Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

- 173,692 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,995$1,965 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262X75028083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,477$2,360 Below Market
Webb Hyundai Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Webb Hyundai is here for you by appointment during this time. Please contact us a (219) 736-2277 or webbhyundai.com to schedule. 2007 Lexus IS 250 Black 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i AWD Sunroof/Moonroof, Clean Carfax, Alloy wheels, CD player, Power moonroof, Radio data system. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Webb Hyundai, we're more than a business, but a place that aims to spread awareness, contribute to the growth of our communities, and above all, spread more joy. We strive to make all of our customers feel like they are a part of the Webb family. Beyond some of the best deals, we provide out customers with one-on-one customer service with staff that genuinely cares about your experience. Located on West 81st Avenue in Merrillville, Webb Hyundai goes the extra mile for you! Call (219) 281-3004 for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262072010195
Stock: H200431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 49,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,985$1,185 Below Market
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262972014701
Stock: 10907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 134,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,500$1,539 Below Market
Car For Sale - Kissimmee / Florida
No pets, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262472030882
Stock: CF030882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,519 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,911$1,250 Below Market
Richardson Imports - Blackwood / New Jersey
This 2007 Lexus IS 250 4dr 4dr Sport Sedan Automatic AWD features a 2.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier Frost Mica with a Sterling Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, , PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Remote Trunk Release, Emergency Trunk Release, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Auxiliary Audio Input, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Daytime Running Lights Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 856-842-0500 or ggrossman@richardsonimports.com for more information. - www.richardsonimports.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262772015667
Stock: TUO584A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 140,947 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,000$659 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
REVERSE/BACKUP SENSOR--AWD--ALL WHEEL DRIVE--WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--PERFECT SECOND/COMMUTER CAR OR 1ST CAR SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--BLACK exterior and BEIGE Leather interior .Features include:--power seat---leather seats--heated seats-navi/navigation -CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options First Aid Kit All wheel drive All-position 3-point seat belts Automatic locking retractor (ALR) for front/rear passenger seats Brake assist (BA) Collapsible steering column Digital clock Digital odometer w/(2) trip meters Double wishbone front suspension-inc: high-mount upper arms coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) Emergency locking retractor (ELR) for all seating positions Front Fog Lamps Front seatback pockets Front/rear crumple zones Front/rear gas-filled shock absorbers Front/rear stabilizer bars HD rear window defogger w/timer Height-adjustable front shoulder belt anchors Impact-dissipating soft upper headliner & pillars Multi-link rear suspension-inc: high-mount upper arms coil springs Outside Temp Gauge Retained accessory pwr for windows Scheduled maintenance indicator light Temporary spare tire Tire pressure monitoring system Tool kit 2.5L DOHC 24-valve direct injection V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission w/intelligence (ECT-i) OD P225/45VR17 all-season tires Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes w/tandem brake booster One-piece color-keyed front/rear bumpers Low grille w/color-keyed front airdam Projector bulb headlamps w/headlamp off delay LED lights-inc: brake lights tail lights UV & infrared ray-reducing glass w/acoustic windshield glass Color-keyed heated mirrors w/puddle lamps 10-way pwr heated/ventilated front bucket seats (2006) Rear bench seat w/trunk pass-through Center console-inc: front armrest (1) front cupholder (2) rear cupholders storage box 1-piece cut pile carpeting Optitron gauges-inc: 160-mph speedometer 8000-rpm tachometer fuel level coolant temp Warning lights-inc: battery oil level seat belt brake airbags engine oil pressure low fuel tire slippage (w/TRAC) Indicator lights-inc: door ajar TRAC off headlamp on high beam cruise control fog lamps on Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down jam protection Lexus personalized settings (LPS) HomeLink programmable garage door opener Vehicle theft-deterrent system w/engine immobilizer Automatic climate control-inc: dust filter pollen filter speed & air flow indicators Rear glass-imprinted antenna w/FM diversity antenna Cigarette lighter w/front ashtray (1) cupholder behind shift lever Metallic-finish interior accents Sun visors w/vanity mirrors (2) front/(2) rear assist grips Lighting-inc: door courtesy glovebox trunk front/rear dome LED map Retractable coat hooks Driver & front passenger airbag (SRS) Front/rear side curtain airbags (SRS) Front seat-mounted side airbag (SRS) Front/rear outboard seat belts w/force-limiting pretensioners Child restraint seat (CRS) w/top tether anchor brackets Front/rear door side-impact beams
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262375014403
Stock: D8EL67Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,015 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,998
