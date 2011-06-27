  1. Home
Used 2012 Lexus IS 250 Base Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower204 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premium Package Value Editionyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
194 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
F-Sport Shift Knobyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room30.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Rear Spoileryes
F-Sport 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Tiresyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
F-Sport Wheel Installation Kityes
18" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
F-Sport Carbon Fiber Engine Coveryes
18" ISP Mode Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
18" Five-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Door Edge Guardyes
G-Spider Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" F-Sport Full-Face Alloy Wheels w/Tiresyes
G-Spider Alloy Wheelsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
18" ISP Mode Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
G-Spider Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
18" ISP Mode Alloy Wheelsyes
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length180.3 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume98.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Cerulean Blue Metallic
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica
  • Matador Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ecru, leather
  • Ecru, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
245/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
