Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

439 listings
IS 250 Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    173,692 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $1,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    90,451 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,477

    $2,360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    49,329 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,985

    $1,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    134,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,500

    $1,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    117,519 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,911

    $1,250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    140,947 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,000

    $659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    130,015 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    96,878 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,585

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    174,547 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,975

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    119,676 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    183,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    174,436 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,925

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    191,170 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    153,690 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,972

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    75,879 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    98,069 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,850

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    183,005 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,490

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2007 Lexus IS 250

    219,515 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250

Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 250
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7101 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 101 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Lexus IS 250 tops BMW 325i
Chuck from Riverside,10/12/2006
I am a long term BMW owner (325i, 325is and M3) but have grown tired of the electrical problems that seem to plague recent 3 series models. My Lexus IS 250 provides a firm yet comfortable ride. While perhaps not quite as athletic as the 3 series BMW, the handling and braking are outstanding. Add in the exterior and interior appearance, overall fit and finish and unbeatable quality of Lexus and you have a winner. The 250 provides enough power for most applications, but if you have to have five second 0-60 times, opt for the 350 which hits 60 mph in just over 5 seconds. On the other hand if you want highway mileage that exceeds 30 mpg, buy the 250 version. Either way you can't go wrong.
Report abuse