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 129,960 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Lexus IS 250 delivers a Gas V6 2.5L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Cruise control, Daytime running lights, 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS).* This Lexus IS 250 Features the Following Options *Warning lights-inc: battery, oil level, seat belt, brake, airbags, engine, oil pressure, low fuel, tire slippage (w/TRAC), Vehicle theft-deterrent system w/engine immobilizer, Vehicle stability control (VSC) w/cutoff function, Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering, Variable intermittent wipers w/mist cycle, UV & infrared ray-reducing glass w/acoustic windshield glass, Traction control (TRAC), Tool kit, Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary spare tire.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Lexus IS 250 come see us at Walser Subaru, 14900 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262872012518
Stock: 13AL983T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 96,878 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,585
AutoNation Nissan Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Navigation System Premium Pkg Hid Headlamps 18" Alloy Wheels Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The impressive Lexus fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This IS 250 was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus IS 250 . Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus IS 250 looks like has never been used. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2007 Lexus IS 250: The 2007 Lexus IS 250 is one of the few sedans available that offers some sporty driving characteristics, luxury, and available all-wheel drive. The IS 350 competes directly with the INFINITI G35 and the BMW 3-Sereis, and offers reliability that should surpass both of these models. The IS twins compete in a crowded segment of the market known as near-luxury sedans. Lexus still offers the ES 350 for those folks looking for the traditional Lexus comfort. This leaves the IS models for those drivers who frequently go looking for the long and winding road home. This model sets itself apart with Well-equipped for sport driving, available AWD, reliability., and plenty of luxury items Call (877) 871-3065 , click or visit AutoNation Chevrolet Superstition Springs in Mesa, AZ today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262572049778
Stock: 72049778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 174,547 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our 2007 Lexus IS 250 Sedan presented in Smoky Granite is fun to drive and comes with a stable, luxurious feel. Powered by a 2.5 Liter V6 that offers 204hp while connected to a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission. Step on the gas, and you'll agree, our Rear Wheel Drive Lexus has plenty of pep in its step plus offers decent economy on the highway! The sleek and stylish exterior is enhanced with fog lamps, alloy wheels, privacy glass, and a waterfall grille. This well-designed IS 250 cabin features heated leather power front seats, full-color navigation, a huge sunroof, full power accessories, and steering wheel audio controls. You will enjoy the AM/FM stereo with 6-disc CD changer, and auxiliary audio input, plus easy to read controls. All of the standard safety features are in place in our IS 250 from Lexus to help keep you safe and secure on the road. Act now before this in-demand vehicle is going home with someone else! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262675035886
Stock: 18788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 119,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,000
Lexus of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
2007 Lexus IS 250 Obsidian AWD 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-iLOCAL TRADE, AWD, Cashmere w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps w/AFS & Auto Level, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Lexus Memory System, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Outside Auto-Dimming Electrochromic Mirrors, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Power Sunshade, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Memory, Rain-Sensing Wipers. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 12438 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPGCome to www.lexusofbellevue.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 425-533-2147 for Help with any of our departments. Enjoy a seamless, transparent luxury buying experience at Lexus of Bellevue and Lexus Plus. A dealer documentary service fee in an amount up to one hundred and fifty dollars may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262175014156
Stock: L82135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 183,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
1 OWNER--REVERSE/BACKUP CAMERA AND SENSOR--NAVIGATION--AWD--ALL WHEEL DRIVE--WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--PERFECT SECOND/COMMUTER CAR OR 1ST CAR SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--BLACK exterior and BLACK Leather interior .Features include:--power seat---leather seats--heated seats-navi/navigation -CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options First Aid Kit All wheel drive All-position 3-point seat belts Automatic locking retractor (ALR) for front/rear passenger seats Brake assist (BA) Collapsible steering column Digital clock Digital odometer w/(2) trip meters Double wishbone front suspension-inc: high-mount upper arms coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) Emergency locking retractor (ELR) for all seating positions Front Fog Lamps Front seatback pockets Front/rear crumple zones Front/rear gas-filled shock absorbers Front/rear stabilizer bars HD rear window defogger w/timer Height-adjustable front shoulder belt anchors Impact-dissipating soft upper headliner & pillars Multi-link rear suspension-inc: high-mount upper arms coil springs Outside Temp Gauge Retained accessory pwr for windows Scheduled maintenance indicator light Temporary spare tire Tire pressure