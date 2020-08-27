Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California

HARD TO FIND IS250 with 81K Miles and LOADED!! *** EAST COUNTY PRE-OWNED SUPERSTORE Provides the HIGHEST QUALITY Vehicles at the LOWEST Prices Available... SO-CAL'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!! We have OVER 500 Vehicles to Choose From!! CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, SUV'S, CROSSOVER'S, HYBRIDS and COMMERCIAL VEHICLES... If we Don't Have it We can Locate even HARD TO FIND Units.. FINANCING For ALL TYPES of Credit... GOOD CREDIT-- Lowest Interest Rates Available.. BAD CREDIT-- WE GET YOU APPROVED oac... BK/REPO-- Credit Forgiveness Program... Trade-In Your Car PAID FOR or NOT... ** DON'T HESITATE ** ONE OF CALIFORNIA'S LARGEST USED CAR INVENTORY!!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE with our 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY.. (see dealer for details)... WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION!! Visit in person at 327 El Cajon Blvd El Cajon 92020.... Or call (855)349-4956.... Click us at eastcountypreowned.com... COME SEE WHY WE'RE #1 Ultra-powerful and refined, our 2009 Lexus IS 250 Sedan presented in Black is ready to show you what it can do! Powered by a 2.5 Liter V6 offering 204hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive shows off near 25mpg on the highway plus will grab attention with its aggressive stance, chrome grille, and beautiful wheels. Our IS 250 has an exceptional fit and finishes in line with your luxury expectations. Enjoy our upscale trim, comfortable leather seats, while enjoying the large sunroof, and premium sound system. Lexus has shown that safety is number one. Our IS 250 is no exception with safety features such as ABS, airbags, a rear-view camera, and more. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



VIN: JTHBK262X95089498

Stock: 191621

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-25-2019