Estimated values
2001 Jeep Wrangler SE 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,333
|$4,685
|$5,906
|Clean
|$2,093
|$4,203
|$5,308
|Average
|$1,614
|$3,238
|$4,113
|Rough
|$1,134
|$2,273
|$2,917
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,119
|$5,290
|$6,409
|Clean
|$2,798
|$4,745
|$5,761
|Average
|$2,157
|$3,655
|$4,463
|Rough
|$1,516
|$2,566
|$3,166
Estimated values
2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,540
|$6,493
|$7,486
|Clean
|$4,074
|$5,824
|$6,728
|Average
|$3,140
|$4,487
|$5,213
|Rough
|$2,207
|$3,149
|$3,697