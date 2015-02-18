Vehicle overview

Following last year's thorough redesign, the 2015 Lexus IS 250 essentially stands pat. We've applauded the current IS's much-improved interior with newfound rear legroom, and its head-turning style doesn't hurt, either. On the other hand, the IS 250 must make do with a relatively soft and inefficient V6 engine under the hood. Although it shares many strengths with its more powerful IS 350 sibling, this weakness clearly holds the IS 250 back.

That's not to say the IS 250 can't compete. If you're not fixated on acceleration or fuel economy, you'll find much to like about this compact luxury sedan. Standard features are generous, including xenon headlights, a sunroof and dual-zone automatic climate control. The upscale cabin design stands out, too, giving the Germans all they can handle in terms of both aesthetics and build quality. Out on the road, meanwhile, we've declared the car's steering to be class-leading for its natural feel and remarkable precision.

This is an extremely competitive segment, however, so the IS 250's aging 2.5-liter V6 sticks out like the proverbial sore thumb. Despite putting out around 100 fewer horses than the IS 350's more modern 3.5-liter V6, the little 2.5 is barely better on gas -- and that's according to the official EPA ratings. In our real-world testing, the IS 250 actually trailed the IS 350 by a significant 3.1 mpg. Why? Partly because the smaller engine has to work a lot harder, and partly because it's paired with an old-school six-speed automatic transmission instead of the IS 350's fresh eight-speed unit.

If you're looking for alternatives, a perennial favorite in this class is the 2015 BMW 3 Series sedan, which offers a pair of potent and highly efficient four-cylinder engines. The other usual suspects include the 2015 Audi A4 and the completely redesigned 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, both of which enjoy performance and efficiency advantages of their own. For Lexus loyalists, the pricier IS 350 merits serious consideration due to its superior engine and transmission. The Edmunds "B"-rated IS 250 is a perfectly fine car in isolation, but given the fast company it keeps, it may leave you wanting more.