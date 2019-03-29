Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me
439 listings
- 50,927 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,950$3,059 Below Market
- 61,016 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,900$2,446 Below Market
- 55,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$1,478 Below Market
- 125,414 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995$2,145 Below Market
- 54,049 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,900$523 Below Market
- 34,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,999$1,020 Below Market
- 95,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
- 79,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,249
- 84,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995$871 Below Market
- 82,959 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,988$651 Below Market
- 44,087 miles
$20,998
- 52,602 milesDelivery Available*
$19,590
- 60,917 milesDelivery Available*
$17,990
- 61,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,998
- 62,179 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
- 100,146 miles
$15,500$414 Below Market
- 169,278 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,499
- 45,258 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,996
Teri,03/29/2019
4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
I disagree with Edmunds on “not as sporty as it looks” and “performance.” This car is for driving on normal roads and not racing around atop a mountain like we see on ridiculous tv commercials. My car accelerates instantly and has plenty of power, e.g., changing lanes to get past other drivers, driving uphill, starting from park to drive. I often drive unintentionally at 80-90 mph on the highway because it’s so easy to do with this car - smooth acceleration and ride. There are some features I don’t like - the charging ports are located inside the back of the center console. I have to twist and almost turn around to either plug in the USB charger or connect my cable to the port (I don’t leave it plugged in when not in use). There isn’t a dedicated button or switch that I can find to turn on the heater. After much searching, I toggled the AC off and the heat started. Overall, it’s a nice and comfortable car. The compact size is perfect for my short stature.
