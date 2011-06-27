Used 2001 Jeep Wrangler SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/361 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room51 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room43.5 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length155.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3105 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.1 in.
Maximum payload800 lbs.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black CC/Dk Tan ST
  • Black CC/Dark Tan HT
  • Black CC/Black ST
  • Black CC/Black HT
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat/Black ST
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat/Black HT
  • Solar Yellow CC/Black ST
  • Solar Yellow CC/Black HT
  • Silverstone CC/Black ST
  • Silverstone CC/Black HT
  • Stone White CC/Dk Tan ST
  • Stone White CC/Dk Tan HT
  • Stone White CC/Black ST
  • Stone White CC/Black HT
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat/Black ST
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat/Black HT
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Dark Tan
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Black ST
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Black HT
  • Sienna PC/Dark Tan ST
  • Sienna PC/Dark Tan HT
  • Sienna PC/Black ST
  • Sienna PC/Black HT
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Dark Tan ST
  • Forest Green PC/Dk Tan ST
  • Forest Green PC/Dk Tan HT
  • Forest Green PC/Black ST
  • Forest Green PC/Black HT
  • Flame Red CC/Dk Tan ST
  • Flame Red CC/Dark Tan HT
  • Flame Red CC/Black ST
  • Flame Red CC/Black HT
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Camel
Tires & Wheels
P205/75R15 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
