Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

439 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
IS 250 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 439 listings
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    50,927 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,950

    $3,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    61,016 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    $2,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    55,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $1,478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    125,414 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $2,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    54,049 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,900

    $523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    34,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,999

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    95,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    79,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,249

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    84,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    $871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    82,959 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,988

    $651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    44,087 miles

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    52,602 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $19,590

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    60,917 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    61,732 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    62,179 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    100,146 miles

    $15,500

    $414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in White
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    169,278 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,499

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus IS 250 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus IS 250

    45,258 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,996

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus IS 250 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 439 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 250
  4. Used 2013 Lexus IS 250

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus IS 250

Read recent reviews for the Lexus IS 250
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Zippy little car
Teri,03/29/2019
4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
I disagree with Edmunds on “not as sporty as it looks” and “performance.” This car is for driving on normal roads and not racing around atop a mountain like we see on ridiculous tv commercials. My car accelerates instantly and has plenty of power, e.g., changing lanes to get past other drivers, driving uphill, starting from park to drive. I often drive unintentionally at 80-90 mph on the highway because it’s so easy to do with this car - smooth acceleration and ride. There are some features I don’t like - the charging ports are located inside the back of the center console. I have to twist and almost turn around to either plug in the USB charger or connect my cable to the port (I don’t leave it plugged in when not in use). There isn’t a dedicated button or switch that I can find to turn on the heater. After much searching, I toggled the AC off and the heat started. Overall, it’s a nice and comfortable car. The compact size is perfect for my short stature.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
IS 250
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus IS 250 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.