBO & IT FEATURES EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION , .CD SOUND, SPORTS ALLOYS SUPER CLEAN IT LOOKS RUNS PERFECT ... NO DISAPPOINTMENTS... & ALWAYS THE GREATEST SELECTION OF LUXURY CARS & TRUCKS.. AND ALWAYS THE LOWEST PRICES & FINANCING FOR EVERYONE & TRADES ARE WELCOME... EZ FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAIL. CALL US (425)745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262595030783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 250 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250
- 5(70%)
- 4(26%)
- 2(4%)
Related Lexus IS 250 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2013
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2014
- Used Lexus GS 350 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2012
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2011
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2011
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2014
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011
- Used Lexus LS 500 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2015
- Used Buick Verano 2016
- Used BMW M6 2010
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus NX 300h Minneapolis MN
- Used Lexus RX 350L Jackson MS
- Used Lexus ES 300h Wichita KS
- Used Lexus IS 300 Tacoma WA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Modesto CA
- Used Lexus IS 350 El Paso TX
- Used Lexus ES 350 Fremont CA
- Used Lexus ES 300h Bakersfield CA
- Used Lexus NX 300h Hartford CT
- Used Lexus RX 350 Toledo OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016 Corona CA
- Used Lexus GS 350 2017 Columbus OH
- Used Lexus RC 200t 2016 San Antonio TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020