Estimated values
2009 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,087
|$3,282
|$4,045
|Clean
|$1,996
|$3,137
|$3,848
|Average
|$1,814
|$2,848
|$3,456
|Rough
|$1,632
|$2,559
|$3,063
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sedona 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,617
|$2,089
|$2,403
|Clean
|$1,546
|$1,997
|$2,286
|Average
|$1,405
|$1,813
|$2,053
|Rough
|$1,264
|$1,629
|$1,820
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,364
|$3,718
|$4,583
|Clean
|$2,261
|$3,554
|$4,361
|Average
|$2,055
|$3,226
|$3,915
|Rough
|$1,849
|$2,899
|$3,470