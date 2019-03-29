Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

O'Donnell Lutz - Melbourne / Florida

**Important Information to Know on the 2013 Lexus IS250** 1. Carfax two-owner, Carfax Certified with no accidents, Phenomenal service records! 2. Both sets of keys and low mileage!! 3. This IS250 comes well equipped,highlighted by options such as 17-inch wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats (includes two-way lumbar control), leather upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are the Safety Connect telematics system, Bluetooth phone, and audio connectivity and a 13-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB interface. 4. A lot of car for the money...A must see!! 5. Non-smoker owned 6. As always at O'Donnell-Lutz....in great condition mechanically and very pleasing to the eyes!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBF5C27D5192106

Stock: J6521

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-12-2020