Estimated values
2011 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,428
|$19,289
|$21,433
|Clean
|$15,605
|$18,302
|$20,280
|Average
|$13,958
|$16,326
|$17,974
|Rough
|$12,311
|$14,351
|$15,669
Estimated values
2011 Lexus GX 460 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,333
|$20,436
|$22,756
|Clean
|$16,465
|$19,390
|$21,532
|Average
|$14,727
|$17,297
|$19,084
|Rough
|$12,989
|$15,204
|$16,636