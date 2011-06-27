  1. Home
Used 2009 Kia Sedona Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Sedona
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$21,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,245
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,245
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,245
Torque253 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,245
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,245
8 total speakersyes
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,245
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,245
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,245
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,245
Front head room40.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,245
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room65.8 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,245
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity121.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Gross weight5897 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1532 lbs.
Length189.4 in.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track66.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,245
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Clear White
  • Glacier Blue
  • Clear Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, velour
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, velour
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,245
P225/70R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,245
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,245
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
