Used 2015 Lexus GX 460 Consumer Reviews
Don’t listen to the cross-over crowd
I owned a Toyota 4-Runner for 3 full years. It was a wonderful vehicle but I really wanted something more refined. The GX 460 fits the bill perfectly. I am not a fan of the over rounded rear vehicle cross-over SUV’s. They all look the same, the shape of the cargo hold isn’t practical and they rarely even handle a few inches of snow well due to run-flats and low profile tires. I applaud Lexus/Toyota for refusing to go along with the cross-over crowd on the GX and 4-Runner models. When I compare the GX to the 4-Runner, I would say it’s much more refined on all fronts. The V8 engine is smooth and quiet, the acceleration is very solid - not a turbo, but more than sufficient, the seats are extremely supportive and comfortable, the Mark Levinson sound system is fantastic, the build quality and reliability are exceptional. Purchase this SUV with confidence. I’ve owned almost every make and model of SUV on the market and the GX is hands down my favorite.
OVERLOOKED GEM
I bought a Toyota Highlander and was very disappointed. It drove like a truck and was pretty spartan inside. It also looked like every SUV in the parking lot. I had problems finding my car in a parking lot. Before my seven days were up I returned the car. They had a GX 460 on the lot and one drive and I was hooked. The mahogany, chrome and leather were pretty sumptuous. Engine power was surprising. I loved riding so high up. (You definitely need the running boards if you are short). The front profile and height were easily identified on a lot. The Acura MDX I was used to had more pickup but was more car like as well. I give it 5 stars.
The best SUV.
I had before a 2005 chevy Trailblazer , 2005 BMW x5, 2005 Chevy Tahoe, but none of these are even close to the Lexus GX460. I do highly recommended.
Very Spacious SUV
Some very nice luxury features. Driver seat material is separating below the seat and not easily fixed
Bob’s Lexus GX 460
It is a great SUV. Tows my 5500 lb boat! Temperature gauge never increases, even when towing up hill with a/c on in 100 degree temperatures!
