Estimated values
2012 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,408
|$12,466
|$14,085
|Clean
|$9,750
|$11,660
|$13,146
|Average
|$8,433
|$10,049
|$11,268
|Rough
|$7,116
|$8,437
|$9,390
Estimated values
2012 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,110
|$13,568
|$15,497
|Clean
|$10,407
|$12,691
|$14,464
|Average
|$9,002
|$10,937
|$12,397
|Rough
|$7,596
|$9,183
|$10,331
Estimated values
2012 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,441
|$13,582
|$15,269
|Clean
|$10,717
|$12,704
|$14,251
|Average
|$9,269
|$10,948
|$12,215
|Rough
|$7,822
|$9,192
|$10,179