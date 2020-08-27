Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

439 listings
IS 250 Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    123,647 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,990

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    35,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,991

    $3,273 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    136,326 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    $1,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    67,884 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,450

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    132,007 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Lease

    $8,442

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    100,179 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,957

    $1,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    110,772 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    71,992 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,900

    $987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    39,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    152,754 miles

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    95,147 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    116,016 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,496

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    80,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    80,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    81,333 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    99,038 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    112,200 miles

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2009 Lexus IS 250

    147,810 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,988

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250

Overall Consumer Rating
4.623 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Very pleased with this car
johnc,10/16/2010
I've had the IS250 for 2 months now and it's everything I'd hoped. Great looks, terrific fit and finish on the interior--which sold me over the BMW 3 and even the Audi A4. As others have noted, the ride's not as sporty as some others but I'm not on twisting turning road all that much anyway, whereas the comfort and style are always noted and appreciated. This is my 3rd Lexus (RX & GS) and have loved them all.
