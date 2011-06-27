Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

14 Years, 160,000 Miles and Still Love It mbb624 , 12/10/2013 Sport 2dr SUV 4WD 17 of 18 people found this review helpful This site is full of people complaining about their ride, so I thought I'd put the good word in on my trusty Jeep. It's the ultimate "do everything" ride. Well-behaved except with high winds, great in the snow or marginal conditions, getting to hiking trails on crap roads. I take care of my vehicles and this Jeep has paid me back with outstanding reliability. It's not the most comfortable, nor very quiet but that's not why you buy a Wrangler! Update: I sold this Wrangler in August 2015, for a very good price and bought a 2016 Wrangler. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loss of a friend The Surfer , 05/18/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The Jeep gave me 8 years of great fun. Both my daughter and son learned to drive a manual on this car. Original clutch with 149,000 miles. Great summer fun vehicle wish it hadn't been totaled. I would buy another one in a second. Great fun vehicle. Nothing major in 4 years of ownership. Very easy to work on reasonable parts cost and availability. Very reliable.

It's a Jeep Thing! Brbnkseaj , 02/11/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Other than having the check engine light come on the day I drove it off the lot, my Jeep has never had to be repaired for anything that wasn't self-inflicted. I am amazed at how much abuse it can take when I go off-roading. It is very fun to drive, and easy to customize. There are downsides, though. You really need to buy aftermarket security products if you have a soft top. My original soft top made a LOT of noise on the highway and when it was windy, and it wore out after five years. But I replaced it with a sailcloth top, which was easy to install and pretty quiet when driving under 60mph. It is also tricky to drive on the highway, especially in the rain. Good tires are a must.

Great whether in snow or sun! Smorgousford , 02/28/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful A great fun car whether in winter snow or summer fun. And with the 4.0 manual one can win stoplight to stoplight races! Great offroading capabilities. Haven't been stuck yet! Just a great fun car for the younger crowd.