2016 Land Rover LR4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,661$35,720$39,880
Clean$30,733$34,659$38,652
Average$28,875$32,535$36,196
Rough$27,018$30,411$33,739
FAQ

The value of a 2016 Land Rover LR4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Land Rover LR4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,474 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Land Rover LR4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Land Rover LR4 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2016 Land Rover LR4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.