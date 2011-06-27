Used 2012 Lexus IS 250 Consumer Reviews

Just what I wanted webworm , 03/28/2012 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Had it now for two months. A trip to Florida quickly put 3300 miles on the odometer. The surprise is gas mileage. I have averaged 25+mpg overall, and the Florida trip averaged 33mpg! I would say performance is good, but it takes a heavy foot to get the revs up there for excellent acceleration. I drove a BMW325 while looking. I do not detect any better response at all while driving, and the interior quality and technological features are not even close to the IS. BMW reliability is sketchy at best, and am not interested in that. I am very satisfied with my IS! Report Abuse

My favorite purchase to date! shugajumpa , 01/05/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I went to test a cert pre owned IS 250 and walked out with a lease on a new premium pkg black with tan interior, spoiler and nav. Great car. Period. The acceleration is lacking when you first get going but this car flies down the highway. No problem passing, handles like a pro. I almost feel like a race car driver and I'm not pushing the speed limit (not too much anyway). The LED headlights are sharp on this car and definitely earns her looks. Gas mileage is average for this car, no complaints. Report Abuse

High Quality, good looks icarnut , 03/05/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have a 2012 IS250 with AWD and NAV. Interior is very high quality. Seats are comfortable, although the backseat is abit tight but still comfortable. Ride is abit stiff, but handling around corners is excellent. Power steering is a little stiff for being electric, but will have the dealer look into that. Gas mileage is good for V6 (27 MPG). Very sporty looking, gets admired by other drivers. Report Abuse

very fun and alot for the $$ jb2012atl , 11/06/2011 49 of 117 people found this review helpful Just bought the 2012 IS with Nav Package, Premium Package, rear spoiler. I love the Nebula Gray pearl and light gray leather. Traded in my Audi A4 and couldn't be happier. The Lexus dealer was so nice and accommodating (as i've always heard about Lexus dealers). My Audi had so many electrical issues and this Lexus is a dream to drive! You can't feel it shifting and it's so smooth on the highway. Build quality is top notch. My friend got rid of his BMW X3 for an RX350 the same day so we got a great deal!! LOVE Lexus. Report Abuse