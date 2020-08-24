Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Nissan Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

Navigation System Premium Pkg Hid Headlamps 18" Alloy Wheels Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The impressive Lexus fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This IS 250 was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus IS 250 . Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus IS 250 looks like has never been used. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2007 Lexus IS 250: The 2007 Lexus IS 250 is one of the few sedans available that offers some sporty driving characteristics, luxury, and available all-wheel drive. The IS 350 competes directly with the INFINITI G35 and the BMW 3-Sereis, and offers reliability that should surpass both of these models. The IS twins compete in a crowded segment of the market known as near-luxury sedans. Lexus still offers the ES 350 for those folks looking for the traditional Lexus comfort. This leaves the IS models for those drivers who frequently go looking for the long and winding road home. This model sets itself apart with Well-equipped for sport driving, available AWD, reliability., and plenty of luxury items Call (877) 871-3065 , click or visit AutoNation Chevrolet Superstition Springs in Mesa, AZ today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBK262572049778

Stock: 72049778

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020