monitoring system Tool kit 2.5L DOHC 24-valve direct injection V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission w/intelligence (ECT-i) OD P225/45VR17 all-season tires Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes w/tandem brake booster One-piece color-keyed front/rear bumpers Low grille w/color-keyed front airdam Projector bulb headlamps w/headlamp off delay LED lights-inc: brake lights tail lights UV & infrared ray-reducing glass w/acoustic windshield glass Color-keyed heated mirrors w/puddle lamps 10-way pwr heated/ventilated front bucket seats (2006) Rear bench seat w/trunk pass-through Center console-inc: front armrest (1) front cupholder (2) rear cupholders storage box 1-piece cut pile carpeting Optitron gauges-inc: 160-mph speedometer 8000-rpm tachometer fuel level coolant temp Warning lights-inc: battery oil level seat belt brake airbags engine oil pressure low fuel tire slippage (w/TRAC) Indicator lights-inc: door ajar TRAC off headlamp on high beam cruise control fog lamps on Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down jam protection Lexus personalized settings (LPS) HomeLink programmable garage door opener Vehicle theft-deterrent system w/engine immobilizer Automatic climate control-inc: dust filter pollen filter speed & air flow indicators Rear glass-imprinted antenna w/FM diversity antenna Cigarette lighter w/front ashtray (1) cupholder behind shift lever Metallic-finish interior accents Sun visors w/vanity mirrors (2) front/(2) rear assist grips Lighting-inc: door courtesy glovebox trunk front/rear dome LED map Retractable coat hooks Driver & front passenger airbag (SRS) Front/rear side curtain airbags (SRS) Front seat-mounted side airbag (SRS) Front/rear outboard seat belts w/force-limiting pretensioners Child restraint seat (CRS) w/top tether anchor brackets Front/rear door side-impact beams
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262975008394
Stock: E1EL5T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,436 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,925
Hubler Ford Franklin - Franklin / Indiana
Extra Clean. IS 250 trim, Smoky Granite exterior and Sterling interior. PRICE DROP FROM $6,999, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM, REAR LIP SPOILER, INTERIOR WOOD TRIM, Non-Smoker vehicle. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Control Lexus IS 250 with Smoky Granite exterior and Sterling interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 204 HP at 6400 RPM*. AFFORDABLE: Was $6,999. OPTION PACKAGES: INTERIOR WOOD TRIM, REAR LIP SPOILER, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "The new IS 250 features impressive interior materials, an attractive cabin design and plenty of luxury amenities. Everything from the soft-touch dash and door panels to the supple leather seats exudes high quality." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE: Indiana's Auto Giant! Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262472012970
Stock: 1385SA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2020
- 191,170 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
Tameron Honda Gadsden - Gadsden / Alabama
Recent Arrival! Leather, Local trade, Sunroof / Moonroof, Sterling w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim. Obsidian 2007 Lexus IS 250 RWD 6-Speed 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i Our economy vehicles don't wait around long to be purchased!!! When people find a vehicle priced low and can be bought from a reputable dealer, they act quickly!!! Call me today to find out all the details on this value priced vehicle!!! If it's not a new Honda you're looking for, you're still in exactly the right place at Tameron Honda Gadsden. We have a large inventory of stellar used pre-owned vehicles from all makes and manufacturers. To earn a spot on our lot, these used cars, trucks, SUVs, sports couples, hybrids and minivans must be in excellent condition before we resell them. You'll get even more reassurance when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Honda just know it must pass 182 multi-point inspection by factory-trained technicians who use only genuine Honda parts or replacement -- and you'll also get a fantastic warranty to prove how much Honda stands behind these vehicles. No matter which pre-owned vehicle you choose at Tameron Honda Gadsden, you'll find them at exceptional prices. Call us or visit www.tameronhondagadsden.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262372056826
Stock: P0352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 153,690 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,972
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
WAS $10,291, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, HID HEADLAMPS, 18' ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEM READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM voice activation, Bluetooth technology, backup camera, PREMIUM PKG perforated leather seat trim Was $10,291. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262872037320
Stock: 66785A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 75,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2007 Lexus IS 250 4dr features a 2.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is 01G1 with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Bucket Seats,Floor Mats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCK262375009377
Stock: N28410A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-24-2011
- 98,069 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,850
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262472057998
Stock: 057998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,005 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,490
Fidelity Ventures - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262X75040430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 219,515 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,999
M & M and Sons Auto Sales - Lutz / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBK262572055984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
