Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews
14 Years, 160,000 Miles and Still Love It
This site is full of people complaining about their ride, so I thought I'd put the good word in on my trusty Jeep. It's the ultimate "do everything" ride. Well-behaved except with high winds, great in the snow or marginal conditions, getting to hiking trails on crap roads. I take care of my vehicles and this Jeep has paid me back with outstanding reliability. It's not the most comfortable, nor very quiet but that's not why you buy a Wrangler! Update: I sold this Wrangler in August 2015, for a very good price and bought a 2016 Wrangler.
Loss of a friend
The Jeep gave me 8 years of great fun. Both my daughter and son learned to drive a manual on this car. Original clutch with 149,000 miles. Great summer fun vehicle wish it hadn't been totaled. I would buy another one in a second. Great fun vehicle. Nothing major in 4 years of ownership. Very easy to work on reasonable parts cost and availability. Very reliable.
It's a Jeep Thing!
Other than having the check engine light come on the day I drove it off the lot, my Jeep has never had to be repaired for anything that wasn't self-inflicted. I am amazed at how much abuse it can take when I go off-roading. It is very fun to drive, and easy to customize. There are downsides, though. You really need to buy aftermarket security products if you have a soft top. My original soft top made a LOT of noise on the highway and when it was windy, and it wore out after five years. But I replaced it with a sailcloth top, which was easy to install and pretty quiet when driving under 60mph. It is also tricky to drive on the highway, especially in the rain. Good tires are a must.
Great whether in snow or sun!
A great fun car whether in winter snow or summer fun. And with the 4.0 manual one can win stoplight to stoplight races! Great offroading capabilities. Haven't been stuck yet! Just a great fun car for the younger crowd.
most reliable & fun car
Bought my Jeep used about 7 years ago with 25.000 miles on it. Currently have about 110.000 miles on it and only spent about 300 usd in repairs which were minor ones. This is by far the most reliable and fun vehicle. Use it as a daily driver (about 37 miles round trip to work). Lifted it and put bigger tires on it. Obviously the noise level and comfort are not the best but hey it is a Jeep. Put Herculiner in (carpet out) and can clean the inside with a water hose. Enough space in the back for my big dog. Will keep this car forever and if necessary as a second car. Absolutely highly recommended.
