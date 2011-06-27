Estimated values
2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,661
|$35,720
|$39,880
|Clean
|$30,733
|$34,659
|$38,652
|Average
|$28,875
|$32,535
|$36,196
|Rough
|$27,018
|$30,411
|$33,739
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,622
|$33,420
|$37,311
|Clean
|$28,753
|$32,426
|$36,162
|Average
|$27,015
|$30,439
|$33,864
|Rough
|$25,277
|$28,452
|$31,566
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover LR4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,011
|$29,346
|$32,762
|Clean
|$25,248
|$28,474
|$31,754
|Average
|$23,722
|$26,729
|$29,736
|Rough
|$22,196
|$24,984
|$27,718