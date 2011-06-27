Used 2009 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews
2009 Kia Sedona
We bought our 2009 Sedona in 2011 - it had 30K on it. I LOVED that van. It was roomy, reliable, and had very few problems (the rubber on the sliding door came loose but that was covered by the warranty). The ONLY reasons we got rid of it were because of the high miles (115K) and it's not the best with gas mileage. I would bet that van could've easily lasted another 100K but I didn't want to deal with any age-related issues.
But I don't want a minivan!
I am a reluctant minivan buyer. With two kids still in car seats, my wife felt it was the way to go. She was right. Plenty of room, nice 3rd row folding seats, comfort, and easy to drive. The Kia came with some nice features such as the iPod dock and good storage cubbies. The ability to roll down the back seat windows for the kids is nice too. The V6 has some good pep when needed as well. Turns out I am pleasantly surprised that I actually enjoy driving the Sedona. Its still a van, but its nice to know Ive got a highly rated vehicle for safety with two small kids. Yes, Kia has a low resale value, but that allowed me to buy this for $15k. It was a great buy.
Kia forever
Was anti minivan until I traded in my too small baby jag for a family friendly Sedona in May 2010. Since then we jave put almost 15000 miles on it. Haven't regretted buying it yet. I have used it as a cargo hauler and people hauler. Took it cross country from Illinois to California and loved driving it the whole three days. Very comfortable and roomy for the whole family, good gas mileage, and ate up the Rockies without even breathing too hard. I will be replacing this with another Kia when it's time for a new vehicle. They may not be the most exciting, but they're always the best bang for your buck.
Huge mistake
I bought my 09 Sedona new. It had 23 repairs within the first 11 months. According to Fuccillo and Kia Motors it's not a lemon, so must be they are all built like this. Engine problems, electrical problems, brake problems, engine stability control problems, clamps breaking, sliding door that gets stuck and won't open, oil pools near the engine, and a tire light that comes on frequently. Mass Air Flow sensor replaced, 2 ABS sensors replaced (at seperate times) Hub ring replaced and heat shield clamps replaced. Engine sounds awful, loud and rumbly when started and sounds like a wind tunnel going down the highway. Never again will I own a Kia! Worst vehicle I've ever owned!
not as expected
We rode in 2 Sedonas EX that provided great ride over bumps, etc. However, due to color etc. we bought a different color Sedona EX and find the ride over cracks in the road etc. very uncomfortable. Rides well on smooth roads, but otherwise, like an old truck. Very disappointed in the quality of ride.
Sponsored cars related to the Sedona
Related Used 2009 Kia Sedona info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid